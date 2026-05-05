Top plays from Antonio Williams' 2025 season

1. Williams launches a touchdown pass to T.J. Moore
Clemson went on the road to play North Carolina for their fifth game of the season and wanted to make a statement after losing back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse. They quieted the home crowd quickly on the first play.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik swung the ball out to Williams, who started the play on the left but went in motion before the center snapped the ball. There wasn't any second-guessing from Williams as he immediately reared back to make a throw. He had Moore open with about three yards of separation at North Carolina's 45-yard line, and the wideout took the ball the remaining length of the field almost untouched for the opening score.
It wasn't the first time Williams had been asked to drop back and make a throw. It was the fourth time in his career, and he scored his first passing touchdown in 2024 against Wake Forest. He became the fourth player in Clemson history to score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single season, joining C.J. Spiller, Jacoby Ford and Sammy Watkins.
2. Williams flips the field against Duke
There was some confusion from Commanders fans when the team picked Williams in the third round, as they thought they would take a bigger receiver who could help stretch the field. Williams is not the biggest receiver in his class, but being a vertical threat is within his skill set.
Just look at the play he made against Duke in the first quarter. Clemson was down 7-0 in the first quarter and needed a big play to flip the field. Williams, lined up in the slot, ran straight up the seam and found the soft spot in Duke's coverage. Klubnik lofted it to his receiver, who made the catch between Duke's safeties at the opposing 46-yard line and sprinted another 31 yards to the 15.
Later in the drive, Williams finished things off with a rushing touchdown, diving across the goal line to tie things at seven.
While it is true that Williams lined up primarily in the slot last year, there is much more to his skill set, and he can be the vertical threat Washington has been searching for.
3. Williams scores his 21st touchdown off a flea flicker
Let's talk about Williams' size, which was a question among fans when Washington drafted him. General manager Adam Peters admitted that Williams is not overtly large, but he isn't a small receiver, either. He can make tough catches when necessary, like he did against Florida State one week after playing Duke.
Clemson already had an 8-0 lead over the Seminoles and was looking to go up by double digits in the second quarter. So, they decided to pull some trickery. Running back Adam Randall took the handoff but flipped it back to Klubnik, who shuffled to his left to avoid pressure and launched it downfield to Williams.
Florida State wasn't completely fooled by the play, though. They had three defensive backs near the goal line, including redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, who was covering Williams. Joseph has about two inches on Williams, but it didn't matter. Williams still managed to outjump the defensive back and secure the pass for the 21st touchdown of his career.
4. Williams makes a sideline grab vs. South Carolina
Williams had one more contested grab during his final season, and it was one of his more impressive catches of the year.
It was Rivalry Week in college football, and the Tigers were looking to get their third win in the last five years over South Carolina. It was third-and-6 at South Carolina's 43-yard line, and the Gamecocks were determined to get Clemson off the field. They brought pressure, which forced Klubnik to roll out to his right. He made the throw off one leg, putting just enough on it for Williams to have a chance at making the catch.
It wasn't an easy grab. The defensive back covering Williams had good coverage and nearly got a hand on the ball, but Williams managed to hold on and get a few steps in bounds before going out at the Gamecocks' 17-yard line. Three plays later, Clemson tied the score and went on to defeat South Carolina, 28-14.
Williams showed that if he's given a chance and a ball that is placed with pinpoint accuracy, he can do his job and make plays downfield. Fortunately for him, he has a quarterback in Daniels who thrives in those situations.