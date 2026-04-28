State of Washington's post-draft roster

The NFL Draft is now over, and we're inching closer to seeing the Washington Commanders back on the field.

The Commanders wrapped up the draft with six new players, headlined by No. 7 overall pick Sonny Styles. He and the rest of the rookie class will take the field for a minicamp next week before joining the veterans for on-field OTAs later in May.

There are still several changes that could be made between now and training camp, but let's take a look at where things stand.

Here's a breakdown of how many players are in each position in no particular order. (This list does not include undrafted free agents, who will not be signed until later in the week)

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen (14): Nick Allegretti, Brandon Coleman, Sam Cosmi, Julian Good-Jones, Chris Paul, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Foster Sarell, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Cooper, Timothy McCay, Matt Gulbin

Tight ends (5): John Bates, Lawrence Cager, Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Wide receivers (10): Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Nick Nash, Jacoby Jones, Ja'Corey Brooks, Antonio Williams

Running backs (5) : Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Racaad White, Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, Kaytron Allen