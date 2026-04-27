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5 things to know about WR Antonio Williams

Apr 27, 2026 at 05:14 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders drafted Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams with the No. 71 overall pick. Here are five things to know about their newest wideout.

1. An all-around threat.

Williams said he's at his best when he is used "everywhere," and the former four-star recruit out of Irmo, South Carolina, really means it. He was a threat to score at any spot on the field -- no matter how he got the ball in his hands.

Williams' ability to score as a receiver is well-documented. He tied Mike Williams for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in Clemson history and made at least one touchdown catch in 14 games. However, Williams lived up to his reputation as a weapon by finding more ways to score. He also has two rushing touchdowns, one of which helped the Tigers get a win over Virginia in 2024. He's even dropped back to throw passes himself, going 4-for-4 and scoring two touchdowns.

Let's break down both scores. The first came during the 2024 season, when Clemson was looking to put Wake Forest away in what ended up being a 41-14 blowout victory. Quarterback Cade Klubnik swung a lateral pass out to Williams, who connected with Jake Briningstool for a wide-open 28-yard touchdown. The next came during the 2025 season against North Carolina, only this time, Williams started in the backfield before catching the lateral from Klubnik. This one came on the first play of the game, and T.J. Moore made the catch for the 75-yard romp to the end zone.

Williams became the fourth player in Clemson history to score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single season, joining C.J. Spiller, Jacoby Ford and Sammy Watkins.

PHOTOS | Antonio Williams is a Washington Commander

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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2. He wins against single coverage.

The run on defensive players in the second round gave the Commanders a bevy of receivers to choose from at No. 71, and they felt Williams was the best of the bunch. Why? Because his route running is some of the most advanced in his class, and it helps him win his matchups.

Williams' nuances as a route runner, which general manager Adam Peters said players don't normally learn until they get to the NFL, helped him get separation against bigger, more physical cornerbacks, particularly in man coverage. He ranked in the 88th percentile against single man coverage heading into the 2025 season, and that continued in his final season with the Tigers. He caught 70.4% of his targets against man coverage with zero drops.

Fans might have been expecting the Commanders to go after a bigger wide receiver in the draft, and there's a chance they can still pursue one in the coming months. However, they were more concerned with finding a receiver in the draft who could win matchups and weren't as concerned with how that happened. The way they saw it, Williams fit that description and was the best available.

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3. Dabo Swinney loves him.

It's never a bad thing when one of the most well-known coaches in college football gives you a ringing endorsement, and that's exactly what Williams got from Swinney back in 2024.

The 2024 season was Williams' best as a college player. He was the Tigers' best receiving threat, leading them in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was the first Clemson player with double-digit touchdowns in a single season since Tee Higgins, and he was a Second Team All-ACC selection because of it. So, there was plenty for Swinney to hype up, although he wasn't surprised at the receiver's production.

"If you really pay attention to how I've talked about Antonio, this guy has been unbelievable," Swinney told On3.com. "He was one of the best we had. He's one of the best leaders in the locker room in the offseason. I mean, the kid wants coaching. He's just a product of putting the work in and buying in to what you need to do. He's good, but do you want to be great? Here's what it's going to take for you to be great."

Swinney acknowledged at the time that there's more for Williams to do in terms of his development, and Williams went on to be one of the better receivers in program history. He became the 17th Clemson player to record 2,000 receiving yards and had the seventh-longest catch streak in school history.

"It's the way it should be, you know?" Swinney said. "I mean, you should get better. If you're about the right things, you've got talent, and you've got the work ethic with it, you'll get better. He's just much more of a complete player than he's ever been at any time since he's been here."

4. He can play on the outside.

Williams was mostly used as a slot receiver last year, which is why some Commanders fans were confused by the pick. They already have multiple players with experience in the slot on the roster, so it raised questions about the team's personnel.

But Peters said Williams can be used on the outside as well, and there is a decent sample size of him playing well at that spot.

"That's really the thing that differentiated him from a lot of guys is winning outside and winning against really good players outside, especially in 2024," Peters said.

While Williams only had 27 snaps as an outside receiver in 2025, he was used more often at the spot in 2024 with 317 snaps. It also happened to be his best season, hitting career highs in multiple categories. While he was still best between the numbers, he put up respectable grades on the outside, particularly on plays of 20-plus yards. He graded out with a 90.9 when lined up as an outside receiver on the right of the formation and an 87.6 on the left. He put up similar numbers in 2025, earning a 93.9 on the outside right and 80.7 on the outside left.

So, while it is true that Williams had his most success as a slot receiver, the Commanders believe there is more potential as a perimeter threat for them to tap into.

5. A reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels.

It was a goal for the Commanders to get an offensive weapon at some point in this year's draft. They needed playmakers, and they feel like Williams fits that description.

"Even though he is not a 6-4 guy, he can still win on the outside and his speed and his releases and his route running and his details allow him to do that," Peters said. "And the same thing with inside is he can win with his quickness as well."

Williams should be a friendly target for Daniels, who thrives at helping receivers get open with his throws and puts the ball in spots where only they can make the catch. In addition to Williams' ability to separate, he's also one of the most sure-handed pass-catchers in Clemson history. He was the fifth player for the program to make 200 career catches, ranking fourth all-time with 208. He also put in work to improve his drop rate, going from nearly 10% in 2024 to under 2% in 2025.

Williams is not afraid of contact, either. He played through broken ribs in 2024, and he is willing to make tough catches without fear of being hit. That matters to Peters, and he was pleasantly surprised to see that Williams had that trait.

The Commanders want to get their offense back to the dominant unit it was in 2024, and they feel like Williams is going to help them do that.

"There's just a lot of really, really good things about him and just an all-around great package," Peters said. "So thrilled to have him, thrilled to add him to the wide receiver room."

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