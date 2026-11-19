Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Here are three takeaways from his availability.

1. A challenge for the offense.

The Bengals' offense -- as well as its explosiveness -- has become a key storyline for the game. There is good reason for that level of attention; they are third in points per game, and Joe Burrow is on pace for a historic season.

Obviously, that is going to be a challenge for the Commanders' defense, but it is a problem their offense must address as well. Do they try to match the Bengals' explosiveness -- a difficult task for a unit that ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per game -- or do they try to slow the pace down and keep Burrow off the field?

Daniels said the offense's mindset does not change, regardless of the opponent: "We gotta put up points."

"That's our mindset each and every week: to go out there and score points," Daniels said. "They got really good guys over on their team, so we gotta execute and really focus on us."

2. A new mindset.

Every game can be considered "must-win" in the NFL, but there was a strong case that last Thursday's game against the New York Giants carried more significance. The Commanders needed a win in the division, and because of the tie in Week 5, the victory provided them with a tiebreaker.

But there is another reason the Commanders needed the win over the Giants: It provided more hope for the season and helped rejuvenate the roster.

Daniels said the victory was "just good for everybody."

"The way that it came down to the wire for myself to face that adversity at that moment, for the defense to go out there and face adversity, for the whole team to face adversity, and we overcome it and really show that we learn from our mistakes earlier in the season and that we're able to progress and get better throughout the season."

3. "Another opportunity."

Daniels said he was "low key" surprised by all the questions he was asked regarding his 2024 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is understandable given how that Week 3 victory served as a springboard for the success the Commanders had for the rest of that season. He also completed 21 of 23 passes and had three total touchdowns, so that helps, too.

But Daniels is not focused on the past. He is locked in on Monday night because of the significance the game could have for the team and its season. The Bengals have emerged as a Super Bowl contender, and a win against them would be a statement about how the second half of the season could go.