2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Vikings

While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

Drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Adrian Peterson was the face of the franchise for the last decade, even when Minnesota endured four losing seasons in five years from 2010-14.

Peterson appeared in 123 regular season games with the Vikings from 2007-16, recording 11,747 rushing yards with 97 touchdowns.

He rushed for at least 1,200 yards in seven different seasons, highlighted by a 2,097-yard campaign in 2012 despite suffering a torn ACL late in 2011.