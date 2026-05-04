Top plays from Sonny Styles' 2025 season

The Washington Commanders got themselves a defensive playmaker with their first-round pick in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, and the belief is that he can make an immediate impact on a unit that struggled last season. Here are four of Styles' best plays from his final campaign with the Buckeyes

1. Styles brings down Luke Altmyer at the goal line.

One of Styles' best attributes is his ability to dissect offenses, work through traffic and make tackles. That trait flashed often during his time at Ohio State, but one of the best examples of it truly affecting a game came last year against Illinois.

The Illini, who came into the matchup with just one loss and a 3-0 Big Ten record, had driven down to the Buckeyes' 1-yard line in the third quarter. Quarterback Luke Altmyer kept the ball himself on third-and-goal, and it looked like he would make it after shedding a tackler behind the line of scrimmage to give Illinois their first touchdown of the game.

Styles had other plans. After initially getting bogged down in a pile at the goal line, Styles saw that Altmyer had kept the handoff and started sprinting down the line of scrimmage. It was a close thing, as technically Altmyer's body was in the end zone, but Styles' effort resulted in him being ruled down inches short of the goal line and forcing a fourth down.