The Washington Commanders have struggled to consistently run the ball for the past month, but help might be on the way this week.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has been on Injured Reserve with a groin injury since Oct. 19, had his 21-day window opened earlier this week with the hope that he can return in time for the Commanders' Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Dan Quinn was not definitive on whether that would be the case, but Croskey-Merritt was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Regardless of when he is activated, Croskey-Merritt is anxious to rejoin his teammates.
"It's definitely fun being back," Croskey-Merritt said.
Although the Commanders have had some success with veterans Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in Croskey-Merritt's absence, the former seventh-round pick gives them the best boost in the backfield. He leads the team in carries, despite missing the last five games, and is tied with Daniels for the most rushing touchdowns. He still leads all Commanders players in rushing yards per game and is third on the team in first downs generated.
Most of the excitement surrounding Croskey-Merritt comes from what he accomplished as a rookie, when he led the team with 805 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He had two games of at least 95 rushing yards in the final four games of the 2025 season, including a 105-yard day against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas that featured a 72-yard sprint to the end zone.
Croskey-Merritt's coaches praised the improvements he made in the offseason, particularly as a pass-blocker, to become an every-down back. He added muscle while maintaining his quickness and burst at the line of scrimmage, and head coach Dan Quinn said he could see efforts to become a more valuable contributor to the offense.
"The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself," Quinn said in June. "But certainly, the passing game and the return side are two areas we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this offseason and even into camp as well."
Croskey-Merritt's production this season, however, has been mixed. When asked if he had been dealing with injuries since August, Croskey-Merritt said "it wasn't the best, but it's definitely getting better now." Croskey-Merritt added that a lingering groin issue can affect "anything that you wanna do." So, Croskey-Merritt's focus over the last month has simply been on getting comfortable again.
"Like getting downhill when you wanna play...full speed," he said. "It [the groin injury] kinda played a part in all of that."
The Commanders, who were a top-10 rushing unit earlier this season, have struggled to maintain that production since Croskey-Merritt was placed on IR. Over the last three games, they rank 21st in yards per game and are tied for 23rd in yards per attempt.
The good news is that Croskey-Merritt said he feels much better after participating in the last two days of practice.
"The trainers are doing a good job making sure I'm prepped. During the time that I sat out, they made sure I was hitting every mark that I had to hit, so it's definitely been going good."
The Commanders have had up-and-down rushing performances all season and are in the bottom half of the league in total attempts, but that might need to change against the Bengals, who will come to Northwest Stadium boasting one of the top offenses in the sport. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the unit humming and have dominated opposing defenses, scoring at least 30 points in their last five games -- all wins.
It will be mostly on the Commanders' defense to contain Burrow and Chase, but there are some things their offense can do to help. In the Bengals' last loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars ran the ball 27 times for 111 yards and limited the Bengals to just nine possessions. The Bengals still won the time of possession battle, controlling the ball for nearly 31 minutes, but the Jaguars' commitment to running the ball slowed the game down.
That approach is easier said than done, as few teams have managed to run the ball against the Bengals because of how explosive their offense is at the moment. Opponents average just under 25 rushing attempts per game, which ranks ninth in the NFL.
The goal, Croskey-Merritt said, is for him to be a part of the Commanders' game plan on Monday. As for whether that will actually happen, he's taking the "wait and see" approach.
"It's a day-by-day thing. We'll see how this week goes. But if not, it'll be the following game."