2026 schedule preview | NFC East

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is just around the corner, and it's time to start taking a closer look at who the Washington Commanders will be facing this upcoming season.

The Commanders will play all four teams in the NFC West and AFC South, including two home matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who have a first-round bye in this year's playoffs. The Commanders will host the Houston Texans, another playoff team, for the first time since the 2018 season in just the seventh matchup between the two squads in franchise history.

However, today we're going to focus on the NFC East as we preview some of the key teams on Washington's schedule. The Commanders weren't the only squad in the East who made improvements this offseason, and there's reason to believe the division will be as competitive as it's ever been.

Here's a look at what the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants have done so far.

New York Giants

Key additions in free agency TE Isaiah Likely LB Tremaine Edmunds WR Darnell Mooney WR Calvin Austin III FB Patrick Ricard CB Greg Newsome II

2026 Draft class LB Arvell Reese OL Francis Mauigoa CB Colton Hood WR Malachi Fields DT Bobby Jamison-Travis OL J.C. Davis LB Jack Kelly



Analysis: There's an argument to be made that the Giants are the most improved team in the division -- at least on paper. Like the Commanders, the Giants set out in John Harbaugh's first offseason as their head coach to build their team surrounding Jaxon Dart, and it looks like they achieved that goal. While the Commanders chose to upgrade their defense, the Giants added experienced offensive players like Likely -- largely viewed as one of the best tight ends on the market -- as well as wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Austin.

In a way, the Giants are betting on upside from both Likely and Austin, neither of whom have recorded more than 600 receiving yards in a season. There's reason to believe that both could blossom with more opportunities, and it's possible the Giants can tap into their potential while also keeping Malik Nabers as the primary target. On defense, Edmunds could end up being the general of a defense that has elite talent up front, and Newsome could bring experience to a secondary that certainly needs it.