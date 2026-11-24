The Washington Commanders' offense was sprinting to the Cincinnati Bengals' 8-yard line as the seconds ticked away.
Down one point with no timeouts left, the Commanders had a chance to upset one of the league's top teams. Jayden Daniels, who was emphatically trying to get his teammates to the line of scrimmage, had just hit Antonio Williams on back-to-back strikes of 22 and 42 yards to set up a game-winning field goal. All they needed to do was spike the ball, but there was no margin for error. A false start or other pre-snap penalty meant a 10-second runoff as well as a heartbreaking loss in that scenario.
"There was definitely a time [when I wondered] how quickly they could get to it," head coach Dan Quinn said after the game.
But Daniels and the rest of the offense did get to the line of scrimmage with time to spike the ball, and the crowd erupted because they knew what it meant. Drew Stevens, who had already hit four field goals earlier in the night, nailed the 26-yarder as time expired, giving Washington a 22-20 win over the Bengals and a 4-5-1 record that keeps their season very much alive.
"We thought this game was going to come down to critical situations and complementary football," Quinn said. "I thought that showed throughout the game and certainly at the end of both halves."
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Commanders did not shy away from reality heading into Monday's game. They would need a lot to go right against the Bengals, who had won their last five games and emerged as a juggernaut in the AFC.
A lot did go right for the Commanders in the upset win, and while Daniels will get most of the attention for his clutch throws to Williams with 39 seconds to get into field goal range, it started with the defense, which held the Bengals to their fewest total points since Week 2. Joe Burrow was exceptional, as expected, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but his two primary weapons, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, were limited to a combined 73 yards and one touchdown.
The Commanders, who had the second-highest blitz rate in the league, chose to bring consistent pressure. Aside from a few plays that only Burrow can make, that strategy largely succeeded. They sacked Burrow three times, with the last coming on a third down that forced the Bengals to kick a 56-yard field goal.
The unit kept the Bengals at bay just enough for the Commanders' offense to find some rhythm. Daniels ended the night with a solid stat line, completing 66% of his throws for 289 yards and adding 55 yards on the ground, but it wasn't until the end of the first half that the offense got going. They punted the ball on their first four drives, amassing just 27 yards on 15 plays, while the Bengals built a 10-point lead with a 15-play drive that ended in a field goal, as well as a 31-yard touchdown from Burrow to Higgins.
That's when the Commanders found their spark, as Daniels converted a third-and-9 with a 10-yard run and connected with Chig Okonkwo for a 32-yard catch-and-run. Treylon Burks drew a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt crossed the goal line on the next play.
It wasn't pretty, but the Commanders only trailed 10-7 at halftime.
"They had a really good play," Daniels said of the Bengals' defense. "But we had some answers for their cover zero ... A very good team over there, so shoutout to them."
That was the only touchdown the Commanders had all night, but there was a clear difference in how the unit performed from that point on. They opened the second half with a seven-play drive that featured a 47-yard run from Daniels, the longest of his career, and ended with a 36-yard field goal from Stevens.
The Bengals responded with what was their best offensive series of the night. Burrow was a perfect 7-of-7 on the possession, connecting with tight end Mike Gesicki for a 19-yard gain on second-and-8. Three plays later, he found Colbie Young while evading pressure for the four-yard score to put the Bengals back up by seven points.
After that, however, the Commanders did just enough to force the Bengals off the field on short drives. Burrow had a deep shot to Chase that went through the receiver's hands on third down, and the Commanders held Chase to a three-yard gain on a third-and-10 later in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Commanders' offense was chipping away at the Bengals' lead. Daniels found Okonkwo for a six-yard pass to help set up a 40-yard field goal from Stevens that cut the deficit from seven to four. Following another punt from the Bengals, the Commanders went on a 13-play drive that included a 15-yard reception from Okonkwo that converted a second-and-14 and a 20-yard grab from Williams. They got to the Bengals' 7-yard line before settling for a 25-yard field goal that cut the deficit to one point.
The Commanders did not take the lead until there were fewer than three minutes left on the clock. Stefon Diggs had a 29-yard run that converted a second-and-20, and Croskey-Merritt converted a third-and-1 with a four-yard run. Once again, the Commanders had to settle for a field goal after coming up short on a third-and-7, but the 41-yard kick put them up by two points.
For a moment, it looked like Burrow, who had the two-minute warning and three timeouts to work with, was going to do what he normally does with the game on the line. He lofted a 32-yard pass to Gesicki that put the Bengals in field goal range. But they only gained three yards after that. His pass to Chase was off target, and the Commanders' blitz on third down resulted in a seven-yard sack. That set up a 56-yard field goal attempt from Evan McPherson, who drilled it with 46 seconds left.
There was one thing on Daniels' mind as he stepped onto the field.
"Win the game," Daniels said. "Whatever it takes to win the game."
The Commanders ran the same play twice, and each time it gave them the results they needed. Daniels' first pass to Williams moved the Commanders near midfield, and his second featured Williams breaking loose for a 42-yard gain.
"When your number is called, you gotta execute," Williams said. "Trust is earned, so I am just trying to earn that trust from Jayden and the coaching staff."
Consider that trust earned. Williams had nine catches for 122 yards.
"He's like a little brother to me," Daniels said of Williams. "So, [I'm] super proud of him. I think that's his first 100-yard game of his career, so, many more for him, but super proud of Tone, man."
It was the fifth kick of the night for Stevens and the most important. The "bombardment" he said he felt as his teammates lifted him off the ground after hitting the kick did not feel great, but he enjoyed the rest of it.
"It feels pretty good," Stevens said. "That's probably the best answer I got. I hit some game winners in college, but...it just feels like a bigger moment."
It was. Three weeks ago, the Commanders were 2-5-1 and facing collapse. Now, they have proven they can compete and win against anyone, and there is serious hope of making a run in the second half of the year.
"What I told the team in the locker room is this is a team win," Quinn said. "And I was proud of the guys."