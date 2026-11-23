The Washington Commanders are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The last time that the Commanders played the Bengals at home was 2020, when they defeated them 20-9 in Week 11.
- Washington is looking for consecutive wins against Cincinnati for the first time since they faced off against the Bengals in 1979 and 1985.
- Washington has a 4-2 all-time record at home against Cincinnati.
- Washington is looking to win three consecutive matchups against Cincinnati for the first time in franchise history.
- Washington won its previous matchup against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
- This is the first time that Washington will play against Cincinnati at home on Monday Night Football. This is also the second time that the two teams have played on a Monday.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 11 will air on ESPN.
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Laura Rutledge (sideline)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders