The Washington Commanders are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.
8:14 p.m.
The Bengals have won the toss and want the ball. Here we go.
8:19 p.m.
And a three and out for the Bengals. A great start for the defense, which got a sack from Tim Settle.
8:22 p.m.
And a three and out for the Commanders. Must have been a miscommunication on that last Daniels throw.
8:28 p.m.
Nice break for the Commanders. The Bengals just got called for an unnecessary roughness penalty. They get the first down but move 15 yards back.
8:31 p.m.
A second punt forced by this Commanders defense. A really great start from the unit.
8:40 p.m.
Another punt from the Commanders offense. This game has not started the way a lot of people thought. Maybe the weather has something to with it - it is really gross out there - but both defenses have look good so far.
8:46 p.m.
Fourth down, and the Bengals offense is staying on the field
8:47 p.m.
And they didn't get it! Luvu sniffed out the run by Burrow.
8:52 p.m.
Daniels is sacked on third down. Commanders punting.
8:59 p.m.
Looks like the Bengals offense is starting to wake up. They're near midfield now after starting inside their own 10.
9:07 p.m.
Field goal unit coming out for the Bengals. The pressure finally got to Burrow. It wasn't a sack, but it did result in an incomplete pass. It's 3-0 after the McPherson kick.
9:09 p.m.
Here's what I'll give the defense. They aren't really getting beat over the top so far. Ja'Marr Chase only has 20 yards so far. Granted, that can change at any moment, but they're making the Bengals dink and dunk their way downfield. Washington's offense needs a response.
9:12 p.m.
Three and out for the Commanders. Tress Way punting it back to Burrow.
9:20 p.m.
We have the first explosive play from the Bengals. Samaje Perine turned a third-and-9 into a 44-yard gain.
9:25 p.m.
Touchdown Bengals. Tee Higgins and Burrow connect for the 31-yard score. 10-0 Cincy.
9:38 p.m.
Touchdown Washington! Bill runs it in from one yard out. Great response from the Commanders, including a great throw and catch from Daniels to Chig. 10-7 with 12 seconds left in the half.
9:58 p.m.
BIG scramble by Jayden - a 47-yarder! Commanders in the red zone.
10:03 p.m.
And we're back after a weird power outage. Third-and-14 coming up.
10:05 p.m.
Jayden throws it away, and the field goal unit is coming up. Drew Stevens ties it up, 10-10. Good way to start the half in some ways, but another false start stalled some of the momentum.
10:15 p.m.
Touchdown Bengals. Colbie Young gets open on the Burrow scramble. Cincy is back in the lead. Feels like the Commanders will need to get into a shootout if they want to win tonight.
10:26 p.m.
And the Commanders cut into the Bengals' lead with a nine-play drive. Some nice plays from Daniels, Burks and Ekeler to get Stevens in range for the field goal. It's 17-13, and now the Commanders' defense needs to figure something out on how the slow up Burrow.
10:30 p.m.
Burrow's deep shot to Chase on third down is off target. Washington gets the stop it needed.
10:44 p.m.
Drew Steven remains perfect on the night. The Commanders drove inside the 10-yard line on a 13-play drive but couldn't punch it in. It's 17-16 with about 10 minutes left.
10:50 p.m.
Big big big stop by the Commanders' defense. McCaffrey back to return the punt.
11:02 p.m.
And Washington is in the lead! Stevens remains perfect on the day, and the score is now 18-17 after the 41-yard kick.
11:12 p.m.
Huge sack from the Commanders' pass rush. Fourth down for the Bengals.
11:14 p.m.
The Bengals retake the lead with a 56-yard attempt from McPherson. Washington will have about 40 seconds to respond.
1:37 a.m.
So if you're reading this, you know that they did respond. The Commanders
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.