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State of Washington's post-draft roster

Apr 28, 2026 at 10:24 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The NFL Draft is now over, and we're inching closer to seeing the Washington Commanders back on the field.

The Commanders wrapped up the draft with six new players, headlined by No. 7 overall pick Sonny Styles. He and the rest of the rookie class will take the field for a minicamp next week before joining the veterans for on-field OTAs later in May.

There are still several changes that could be made between now and training camp, but let's take a look at where things stand.

Here's a breakdown of how many players are in each position in no particular order. (This list does not include undrafted free agents, who will not be signed until later in the week)

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen (14): Nick Allegretti, Brandon Coleman, Sam Cosmi, Julian Good-Jones, Chris Paul, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Foster Sarell, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Cooper, Timothy McCay, Matt Gulbin

Tight ends (5): John Bates, Lawrence Cager, Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Wide receivers (10): Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Nick Nash, Jacoby Jones, Ja'Corey Brooks, Antonio Williams

Running backs (5) : Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Racaad White, Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, Kaytron Allen

Quarterbacks (4): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman, Athan Kaliakmanis

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen (13): Dorance Armstrong, Drake Jackson, D.J. Johnson, T.J. Maguranyanga, Charles Omenihu, Deatrich Wise Jr., Ricky Barber, D.J. Davidson, Javon Kinlaw, Jer'Zhan Newton, Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle

Linebackers (12): Nick Bellorre, Leo Chenal, Ale Kaho, Frankie Luvu, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, Sonny Styles, Andre Carter II, K'Lavon Chaisson, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Odafe Oweh, Joshua Josephs

Cornerbacks (7): Trey Amos, Tre Hawkins III, Amik Robertson, Darius Rush, Mike Sainristil, Car'lin Vigers, Ahkello Witherspoon

Safeties (8): Percy Butler, Nick Cross, Will Harris, Qwuantrezz Knight, Quan Martin, Robert McDaniel, Tyler Owens, Jeremy Reaves

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Tress Way

Kicker: Jake Moody

Long snapper: Tyler Ott

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