5 things to know about RB Kaytron Allen

3. His patience normally pays off.

Allen was not viewed as a speedster during the draft process. He didn't record a 40 time at the combine, but anyone watching his film from the last four seasons would see that it isn't a big part of his skill set.

Instead, Allen is more of a patient runner, and more times than not, that patience tends to pay off for him.

Teams were certainly aware of Allen's style, as 27% of his carries -- the most in the class -- came against heavy boxes. However, he still managed to average 4.8 yards per carry in those situations, and only 11% of his runs failed to gain yardage. But there's more; Allen tied for seventh in his class last year with 30 runs of 10-plus yards. Georgia's Mike Washington Jr., who was drafted two rounds earlier, shared that number, and he did so with a 4.33 40 time.

And Allen has found ways to create explosive plays without possessing top-tier speed. He and Washington tied for fourth in the class in designed rushing attempts of 15-plus yards. Allen ranked second behind Love among drafted running backs in breakaway yards, and he picked up 70 first downs from rushing attempts -- the second-best in the class.