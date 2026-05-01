5 things to know about QB Athan Kaliakmanis

4. He described being drafted as an "out-of-body experience."

Kaliakmanis didn't know what to expect as Day 3 of the draft came to a close. He obviously wanted to keep playing, but he didn't know when or where that woud be.

The Commanders ended that speculation for him when they took him with the 223rd overall pick. He told reporters afterward that he hoped the Commanders would draft him, and he described getting the call as an "out-of-body experience."

"I can't explain that feeling," Kaliakmanis told The Daily Targum. "It was incredible, especially from the Commanders because I really wanted to go there."

Kaliakmanis impressed the Commanders with his passion for the game and overall improvement during the 2025 season. It ended up being the best of his career with a 62.2 completion rate, 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns -- all career highs. He likely won't put up those numbers as a rookie, as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are ahead of him, but he doesn't care what his role is in the room. He just wants to compete and learn as much as possible.