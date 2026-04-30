5 things to know about C Matt Gulbin

5. He "plays the game the way we want to play it."

In some ways, Gulbin doesn't quite fit the mold of offensive linemen the Commanders have searched for over the last two seasons. Players like Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly and Sam Cosmi all have some athleticism in their skill sets, and that will be useful as the team tries to rework their offense.

But the Commanders were big fans of Gulbin, mostly because they just like the way he plays the game. He's physical, nasty, plays with grit and finds a way to get the job done.

"He's a guy that we feel…plays the game the way we want to play it," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said.

Not much is known about how new offensive coordinator David Blough will run Washington's offense, but the Commanders are expected to run the ball more often. They could use a player like Gulbin, who might not have the athletic ceiling of other players on the roster but does know how to play the position well.

There's no guarantee that he makes the roster, of course, but Gulbin is ready to compete.