Croskey-Merritt's production this season, however, has been mixed. When asked if he had been dealing with injuries since August, Croskey-Merritt said "it wasn't the best, but it's definitely getting better now." Croskey-Merritt added that a lingering groin issue can affect "anything that you wanna do." So, Croskey-Merritt's focus over the last month has simply been on getting comfortable again.

"Like getting downhill when you wanna play...full speed," he said. "It [the groin injury] kinda played a part in all of that."

The Commanders, who were a top-10 rushing unit earlier this season, have struggled to maintain that production since Croskey-Merritt was placed on IR. Over the last three games, they rank 21st in yards per game and are tied for 23rd in yards per attempt.

The good news is that Croskey-Merritt said he feels much better after participating in the last two days of practice.

"The trainers are doing a good job making sure I'm prepped. During the time that I sat out, they made sure I was hitting every mark that I had to hit, so it's definitely been going good."

The Commanders have had up-and-down rushing performances all season and are in the bottom half of the league in total attempts, but that might need to change against the Bengals, who will come to Northwest Stadium boasting one of the top offenses in the sport. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the unit humming and have dominated opposing defenses, scoring at least 30 points in their last five games -- all wins.

It will be mostly on the Commanders' defense to contain Burrow and Chase, but there are some things their offense can do to help. In the Bengals' last loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars ran the ball 27 times for 111 yards and limited the Bengals to just nine possessions. The Bengals still won the time of possession battle, controlling the ball for nearly 31 minutes, but the Jaguars' commitment to running the ball slowed the game down.

That approach is easier said than done, as few teams have managed to run the ball against the Bengals because of how explosive their offense is at the moment. Opponents average just under 25 rushing attempts per game, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

The goal, Croskey-Merritt said, is for him to be a part of the Commanders' game plan on Monday. As for whether that will actually happen, he's taking the "wait and see" approach.