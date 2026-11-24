"Washington-Cincinnati Tuesday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 22-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday night.
- Washington has won three consecutive primetime games for the first time since 2007.
- This is Washington's first season with a Sunday, Monday and Thursday night win in a single season since the 2007 season.
- This is the first time Washington has won three consecutive games against Cincinnati in the history of the team's matchups.
- Washington has started the season 3-1-1 at Northwest Stadium, which is their best start at home since starting 4-1 in 2024.
- Washington has started 1-0 against the AFC at Northwest Stadium for three consecutive seasons which is their first time accomplishing the feat since 2006-08.
- Washington has defeated the Cincinnati Bengals three consecutive times for the first time in franchise history.
- Washington has defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in consecutive home games for the first time since 1979/1985.
- Washington moved to 7-5-1 in the all-time series against the Bengals.
- Washington moved to 5-2 in the all-time home series against the Bengals.
- Washington has won their first Monday Night Football game since defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
- Washington has defeated the same opponent in their last two Monday Night Football victories for the first time since doing so against Dallas in 1993 and 1997.
- Washington moved to 35-49 all-time in games played on Monday.
- Washington has won their first home Monday Night Football game since defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 2021 season.
- Washington moved to 19-23 all-time in games played on Monday at home.
- Washington's 428 net yards were their second-most ever recorded in a single game against Cincinnati trailing only the 546 total net yards in 2016.
- Washington's 428 net yards are the fifth-most ever recorded by the franchise on Monday Night Football and the most since 1989.
- This is the first time Washington (428) has had at least 400 total offensive yards since Week 13 of 2025 (419).
- Washington held Cincinnati to their fewest total points since Week 4.
- Washington forced Cincinnati to a three-and-out on their first offensive possession. It was only the second time this season that Cincinnati went three-and-out on their first offensive possession.
- Per ESPN Research, Washington became the first team in the last 45 seasons to end the game with six straight scoring drives of 50+ yards.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards. He also rushed for 55 yards.
- Daniels' 47-yard rush in the third quarter was the longest of his career.
- On that 47-yard rush, Daniels passed Robert Griffin III (1,480) for No. 2 all-time in franchise history in rushing yards by a quarterback.
- Daniels' 47-yard rush was his longest rush since Week 7 of 2024 (46 yards).
- Daniels' 47-yard rush was the second-longest run by a quarterback in franchise history.
- Daniels tied Joe Theismann (23 in 1979) for the second-most completions recorded in a single game against Cincinnati in franchise history.
- Daniels became the first quarterback in franchise history to record 20-plus completions in multiple games against Cincinnati.
- Daniels recorded the third-most passing yards in a single game against Cincinnati in franchise history.
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards.
- Croskey-Merritt rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his second consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. It was the second time in his career that he rushed for a touchdown in consecutive games.
- Croskey-Merritt became the first Washington running back to have at least 11 rushing touchdowns within their first 25 career games since RB Antonio Gibson (16).
- Croskey-Merritt became the seventh RB in franchise history to surpass 1,100 rushing yards in their first 25 career games.
- WR Stefon Diggs caught four passes for 45 yards.
- Diggs' recorded his 982nd career reception. He is now tied with WR Randy Moss for No. 19 all-time in receptions in NFL history.
- TE Chig Okonkwo caught four passes for 66 yards.
- Okonkwo became the fifth tight end in franchise history to record 60-plus yards in multiple Monday night games, joining Jordan Reed, Fred Davis, Clint Didier and Vernon Davis. Okonkwo and Davis are the only two to record two such games in a single season.
- WR Antonio Williams caught nine passes for 122 receiving yards.
- Williams had the most receiving yards by a Washington player on a Monday night since WR Terry McLaurin had 128 receiving yards against Philadelphia in 2022.
- Williams is the first Washington player to have a 100-yard game since TE Zach Ertz in Week 13 of 2025 (106).
- Williams had the most receptions by a Washington player on Monday night since Rod Gardner recorded 10 receptions against Dallas in 2004 (JD McKissic and Logan Thomas both had 9-plus receptions against Pittsburgh in 2020, but the game was not considered Monday Night Football).
- Williams had the most receptions and receiving yards by a rookie on a Monday night in franchise history.
- Williams is the first Washington WR to have a 100-yard receiving game in their rookie season since WR Jahan Dotson in Week 15 of 2022 (105).
- Williams' nine receptions against Cincinnati were the most against the Bengals since Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed both recorded nine against them in 2016. The nine receptions are tied for the second-most for a player in a single game against Cincinnati in franchise history.
- Williams' 122 receiving yards are the second-most against Cincinnati in a single game in franchise history and the most since Art Monk recorded 230 yards against them in 1985.
Defense
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson tallied two total tackles, two quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks.
- S Nick Cross totaled four tackles, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.
- CB Rasul Douglas recorded five total tackles and two passes defensed.
- Douglas recorded his 100th career pass defensed in the first quarter. He became one of four players since 2017 to have recorded 100-plus passes defensed and 20-plus interceptions.
- Douglas recorded two passes defensed tonight, which is the most he has had in a game this season and the most he has had in a game since Week 4 of the 2025 season.
- Douglas became the fifth active player in the NFL to have 100-plus passes defensed, joining Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward, Marlon Humphrey and Harrison Smith.
- LB Frankie Luvu led the team with 12 total tackles. He also added one quarterback hit.
- LB Kain Medrano had one total tackle, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.
- DT Tim Settle Jr. had five total tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.
- Settle Jr. now has 2.0 sacks so far this season, the most he's had in a single season since 2024 (5.0).
- Settle became the first player in franchise history to record multiple sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals in a single game
Special Teams
- K Drew Stevens went five-for-five on field goal attempts.
- Stevens became the first Washington kicker to have 22 field goals made in their rookie season in franchise history.
- Stevens became the first rookie in franchise history to record five-plus made field goals in a single game.
- P Tress Way (206) has passed with Art Monk (205) for No. 3 most career games played in the franchise.
Snap counts
Offense (68 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|68
|100
|Chris Paul
|68
|100
|Josh Conerly
|68
|100
|Lucas Patrick
|68
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|68
|100
|Jayden Daniels
|68
|100
|Antonio Williams
|57
|84
|Chig Okonkwo
|49
|72
|Treylon Burks
|49
|72
|Stefon Diggs
|45
|66
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|28
|41
|Ben Sinnott
|24
|35
|Austin Ekeler
|24
|35
|John Bates
|21
|31
|Van Jefferson
|16
|24
|Rachaad White
|15
|22
|Luke McCaffrey
|10
|5
|Nick Allegretti
|1
|1
|Andrew Wylie
|1
|1
Defense (58 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Jeremy Reaves
|58
|100
|Nick Cross
|58
|100
|Rasul Douglas
|58
|100
|Frankie Luvu
|58
|100
|Trey Amos
|58
|100
|Sonny Styles
|52
|90
|Quan Martin
|43
|74
|Dorance Armstrong
|34
|59
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|32
|55
|Odafe Oweh
|31
|53
|Charles Omenihu
|31
|53
|Joshua Josephs
|24
|41
|Tim Settle
|23
|40
|Shy Tuttle
|22
|38
|Johnny Newton
|20
|34
|Deatrich Wise
|16
|28
|Fabian Moreau
|10
|17
|Kain Medrano
|5
|9
|Mike Sainristil
|4
|7
|Jordan Magee
|1
|2