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5 things to know about QB Athan Kaliakmanis

May 01, 2026 at 12:19 PM
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The Washington Commanders added depth to their quarterback room by drafting Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the seventh round. Here are five things to know about their newest signal caller.

1. He's named after Athanasius of Alexandria.

Kaliakmanis' family is Greek, and he wears his heritage with pride. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm with the word οικογένεια, which means family, and another icon representing Saint Athanasius of Alexandria, whom is named after.

The inspiration for Kaliakmanis' name goes back to when his father, Alex, was a teenager sitting in a pew at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy. He saw the icon for Saint Athanasius on a stained glass window, and he eventually passed the name onto his second son, Athan.

For those who don't know, Athanasius of Alexandria was an Egyptian bishop, theologian and Doctor of the Church. He is known as "the Father of Orthodoxy" and played a role in shaping the Nicene Creed, which serves as an outline for essential doctrines in the Christian faith.

Kaliakmanis is also known by a few nicknames, from "The Greek Rifle" to "Golden Boy," but neither of those carry as much history as his birth name.

2. He's one of the most experienced starters in his class.

The 2026 quarterback class was considered to be a light one. Fortunately, the Commanders are not in the market for a starting quarterback, but in terms of finding a potential backup, there weren't many options better than Kaliakmanis from an experience standpoint.

Although he didn't become a full-time starter until later in his career, he has experience in that role dating back to his redshirt freshman year with Minnesota. He started five games back in 2022, completing 60 of his 111 attempts for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

Kaliakmanis was named Minnesota's starter heading into the 2023 season, completing 53.1% of his passes for 1,839 yards with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He entered the transfer portal after the season and joined Rutgers, where he became one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history (more on that later).

In total, Kaliakmanis started in 42 of 48 appearances during his college career, which puts him at third among the 10 quarterbacks drafted last weekend behind Carson Beck and Taylen Green.

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Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
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Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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3. He made a lasting impact in his short time at Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis' time at Rutgers only spanned two seasons, but he wrapped up his college career as one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Scarlet Knights.

Kaliakmanis, who was almost immediately named the team's starter after transferring to the program, led the offense in 25 games from 2024-25. He had 5,820 passing yards, which ranks seventh all-time for the school, to go with 38 passing touchdowns. He also had 442 completions on 763 attempts with 6,045 total yards of offense, all of which rank seventh in their respective categories.

Kaliakmanis put himself on the same level as some of the program's greatest players with several single-season accolades. He became the first Rutgers quarterback to throw for at least 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons. He's one of three quarterbacks to have 200 completions and at least 20 touchdowns in a season. He had six 300-yard games for Rutgers, which ranks fourth for the school.

Kaliakmanis certainly has plenty to work on, but there weren't many quarterbacks in this year's class that had a similar resume.

4. He described being drafted as an "out-of-body experience."

Kaliakmanis didn't know what to expect as Day 3 of the draft came to a close. He obviously wanted to keep playing, but he didn't know when or where that woud be.

The Commanders ended that speculation for him when they took him with the 223rd overall pick. He told reporters afterward that he hoped the Commanders would draft him, and he described getting the call as an "out-of-body experience."

"I can't explain that feeling," Kaliakmanis told The Daily Targum. "It was incredible, especially from the Commanders because I really wanted to go there."

Kaliakmanis impressed the Commanders with his passion for the game and overall improvement during the 2025 season. It ended up being the best of his career with a 62.2 completion rate, 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns -- all career highs. He likely won't put up those numbers as a rookie, as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are ahead of him, but he doesn't care what his role is in the room. He just wants to compete and learn as much as possible.

"Whatever my role is, I want to help the team win." Kaliakmanis said. "I know now being a seventh-round pick, you're starting at the bottom again. No matter what pick you are, you're going into a new stage in your life…This is not my team. This is Jayden Daniels' team. And whatever I can do to help him win, whatever I can do to learn that's what I'm going to do."

5. He does bring long-term value to the roster.

Some fans were admittedly confused when the Commanders took a quarterback with their final pick of the draft. Daniels, Mariota and Sam Hartman are already on the roster, and the Commanders could have used that pick to address another position.

The Commanders had a different perspective, and there was logic to their decision. There is little to no shot of Kaliakmanis starting a game for the Commanders in 2025, but they do want to create competition at the bottom of the depth chart. There's also a chance Kaliakmanis could become the primary backup at some point in his career. Mariota will not be in the burgundy and gold forever, and it would benefit Washington to have his replacement already on the roster at a much cheaper price.

But the biggest factor is that the Commanders believe Kaliakmanis can bring some value to the quarterback room and overall roster. The best-case scenario is that Kaliakmanis plays as little starting reps as possible as long as Daniels is on the roster, but he can still elevate the players around him in other ways.

"I think you're always looking...to see if somebody makes sense and if you see developmental qualities and how that might create competition and make the people the rest of the people in the room even better," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said. "So, he just made sense on a lot of levels for us."

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