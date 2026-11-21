The Washington Commanders have ruled running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, center Lucas Patrick, cornerback Amik Robertson and running back Rachaad White as questionable for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

However, as head coach Dan Quinn alluded during his Saturday press conference, most of those players appear to be on track to being available or have a shot at playing.

Croskey-Merritt, who recently had his 21-day window opened after being on Injured Reserve with a groin injury, and his health were the headliners this week as the Commanders prepare to try and match one of the hottest offenses in the league. Croskey-Merritt was the team's leading rusher prior to being placed on IR, and his combination of speed and burst adds another dimension to a ground game the Commander will need to be more productive against the Bengals.

Croskey-Merritt said the goal was for him to play on Monday, but he and the Commanders wanted to take his recovery day-by-day. Croskey-Merritt was a full participant in practice this week, and Quinn said he was trending in the right direction.

"He had a really good week, so we'll finish up the last part of the process tonight and tomorrow."

Patrick was cleared from the concussion protocol earlier in the week and was also a full participant for the entire week. Quinn confirmed that Patrick would return to his role as the team's starting center.

"I was pleased with what we saw, but [the plan is that] Lucas will be up for the game," Quinn said.

White and Robertson were late additions to the injury report with heel and ankle issues, respectively. White's status does not appear to be affected by not practicing on Saturday, with Quinn saying that the team held him out to reduce some of the soreness in his heel and confirming he has a shot to play. Things are less certain regarding Robertson, who injured himself on the final play of Friday's practice. The team will monitor his ankle over the next 48 hours.

"If he can't [play], it'd be a combination of [CB Rasul] Sul [Douglas] and then [CB] Mike [Sainristil] and [CB Fabian] Fabe [Moreau] more on the inside spot," Quinn said.