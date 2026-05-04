 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Rookies take the field

May 04, 2026 at 10:47 AM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW123125
  • A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 20, 2025.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Top Videos

Top Photos

PHOTOS | Arriving in Styles

The Commanders 2026 first-round pick is welcomed at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park

WC_04242026_Draft_Arrival_EFM054
1 / 15
WC_04242026_Draft_Arrival_EFM064
2 / 15
WC_04242026_Draft_Arrival_EFM069
3 / 15
WC_04242026_Draft_PressConference_EFM084
4 / 15
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_Draft_PressConference_EFM086
5 / 15
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24948
6 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24951
7 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24953
8 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24957
9 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24963
10 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24966
11 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Arrival_KC24970
12 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Presser_KC24709
13 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Presser_KC24932
14 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_Presser_KC24933
15 / 15
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Commanders and Golden Bear come together for 2026 Earth Day celebration

Commanders front office staff participated in a beautification project in Ward 8 of Washington, D.C., in collaboration with Golden Bear Environmental

WC_EarthDay_001
1 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_002
2 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_003
3 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_004
4 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_005
5 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_006
6 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_007
7 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_008
8 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_009
9 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_010
10 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_011
11 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_012
12 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_013
13 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_014
14 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_015
15 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_016
16 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_017
17 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_018
18 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_019
19 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_020
20 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_021
21 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_022
22 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_023
23 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_024
24 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_025
25 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_026
26 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_027
27 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_028
28 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_029
29 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
WC_EarthDay_030
30 / 30
SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY/SOPHIA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | The 2026 NFL Draft from the Bobby Beathard Draft Room

WC_DraftRoom_001
1 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_002
2 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_003
3 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_004
4 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_005
5 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_007
6 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_008
7 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_009
8 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_011
9 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_012
10 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_014
11 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_015
12 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_016
13 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_017
14 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_020
15 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_021
16 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_022
17 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_024
18 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_027
19 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
WC_DraftRoom_028
20 / 20
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Girls flag becomes a sanctioned high school sport in D.C.

Changing the game! At a 2027 NFL Draft kickoff event on the National Mall, it was announced that girls flag football would become an officially sanctioned high school sport in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
1 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
2 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
3 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
4 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
5 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
6 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
7 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
8 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
9 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
10 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
11 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
12 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
13 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
14 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
15 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
16 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
17 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
18 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
19 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
20 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
21 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
22 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
23 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
24 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
25 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
26 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
27 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
28 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
29 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
30 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
31 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
32 / 32

Washington, DC– APR 26: Images of Flag on the National Mall on the The National Mall on APR 26, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Fans celebrate our 2026 first-round pick at Northwest Stadium

Washington fans enjoyed special meet-and-greets, live entertainment, exclusive giveaways and more on Night 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
1 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
2 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
3 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
4 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
5 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
6 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
7 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
8 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
9 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
10 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
11 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
12 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
13 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
14 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
15 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
16 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
17 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_NFLDraft_NorthwestParty_143
18 / 33
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
19 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
20 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_NFLDraft_NorthwestParty_146
21 / 33
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
22 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
23 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
24 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
25 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
26 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
27 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
28 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
29 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
30 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
31 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
32 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
33 / 33

Landover, MD– APR 23: Images of Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium on APR 23, 2025 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2025 Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Sonny Styles sees dream realized at 2026 NFL Draft

Commanders first-round pick Sonny Styles takes in the experience on Night 1 in Pittsburgh

WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM002
1 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM007
2 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM011
3 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM017
4 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM020
5 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM025
6 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM028
7 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_DraftStage_EFM031
8 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_Media_EFM033
9 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_Media_EFM038
10 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_Media_EFM039
11 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_Media_EFM042
12 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
WC_04232026_Draft_Media_EFM050
13 / 13
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Athan Kaliakmanis is a Washington Commander

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
1 / 50

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
4 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

CRAIG LASSIG/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
5 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
6 / 50

Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
7 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
9 / 50

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
10 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
11 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
12 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
13 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
14 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
15 / 50

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
17 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
18 / 50

North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
19 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 / 50

Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
21 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
22 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
24 / 50

Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

Robert Simmons/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
26 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
27 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
28 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
29 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
30 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
31 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
32 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
33 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
34 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
35 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
36 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
37 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
38 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
39 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
40 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
41 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
42 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
43 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
44 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
45 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
46 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
47 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
48 / 50

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
49 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
50 / 50

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Kaytron Allen is a Washington Commander

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
1 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) warm up for an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) warm up for an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for extra yards against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for extra yards against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (55) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (55) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) on a run during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
6 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) on a run during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a touchdown while being chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a touchdown while being chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
9 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) breaks tackles on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) breaks tackles on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
12 / 29

Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) gets past Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) gets past Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the 1st half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
16 / 29

Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the 1st half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs against Nebraska during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
17 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs against Nebraska during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by running back Kaytron Allen during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
18 / 29

Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by running back Kaytron Allen during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs near Mississippi safety Trey Washington (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
19 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs near Mississippi safety Trey Washington (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs in for a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs in for a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) participates in senior day festivities before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
21 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) participates in senior day festivities before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
22 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes before being stopped by Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
23 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes before being stopped by Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright {2023} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Nebraska defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
24 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Nebraska defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game against the Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
25 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game against the Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen drops a pass in the end zone as Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
26 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen drops a pass in the end zone as Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs past Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
27 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs past Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 51-15. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
28 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 51-15. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball past the Rutgers defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
29 / 29

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball past the Rutgers defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Joshua Josephs is a Washington Commander

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during an NCAA football game against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
1 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during an NCAA football game against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2 / 25

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) blocks an opportunity to pass by Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
3 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) blocks an opportunity to pass by Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19), and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
4 / 25

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19), and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) spins away from Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) as he scrambles out fo the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
5 / 25

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) spins away from Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) as he scrambles out fo the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
7 / 25

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates with defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
8 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates with defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) tries to escape from Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
9 / 25

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) tries to escape from Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
10 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) celebrates with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
11 / 25

Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) celebrates with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
12 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) reaches for Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) on a play during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
13 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) reaches for Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) on a play during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
14 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
15 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) celebrates with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
16 / 25

Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) celebrates with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) reaches for Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) on a play during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
17 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) reaches for Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) on a play during the second of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
18 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
19 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws to a receiver as he's defended by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) and defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
20 / 25

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws to a receiver as he's defended by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) and defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) rushes during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
21 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) rushes during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates a stop against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
22 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates a stop against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) has the ball knocked from his hand by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) causing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
23 / 25

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) has the ball knocked from his hand by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) causing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
24 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
25 / 25

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Antonio Williams is a Washington Commander

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
2 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
6 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
7 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 37

SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
10 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
11 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 37

South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
13 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
14 / 37

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
15 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
16 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
17 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
19 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
20 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 37

SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
24 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
25 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
26 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
27 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
28 / 37

SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
29 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
30 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
31 / 37

South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
32 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
34 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
35 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
36 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
37 / 37

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Finally Draft Week

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 20, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Blending the past and future

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 13, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Impact players at No. 7

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 6, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dan Orlovsky weighs in on No. 7

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 3, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Who will be available at No. 7?

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 1, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Elevator pitches and top LB prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 27, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | One month till draft day

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 18, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Get to know the free agency class

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 18, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Recaps from free agency

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 16, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | Key combine takeaways from Indy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 2, 2025.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'We're going to set them up to succeed in every way'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Advertising