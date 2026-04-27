5 things to know about WR Antonio Williams

5. A reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels.

It was a goal for the Commanders to get an offensive weapon at some point in this year's draft. They needed playmakers, and they feel like Williams fits that description.

"Even though he is not a 6-4 guy, he can still win on the outside and his speed and his releases and his route running and his details allow him to do that," Peters said. "And the same thing with inside is he can win with his quickness as well."

Williams should be a friendly target for Daniels, who thrives at helping receivers get open with his throws and puts the ball in spots where only they can make the catch. In addition to Williams' ability to separate, he's also one of the most sure-handed pass-catchers in Clemson history. He was the fifth player for the program to make 200 career catches, ranking fourth all-time with 208. He also put in work to improve his drop rate, going from nearly 10% in 2024 to under 2% in 2025.

Williams is not afraid of contact, either. He played through broken ribs in 2024, and he is willing to make tough catches without fear of being hit. That matters to Peters, and he was pleasantly surprised to see that Williams had that trait.

The Commanders want to get their offense back to the dominant unit it was in 2024, and they feel like Williams is going to help them do that.