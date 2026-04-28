5 things to know about OLB Joshua Josephs

The Washington Commanders drafted University of Tennessee edge defender Joshua Josephs with the No. 187 overall pick. Here are five things to know about their newest pass rusher.

1. He's a well-rounded player.

Josephs was a Day 3 pick, so he certainly has plenty to work on in the NFL to be a meaningful contributor. However, in terms of offering something against the pass and run, there weren't many prospects who could offer more than him.

Although Josephs was part of the Volunteers' rotation since his freshman season, he didn't truly start to emerge as a legitimate prospect until two years ago. He was known more for his abilities as a run-stopper with 72 tackles over the last two seasons, but he also offered some production as a pass rusher, recording 5.5 of his 9.5 sacks in that span. His 32 pressures in 2025 led the Volunteers' defense, recording four quarterback hits in addition to his sacks.

Josephs earned positive grades for run defense (77) and pass rush grade (90.6) from Pro Football Focus, which falls in line with how he's played for most of his career. In 2024, he led all edge defenders with a 91.4 run defense grade with an 86.4 pass rush grade. He also put up positive grades in both areas (74.9 and 78.4, respectively) in 2023, albeit on a limited snap count.