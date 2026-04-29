Why Washington didn't draft a DB

The Commanders also had long waits on Day 3. They didn't have a fourth-round pick, so they had to wait until No. 147 overall to make another selection. Their final four picks included pass-rusher Joshua Josephs, running back Kaytron Allen, center Matt Gulbin and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. It's hard to argue with the logic; three of those were positions of need, and Kaliakmanis is a long-term project that could turn into a backup later in his career.

One of the biggest factors with each of those picks is that the front office liked their chances at making the roster and making an impact.

"I think [with] every pick, you kind of approach it the same, whether it's the first round or the seventh round, to be honest with you," Newmark said. "You just always look at...what's his path to making our team? What's his path to impacting our team? What are our options? What are we turning down to take this player?"

And while Robertson, Witherspoon and Cross are not the only additions the Commanders will make in the secondary, they do provide the team with some flexibility. They no longer had to reach for a cornerback or safety who might not be the right fit or might not make the roster in the summer.

"It just was a situation where we were picking and what was available, those rooms just didn't make sense at that time," Newmark said.

Even though the draft is over, there are still chances for the Commanders to sign defensive backs. They'll have their list of undrafted free agents finalized before rookie minicamp next week, which reportedly does include at least two cornerbacks. There are also some veterans still available, and others could hit the open market as part of post-June 1 cuts. So, they aren't done tweaking the roster, even though one of the biggest opportunities to add young talent has passed them.