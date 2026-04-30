Question of the week: How does Washington's draft class fit into its new schemes?

Sonny Styles

Moss: "When you look at the new system we're gonna have here, I keep bringing up what I saw in Minnesota with just the way that the linebackers moved around and approached the scheme. The thing that sticks out the most is coach saying, 'It's not how we start; it's how we get there and how we finish.' When we get Sonny, it's almost like, 'I can use this guy as a rusher. I can use this guy as a middle linebacker. I can just use this guy as someone who can drop back and cover.' There's so many different ways we can use this talent. We don't know what's gonna happen or how they're going to use him, but just think, 'I got all this speed out there; all these interchangeable linebackers.'"

Antonio Williams

Paulsen: "I'll say this about him: when you look at the receivers in this class, I think you could make an argument that he's the best route runner of the group. So, people ask, 'Logan, why wasn't he overly productive then?' And I would say look no further than the quarterback or the offensive design ... What I will say is when you cut the tape on and you watch his targets...he's got that thing to him. When you look at receivers in the league right now that are good -- Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua -- they run...technically proficient routes. So if you look at what plays in the league now...it's not the big height, weight, speed guys anymore. It's the guys that are technically sound."

Joshua Josephs

Smoot: "His first step is amazing. I'm getting the frame of the car when I first get the car. It's up to me to put the accessories on it as a coach. If you're saying I got all the raw tools with this guy...yeah, the sky's the limit with this guy. The silver lining is that if he was making plays without those tools, when he gets those tools, he's gonna be like, 'This is a little bit easier than I thought.'"

Kaytron Allen

Paulsen: "There's nothing sexy about this player. He's not fast; he's not super explosive; there's not a lot of highlights on him; but when you talk about a guy who knows how to run the gosh darn football, this guy knows how to run the gosh darn ball. He's got good balance; he's got great vision."

Matt Gulbin

Smoot: "He might have the chance to be on the active roster. The one thing I always like is Big Ten offensive linemen. They have played in the elements. They are rough-housers. They are run game oriented. This dude is a nasty, nasty dog."

Athan Kaliakmanis