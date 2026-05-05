Top plays from Antonio Williams' 2025 season

4. Williams makes a sideline grab vs. South Carolina

Williams had one more contested grab during his final season, and it was one of his more impressive catches of the year.

It was Rivalry Week in college football, and the Tigers were looking to get their third win in the last five years over South Carolina. It was third-and-6 at South Carolina's 43-yard line, and the Gamecocks were determined to get Clemson off the field. They brought pressure, which forced Klubnik to roll out to his right. He made the throw off one leg, putting just enough on it for Williams to have a chance at making the catch.

It wasn't an easy grab. The defensive back covering Williams had good coverage and nearly got a hand on the ball, but Williams managed to hold on and get a few steps in bounds before going out at the Gamecocks' 17-yard line. Three plays later, Clemson tied the score and went on to defeat South Carolina, 28-14.