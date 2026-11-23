The Washington Commanders are facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to upsetting one of the top teams in the AFC.

1. Control the tempo.

The Bengals' offense has been on a tear for the last month. In the last three weeks alone, they are second in total yards per game, third in points per game and first in third-down conversion rate.

It will primarily be up to the defense (more on that later) to slow the unit down, but there have been multiple opinions on how Washington's offense can do its part. Some believe it would be better to control the clock, while others think the Commanders must try to match the Bengals' pace and be aggressive on every possession.

Ultimately, it does not matter what path the Commanders take as long as they can dictate the game's tempo.

"Whether it's us trying to go on a 12-play drive to keep their offense on the field, sometimes that's the best defense, but we kinda stick with our guns of, 'Hey, we wanna be explosive,'" offensive coordinator David Blough said.

One way for the Commanders to do that is by getting more production from their running game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a good shot at making his return, and for all the improvements the Bengals' defense has made, they still rank in the bottom third of rushing yards allowed per game. On paper, the Commanders have the tools to exploit that with their running backs and Jayden Daniels on designed runs. The reality, however, is a bit more complicated, as the Commanders rank 20th on the ground over the last three games.