2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Vikings

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda recaps what the Redskins' 2017 opponents have done in free agency so far. Today's look is at the Minnesota Vikings.
The Washington Redskins will soon know their schedule for the 2017 regular season after learning this week of their four-game preseason slate.
While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:
2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.
2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.
Drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Adrian Peterson was the face of the franchise for the last decade, even when Minnesota endured four losing seasons in five years from 2010-14.
Peterson appeared in 123 regular season games with the Vikings from 2007-16, recording 11,747 rushing yards with 97 touchdowns.
He rushed for at least 1,200 yards in seven different seasons, highlighted by a 2,097-yard campaign in 2012 despite suffering a torn ACL late in 2011.
Despite his success -- a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection – it became clear in 2016 that the Vikings were ready to move in another direction, as Peterson rushed for just 72 yards in three games.
Now a member of the Saints, Peterson will be replaced by former Oakland Raiders starting running back Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook.
Signed on March 16, Murray joins the Vikings following three seasons with the Raiders. During his time in Oakland, the 27-year-old rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2015, Murray rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards. Then in 2016, he scored 12 rushing scores, fifth most in the NFL.
Also joining Murray as part of an offensive overhaul includes tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers and wide receiver Mitch Mathews.
Reiff was a first-round pick for the Detroit Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft, appearing in 77 games with 69 starts over five seasons.
Remmers, meanwhile, re-joins the Vikings after previously spending a portion of the 2013 season in Minnesota.
Along with Peterson's exit in free agency, the Vikings also saw the departures of tackle Andre Smith (Bengals), wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (Raiders), cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (Panthers), linebacker Audie Cole (Jaguars), tight end Rhett Ellison (Giants), punter Jeff Locke (Colts), tackle Matt Kalil (Panthers) and wide receiver Charles Johnson (Panthers).
