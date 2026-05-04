 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Top plays from Sonny Styles' 2025 season

May 04, 2026 at 01:24 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Washington Commanders got themselves a defensive playmaker with their first-round pick in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, and the belief is that he can make an immediate impact on a unit that struggled last season. Here are four of Styles' best plays from his final campaign with the Buckeyes

1. Styles brings down Luke Altmyer at the goal line.

One of Styles' best attributes is his ability to dissect offenses, work through traffic and make tackles. That trait flashed often during his time at Ohio State, but one of the best examples of it truly affecting a game came last year against Illinois.

The Illini, who came into the matchup with just one loss and a 3-0 Big Ten record, had driven down to the Buckeyes' 1-yard line in the third quarter. Quarterback Luke Altmyer kept the ball himself on third-and-goal, and it looked like he would make it after shedding a tackler behind the line of scrimmage to give Illinois their first touchdown of the game.

Styles had other plans. After initially getting bogged down in a pile at the goal line, Styles saw that Altmyer had kept the handoff and started sprinting down the line of scrimmage. It was a close thing, as technically Altmyer's body was in the end zone, but Styles' effort resulted in him being ruled down inches short of the goal line and forcing a fourth down.

Illinois scored on the next play, but Styles' refusal to give up on a play shined on the drive.

2. Styles flies in for a PBU vs. Rutgers

Most Washington fans know by now that Styles put up some of the best athletic testing numbers for a linebacker in combine history. There's always a question of how that skill set translates to the field, but there were several plays, like the ones he made against Rutgers, that should help ease those concerns.

It was still early in the game, but Rutgers had managed to stay competitive against the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes. Athan Kaliakmanis, who the Commanders took with their final pick in the draft, was looking for a way to ignite the Scarlet Knights' offense and tried connecting with tight end Colin Weber, but once again, Styles had other plans.

Styles was lined up in coverage and almost immediately recognized that Kaliakmanis was looking to target Weber on the play. Weber turned to cut upfield and ran straight into Styles, who knocked the ball away before Weber could maintain possession.

Although Styles is still learning how to play as a linebacker, there are moments where his experience as a safety has helped the transition. His ability to cover is one of them, and the Commanders will certainly try to take advantage of that in their defense.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Sonny Styles is a Washington Commander

Check out the top photos of Sonny Styles' first 24 hours as a Washington Commander.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, center right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, center right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
2 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
4 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
5 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles, center, stands with head coach Dan Quinn, left, and general manager Adam Peters, right, after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
6 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is interviewed after being selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is interviewed after being selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles walks out on stage after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
8 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles walks out on stage after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
9 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles poses on stage after being selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles poses on stage after being selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles pauses while putting on a hat after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles pauses while putting on a hat after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles puts on a hat after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 19

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles puts on a hat after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
13 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles holds up a jersey after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
14 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles holds up a jersey after a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
15 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
16 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles arrives for a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
17 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles arrives for a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
18 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
19 / 19

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL practice facility Friday, April 24, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Styles bursts through the line of scrimmage for TFL

Ohio State's defense was full of disruptive players last year, but Styles was among the best with 6.5 tackles for loss -- the fifth-most on the team. He knows how to play downhill and end plays before they begin, and Michigan got firsthand experience in that.

Michigan, which was looking to climb back from a 15-point deficit, tried handing the ball off to Jordan Marshall. Styles took the correct angle and sprinted to the line of scrimmage, getting behind Marshall's blockers and forcing the running back to bounce the play outside.

Styles never gave him that chance, though. He wrapped his arms around Marshall's waist and dragged him down for a loss of two yards to force a third-and-12. Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood's ensuing pass fell incomplete, and Michigan was forced to punt the ball away for the third time that afternoon.

Styles' ability to play downhill should get Commanders fans excited about his potential as a blitzer. He didn't do it often at Ohio State, but Washington's front office and coaching staff believe he shows strong promise in that area.

4. Styles puts the pressure on Carson Beck

Speaking of Styles' potential to expand his skill set, he had a limited resume as a pass rusher for Ohio State with just nine sacks last season. He wasn't put in that role often because of how the Buckeyes used Arvell Reese, but his athleticism does come in handy when rushing off the edge.

Just ask quarterback Carson Beck, who last saw Styles on the field during the College Football Playoff semifinals. On a second-and-8 with less than five minutes in the third quarter, Styles was lined up in the slot but ended up blitzing off the edge. Beck didn't recognize the blitz before the huddle, so he didn't slide his protection to Styles' side, providing the linebacker with a clean shot at collapsing the pocket.

Beck tried rushing upfield to escape, but Styles and his nearly 33-inch arms put a stop to that. He tripped Beck just as he was getting out of the pocket, which allowed the rest of his Ohio State teammates to converge on him for a loss of yardage.

Styles is going to do a little of everything in Daronte Jones' defense, which is designed around players being flexible. He might not have to rush the passer often, but there's enough evidence to suggest that he can handle himself if necessary.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Rookies take the field

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 20, 2025.

news

5 things to know about QB Athan Kaliakmanis

The Washington Commanders added depth to their quarterback room by drafting Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the seventh round. Here are five things to know about their newest signal caller.

news

Question of the week: How does Washington's draft class fit into its new schemes?

The Washington Commanders have six new players on the roster, and the next step is to figure out how they fit into their new offensive and defensive scheme. Commanders analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss broke down each player on this week's episode of the "Command Center" podcast. Here's what they had to say:

news

5 things to know about C Matt Gulbin

The Washington Commanders added depth to their interior offensive line by drafting Michigan State center Matt Gulbin in the sixth round. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the front.

news

Why Washington didn't draft a DB

There are several reasons why the Commanders chose not to take that path, but the two biggest factors were that they like the players they already have, and the ones they did take in the draft ended up bringing more overall value to the team.

news

5 things to know about RB Kaytron Allen

The Washington Commanders added a new weapon to the backfield with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Here are five things to know about the former Nittany Lion.

news

5 things to know about OLB Joshua Josephs

The Washington Commanders drafted University of Tennessee edge defender Joshua Josephs with the No. 187 overall pick. Here are five things to know about their newest pass rusher.

news

'Wicked smart': Logan Paulsen breaks down Commanders' 2026 draft class

After months of preparation, the Washington Commanders emerged from the 2026 NFL Draft with six new players, and analyst Logan Paulsen provided an evaluation on each of them in the newest "Drive to the Draft" podcast episode.

news

State of Washington's post-draft roster

There are still several changes that could be made between now and training camp, but let's take a look at where things stand. Here's a breakdown of how many players are in each position in no particular order.

news

5 things to know about WR Antonio Williams

The Washington Commanders drafted Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams with the No. 71 overall pick. Here are five things to know about their newest wideout.

news

Commanders maximize draft capital with best value picks in 2026 class

The value of prospects they got played an important role in the Commanders getting positive grades, and in terms of maximizing their picks, there weren't many teams that did better.

Advertising