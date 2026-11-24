The Washington Commanders upset the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion on Monday Night Football, 22-20. Here are five takeaways from the pivotal win that moves the Commanders one game closer to .500.
1. The defense balled out.
We'll get to the offense in a bit, but the defense deserves its flowers. Had it not been for the unit putting together its best performance of the season, Daniels and the offense would not even have had the chance to win the game.
Joe Burrow did his thing for the most part. He threw for 300 yards with two touchdowns and delivered some impressive throws to put the Bengals in position to win the game. But there weren't many explosive plays from the Cincinnati offense, which was arguably the best in the sport, because of how much pressure the Commanders brought on a consistent basis. The secondary did its job against Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, who combined for 73 yards and a score.
The Commanders set the tone from the first play, sacking Burrow for a six-yard loss.
"We was on our keys, and we was on our details of what we needed to do," Tim Settle Jr. said. "We know that we was gonna speed them up today, and we did just that. There was times where we were able to get them to hold the ball."
For every positive play the Bengals made, the defense managed to counter. Frankie Luvu stuffed Burrow on a fourth down in Bengals territory. Facing a third-and-10, they corralled Chase for just a three-yard gain. On third-and-7, they forced a sack that made Evan McPherson kick a 56-yard field goal.
It might not have been a perfect night, but it was about as close as the Commanders could hope for. The score was the best indicator: the Commanders held the Bengals to just 20 points, tied for their lowest total of the year.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2. Vintage Jayden Daniels.
It might have taken Daniels and the Commanders' offense some time to find momentum. For the first 28 minutes, they had 27 net yards on 15 plays. But something shifted in the final two minutes of the first half, and Daniels was his old self again. He completed four of his five passes and converted a third-and-9 on the nine-play drive that ended the first half, getting the Commanders in range for a one-yard touchdown run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
From that point on, Daniels was dealing. He finished the night 23-of-35 for 289 yards to go with 55 yards on the ground, accounting for 80% of the Commanders' 428 yards on the night.
"It's not on second-and-1 in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the game's on the line," head coach Dan Quinn said. "And that is when I feel him come to fully express who he is."
Although Daniels had several clutch moments against the Bengals, from his 32-yard pass to Chig Okonkwo at the end of the first half to his 47-yard run in the third quarter, his best plays came with the game on the line in the final 39 seconds of regulation. Daniels fired a shot into a tight window to Antonio Williams that got the Commanders near midfield and then found the rookie again for a 42-yard gain. He sprinted downfield and got his teammates lined up to spike the ball, setting up the game-winning field goal from Drew Stevens.
"So, I wouldn't say he surprises me, but in those instances...he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is," Quinn said.
It was yet another example of how the Commanders are never really out of it as long as Daniels is under center.
3. Drew Stevens is automatic.
Although the Commanders' offense did find ways to move the ball, they often stalled before getting into the end zone. They sent Stevens out five times to bail them out, and the rookie kicker delivered each time, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record five or more made field goals in a single game.
"We got a lot of trust in Drew, and he came through," Williams said.
Say what you will about Stevens' method of calming himself down, which he said involves thinking about telling his future kids that "your dad walked out there, and he drilled it and he was ready for it," but it clearly works. Stevens was as calm as ever on kicks from 36, 40, 25, 41 and 26 yards. The last one was closer than an extra point, but it came with the added pressure of being the game-winner. The fact that he had made four earlier in the game helped give him confidence. Plus, the 42-yarder was the most challenging because of the wind.
So, Stevens kept his composure, drilled the game-winner as time expired and was lifted off his feet by his teammates.
"It felt like I was just ascending," Stevens said.
Stevens was 3-of-5 in his first two games. Since then, he has been nearly automatic, hitting 19 of his last 20. After cycling through about a dozen kickers in recent years, Washington seems to have found its solution.
4. Antonio Williams had a breakout game.
The Commanders essentially had their pick of some of the top receiver prospects in the third round of the draft. They chose Williams, and Monday's game was the most recent evidence that they made the right choice. He led the team with nine catches for 122 yards, the most by a rookie Washington receiver since Terry McLaurin in 2019.
"He's like a little brother to me, so super proud for him. I think first 100-yard game of his career, so many more for him, but super proud for Tone, man."
Like Daniels, most of the attention surrounding Williams will be on the final two plays. They were clutch moments for the rookie, who made two difficult catches to get the Commanders in range for the game-winning field goal. But there were other moments before that final drive that showed Williams' talent. He converted a first-and-15 with a 16-yard catch and had a 20-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. His nine receptions against Cincinnati were the most against the Bengals since Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed both recorded nine against them in 2016.
Then there were the final two catches of the game. Williams knew what he needed to do in those moments: step up and execute.
"Trust is earned, so I am just trying to earn that trust from Jayden and the coaching staff," Williams said.
Williams had the most receptions and receiving yards by a rookie on a Monday night in franchise history. He is only at the start of his career, but it's a sign of what could be a bright future.
5. A prime opportunity for Washington.
The Commanders had an uncommonly difficult first half of the season. They opened things with back-to-back division games on the road and faced off against some of the best teams in the league in the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. There were moments when the season appeared to be in jeopardy, and missed opportunities led to even more disappointment, but they did just enough to remain in the hunt following their bye week.
Now, after upsetting a Super Bowl contender, the schedule will begin to ease up. None of their next four opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, have winning records. While all four of them have been competitive at various points in their respective seasons, they also have clear weaknesses. It is easy, and exciting, to look ahead at what could be in about a month, especially when teams like the division-leading New York Giants have a much more difficult slate of games on their schedule.
It is an opportunity the Commanders cannot pass up. They have a chance to get above .500 in a competitive division race that could come down to the last week. If they go on a run and have a little luck, they could be in control of the NFC East in short order.
They have to handle it one week at a time, but if the Commanders play like they did against the Bengals, they have a chance to completely turn their season around.