The Washington Commanders are facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to upsetting one of the top teams in the AFC.
1. Control the tempo.
The Bengals' offense has been on a tear for the last month. In the last three weeks alone, they are second in total yards per game, third in points per game and first in third-down conversion rate.
It will primarily be up to the defense (more on that later) to slow the unit down, but there have been multiple opinions on how Washington's offense can do its part. Some believe it would be better to control the clock, while others think the Commanders must try to match the Bengals' pace and be aggressive on every possession.
Ultimately, it does not matter what path the Commanders take as long as they can dictate the game's tempo.
"Whether it's us trying to go on a 12-play drive to keep their offense on the field, sometimes that's the best defense, but we kinda stick with our guns of, 'Hey, we wanna be explosive,'" offensive coordinator David Blough said.
One way for the Commanders to do that is by getting more production from their running game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a good shot at making his return, and for all the improvements the Bengals' defense has made, they still rank in the bottom third of rushing yards allowed per game. On paper, the Commanders have the tools to exploit that with their running backs and Jayden Daniels on designed runs. The reality, however, is a bit more complicated, as the Commanders rank 20th on the ground over the last three games.
It might not be easy to do against the Bengals, who have jumped out to two-score first-half leads in three of their last five wins, but it's possible that this will give the Commanders their best shot at keeping Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase off the field.
2. Lean into the blitz.
The Commanders' defense has shown improvement over the last month, and their blitzes are starting to yield results. Their blitz rate is the second-highest in the league, and it has led to 92 total pressures. They leaned into blitzing J.J. McCarthy during their win against the New York Giants, forcing the young quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly and throw a game-sealing interception.
The Bengals' offense will be the Commanders' most difficult test yet, but they will likely need to repeat that performance on Monday night.
That could be a challenge, as it has never been more difficult to rattle Burrow. His offensive line has allowed only 16 sacks, and Burrow has the best completion rate under pressure among quarterbacks with at least 80 pass attempts while blitzed, according to Pro Football Focus. He has easy outs with Chase and Tee Higgins, who have helped him throw eight touchdown passes while under pressure, the second-most in the league.
While it might seem like a better idea to avoid blitzing Burrow, it's actually when the Commanders' defense is at its best. They limited Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, who just blew out the Minnesota Vikings and their top-five defense, to three points and 67 yards in the second half because of how they blitzed Purdy. Their aggressive style limited the Los Angeles Rams to six points in the first half.
The Bengals are going to score points, and the duo of Burrow and Chase are going to have their moments. However, the Commanders have to make them earn every yard. It's a gamble to blitz Burrow, but it might pay off.
3. "We gotta put up points."
Daniels kept things simple when asked about the Bengals' offense.
"Regardless of who's on the other side, we gotta put up points. So, that's our mindset each and every week is to go out there and score points. They got really good guys over on their team, so we gotta execute and really focus on us."
With one of the hottest offenses in the NFL coming to Northwest Stadium, the Commanders know they cannot afford to rely on field goals. Although they have improved at maximizing drives in recent weeks, there is still room to grow. They rank 19th in points per play (Cincinnati ranks second), 20th in touchdowns per game and 29th in red-zone scoring attempts per game.
The Commanders will need to be aggressive to keep up with the Bengals. That might mean choosing to attempt more fourth-down conversions, a component of their success in 2024. They are at 38% on fourth-down conversions, which is a sharp drop from 62% in 2025 and a far cry from the league-leading 87% in 2024. They have only attempted to convert on fourth down 13 times so far this season, and while it might be unrealistic to make a complete return to their 2024 level of production, they must find ways to limit empty drives (they rank sixth in punt attempts per game, while the Bengals have the third-fewest).
"We wanna take care of the football and we just gotta keep finding ways to end drives with points," Blough said. "Whether it's field goals, touchdowns, we gotta be better. And that starts with me. We gotta get more points on the board to help our group out."