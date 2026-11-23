(Washington, DC – November 23, 2026) - Events DC, in collaboration with the National Football League, the Washington Commanders, Mayor Muriel Bowser and GENYOUth, today unveiled the official countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Washington, DC. The column-style installation promises to build excitement for one of the most anticipated events in professional sports, which is set to bring thousands of fans to the nation's capital on April 29 to May 1, 2027.

The 2027 NFL Draft countdown clock now sits in the Main Hall of the iconic Union Station – a historic, mixed-use transportation hub, shopping center, and architectural landmark just steps from the U.S. Capitol – building excitement ahead of the NFL Draft.

"Washington, D.C., is officially on the clock, marking the countdown to what will be an unforgettable 2027 NFL Draft in our nation's capital," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and global events. "Together with Events DC, the Washington Commanders and our partners across the region, we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans to DC for a global celebration of football and the next generation of NFL stars."

The clock designed by local business TMG Events features classical Greek architectural features, reflecting the iconic monuments and buildings that define Washington, DC. For a technological twist, the 13-foot-tall column features an LED screen embedded in the structure, reflecting the sleek and modern atmosphere of Washington, DC and the state of the sports.

"We are proud to mark this incredible milestone as Washington, DC is officially on the clock to welcome fans from around the globe to the 2027 NFL Draft," said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. "The 2027 NFL Draft is a unique opportunity for fans to experience an event only the nation's capital can deliver. As the countdown begins, we look forward to showcasing the energy and spirit of the District, while strengthening our reputation as the nation's premier sports host city."

The countdown clock, featuring the time left for the NFL Draft, will generate awareness, build excitement and offer a photo opportunity for fans.

"Next April, Washington, D.C., will become the center of the football world for three days, and today the countdown officially begins for the 2027 NFL Draft," said Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders. "The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year and a powerful example of how sports bring people together. As someone who grew up here, I know how much Washington loves football – I have no doubt this city will set the bar higher and take it to the next level. As we approach the groundbreaking of our new stadium and returning to our spiritual home, we're particularly proud to help bring this incredible event to the National Mall. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world, and creating an unforgettable experience for our fans, our city and the entire DMV."

The free three-day event will bring fans from around the world to the nation's capital for one of the most anticipated events in sports. The 2027 NFL Draft will take place across iconic locations throughout Washington, D.C., with the National Mall anchoring the Draft Theater in front of the Capitol and the NFL Draft Experience spanning Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th Streets. Additional event elements will be situated throughout the footprint surrounding the National Mall.

"With the Capitol as the backdrop, we want the 2027 NFL Draft to remind everyone why we call Washington, DC the Sports Capital," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We love our football in DC. We love our Commanders, and we can't wait to welcome them home in 2030. But first, we're going to celebrate the draft with fans from across the country. Now that the countdown has officially started, we want people to plan their trips and we will see you in April."

On April 28 during NFL Draft Week, GENYOUth and Events DC will present Taste of the Draft: Washington, D.C., 2027, featuring the Embassy Chef Challenge, a signature philanthropic culinary and cultural experience.

The experience, which will take place at the National Building Museum, will feature an exclusive culinary and gridiron experience with global cuisine, celebrated chefs, Washington Commanders legends and more.

"The NFL Draft is an extraordinary opportunity to bring our community together, celebrate the excitement of this iconic event and create a lasting, positive impact for children," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth. "We are excited to partner with Events DC and the Washington Commanders to leverage the spirit of the Draft to benefit our schools and communities. We are grateful to early sponsors, including Tyson Foods, American Dairy Council Northeast and the Sonoma County Winegrowers, and invite others to join us in making a difference for local youth."

Net proceeds from Taste of the Draft will help combat student hunger and expand access to the nutritious meals and physical activity opportunities children need to learn, grow and thrive. Funds will support school nutrition equipment grants and NFL FLAG-In-School kits for 92 schools across the Greater Washington, D.C. region, a special tribute to the 92nd NFL Draft. School grant applications will open in mid-February 2027. Educators can visit GENYOUth’s Educator Portal now to sign up for alerts about upcoming grant opportunities and stay tuned for application details.

The NFL Draft continues to be one of the most popular and accessible events in sports. The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh set an all-time attendance record, drawing over 805,000 fans across the three-day event.

To learn more about the 2027 NFL Draft, visit nfl.com/draft, and fans interested in attending the 2027 Draft can register at nfl.com/draft/register.

Fans are encouraged to visit and showcase their countdown clock photos using #NFLDraft and #NFLDraft2027 hashtags. Follow Events DC on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn or visit eventsdc.com/2027-nfl-draft to stay up to date on the 2027 NFL Draft.

For photos and b-roll of today's event and for new renders of the Draft Theater, click here.

Ticket and hospitality packages for the 2027 NFL Draft are available via On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL. On Location brings fans closer than ever to the NFL Draft through a range of experiences including reserved in-theater seating with food and beverage service, a behind-the-scenes tour of the NFL Draft stage and backstage area, a pre-Draft reception, an intimate brunch with Commanders Legends, dedicated entry, exclusive gifting and more. Browse available packages at OnLocationExp.com/NFLDraft.