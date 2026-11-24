2. Vintage Jayden Daniels.

It might have taken Daniels and the Commanders' offense some time to find momentum. For the first 28 minutes, they had 27 net yards on 15 plays. But something shifted in the final two minutes of the first half, and Daniels was his old self again. He completed four of his five passes and converted a third-and-9 on the nine-play drive that ended the first half, getting the Commanders in range for a one-yard touchdown run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

From that point on, Daniels was dealing. He finished the night 23-of-35 for 289 yards to go with 55 yards on the ground, accounting for 80% of the Commanders' 428 yards on the night.

"It's not on second-and-1 in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the game's on the line," head coach Dan Quinn said. "And that is when I feel him come to fully express who he is."

Although Daniels had several clutch moments against the Bengals, from his 32-yard pass to Chig Okonkwo at the end of the first half to his 47-yard run in the third quarter, his best plays came with the game on the line in the final 39 seconds of regulation. Daniels fired a shot into a tight window to Antonio Williams that got the Commanders near midfield and then found the rookie again for a 42-yard gain. He sprinted downfield and got his teammates lined up to spike the ball, setting up the game-winning field goal from Drew Stevens.

"So, I wouldn't say he surprises me, but in those instances...he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is," Quinn said.