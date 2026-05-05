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Top plays from Antonio Williams' 2025 season

May 05, 2026 at 11:06 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

1. Williams launches a touchdown pass to T.J. Moore

Clemson went on the road to play North Carolina for their fifth game of the season and wanted to make a statement after losing back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse. They quieted the home crowd quickly on the first play.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik swung the ball out to Williams, who started the play on the left but went in motion before the center snapped the ball. There wasn't any second-guessing from Williams as he immediately reared back to make a throw. He had Moore open with about three yards of separation at North Carolina's 45-yard line, and the wideout took the ball the remaining length of the field almost untouched for the opening score.

It wasn't the first time Williams had been asked to drop back and make a throw. It was the fourth time in his career, and he scored his first passing touchdown in 2024 against Wake Forest. He became the fourth player in Clemson history to score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single season, joining C.J. Spiller, Jacoby Ford and Sammy Watkins.

2. Williams flips the field against Duke

There was some confusion from Commanders fans when the team picked Williams in the third round, as they thought they would take a bigger receiver who could help stretch the field. Williams is not the biggest receiver in his class, but being a vertical threat is within his skill set.

Just look at the play he made against Duke in the first quarter. Clemson was down 7-0 in the first quarter and needed a big play to flip the field. Williams, lined up in the slot, ran straight up the seam and found the soft spot in Duke's coverage. Klubnik lofted it to his receiver, who made the catch between Duke's safeties at the opposing 46-yard line and sprinted another 31 yards to the 15.

Later in the drive, Williams finished things off with a rushing touchdown, diving across the goal line to tie things at seven.

While it is true that Williams lined up primarily in the slot last year, there is much more to his skill set, and he can be the vertical threat Washington has been searching for.

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3. Williams scores his 21st touchdown off a flea flicker

Let's talk about Williams' size, which was a question among fans when Washington drafted him. General manager Adam Peters admitted that Williams is not overtly large, but he isn't a small receiver, either. He can make tough catches when necessary, like he did against Florida State one week after playing Duke.

Clemson already had an 8-0 lead over the Seminoles and was looking to go up by double digits in the second quarter. So, they decided to pull some trickery. Running back Adam Randall took the handoff but flipped it back to Klubnik, who shuffled to his left to avoid pressure and launched it downfield to Williams.

Florida State wasn't completely fooled by the play, though. They had three defensive backs near the goal line, including redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, who was covering Williams. Joseph has about two inches on Williams, but it didn't matter. Williams still managed to outjump the defensive back and secure the pass for the 21st touchdown of his career.

PHOTOS | Antonio Williams is a Washington Commander

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) sends Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) to the ground before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown while pursued by Charleston Southern linebacker Jomel Robinson (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass before running by Florida State's Fentrell Cypress II (23) to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a ball for a touchdown as he's defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs to the end zone for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of defended by Pittsburgh defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) congratulates wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) on his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) gets tackled by Duke linebacker Luke Mergott (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives with the ball over Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (12) but short of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after a first down against the South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) tries to make a catch that was ultimately dropped during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive backs Jamare Glasker (25) and Nick Andersen defend during the first half of an NCAA football game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (3) tries to tackle Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) tackles Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs with the ball during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs for a long gain against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) is pursued by Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs a route against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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4. Williams makes a sideline grab vs. South Carolina

Williams had one more contested grab during his final season, and it was one of his more impressive catches of the year.

It was Rivalry Week in college football, and the Tigers were looking to get their third win in the last five years over South Carolina. It was third-and-6 at South Carolina's 43-yard line, and the Gamecocks were determined to get Clemson off the field. They brought pressure, which forced Klubnik to roll out to his right. He made the throw off one leg, putting just enough on it for Williams to have a chance at making the catch.

It wasn't an easy grab. The defensive back covering Williams had good coverage and nearly got a hand on the ball, but Williams managed to hold on and get a few steps in bounds before going out at the Gamecocks' 17-yard line. Three plays later, Clemson tied the score and went on to defeat South Carolina, 28-14.

Williams showed that if he's given a chance and a ball that is placed with pinpoint accuracy, he can do his job and make plays downfield. Fortunately for him, he has a quarterback in Daniels who thrives in those situations.

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