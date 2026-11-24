The Commanders did not shy away from reality heading into Monday's game. They would need a lot to go right against the Bengals, who had won their last five games and emerged as a juggernaut in the AFC.

A lot did go right for the Commanders in the upset win, and while Daniels will get most of the attention for his clutch throws to Williams with 39 seconds to get into field goal range, it started with the defense, which held the Bengals to their fewest total points since Week 2. Joe Burrow was exceptional, as expected, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but his two primary weapons, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, were limited to a combined 73 yards and one touchdown.

The Commanders, who had the second-highest blitz rate in the league, chose to bring consistent pressure. Aside from a few plays that only Burrow can make, that strategy largely succeeded. They sacked Burrow three times, with the last coming on a third down that forced the Bengals to kick a 56-yard field goal.

The unit kept the Bengals at bay just enough for the Commanders' offense to find some rhythm. Daniels ended the night with a solid stat line, completing 66% of his throws for 289 yards and adding 55 yards on the ground, but it wasn't until the end of the first half that the offense got going. They punted the ball on their first four drives, amassing just 27 yards on 15 plays, while the Bengals built a 10-point lead with a 15-play drive that ended in a field goal, as well as a 31-yard touchdown from Burrow to Higgins.

That's when the Commanders found their spark, as Daniels converted a third-and-9 with a 10-yard run and connected with Chig Okonkwo for a 32-yard catch-and-run. Treylon Burks drew a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt crossed the goal line on the next play.

It wasn't pretty, but the Commanders only trailed 10-7 at halftime.