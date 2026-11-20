Omenihu is a believer in the old "look good, feel good, play good" saying, and the Hail Raisers were one of the most positively received changes to the Commanders' uniform closet this past offseason. The black helmet has a "low gloss" giving it a matte look. The alternate logo is a joining of past and present, and the uniforms themselves are designed to convey the stealth of elite units in battle while embodying the identity of the Commander. They were well-received by fans, who said the all-black look helped the burgundy and gold stand out.

There is a lot for players to like about the new uniforms. Omenihu's favorite part about them is the black color, saying it makes them look "unique." Linebacker **Frankie Luvu** is a big fan of the logo and how the spear weaves through the "W," and the matte look on the helmet.

"It's tough," Luvu said.

It was always the plan for the Commanders to unveil the Hail Raiser uniforms in Week 11 against the Bengals in primetime, but they add more flair to an important game for the franchise. Not only would a win bring the Commanders one game closer to .500 on the season, but it would also send a statement that they can compete against the league's top teams. The last matchup between the two teams in 2024 served as a springboard for the Commanders' success in a 12-5 season, and they are hoping something similar will happen this year.

The Commanders aim to play well regardless of their uniform color, but Luvu thinks the Hail Raisers "put a stamp" on the game.