The Washington Commanders will be rocking a new look when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, and the players love it.
"That's dope," **K’Lavon Chaisson** said after Thursday's practice. "That's a cool opportunity to pull those out for a nighttime game."
For the first time this season, the Commanders will wear their all-black Hail Raisers as part of a blackout game against one of the AFC's top teams. The uniform features the classic burgundy and gold stripes as well as the franchise's new alternate logo: a Spear "W" logo helmet decal on both sides meant to symbolize the top fighters, the front lines, those leading a mission who are unafraid to step into the fire.
The players are only wearing the helmets in practice this week, but it is clear they are excited to wear the new threads.
"All black is fire, so it's gonna look good," **Charles Omenihu** said. "Monday night, you can't ride up any better."
Omenihu is a believer in the old "look good, feel good, play good" saying, and the Hail Raisers were one of the most positively received changes to the Commanders' uniform closet this past offseason. The black helmet has a "low gloss" giving it a matte look. The alternate logo is a joining of past and present, and the uniforms themselves are designed to convey the stealth of elite units in battle while embodying the identity of the Commander. They were well-received by fans, who said the all-black look helped the burgundy and gold stand out.
There is a lot for players to like about the new uniforms. Omenihu's favorite part about them is the black color, saying it makes them look "unique." Linebacker **Frankie Luvu** is a big fan of the logo and how the spear weaves through the "W," and the matte look on the helmet.
"It's tough," Luvu said.
It was always the plan for the Commanders to unveil the Hail Raiser uniforms in Week 11 against the Bengals in primetime, but they add more flair to an important game for the franchise. Not only would a win bring the Commanders one game closer to .500 on the season, but it would also send a statement that they can compete against the league's top teams. The last matchup between the two teams in 2024 served as a springboard for the Commanders' success in a 12-5 season, and they are hoping something similar will happen this year.
The Commanders aim to play well regardless of their uniform color, but Luvu thinks the Hail Raisers "put a stamp" on the game.
"It comes with a swagger," Luvu said. "It comes with some intentions. And we're playing at home, so it's everything you want it to be."
The Commanders have acknowledged that they will need a complete effort against the Bengals. They have one of the best offenses in the league led by two of the best players in the sport in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Their defense is improved from last season, thanks to offseason additions like Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen, and the team is currently on a five-game win streak.
It will not be easy for them to get a win, but perhaps the Hail Raisers, along with a little help from the fans, will help give them an extra boost.
"We're excited to go out there and give them the opportunity to cheer and go all four quarters and put on a show," Chaisson said.