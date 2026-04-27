2026 Final Draft Grades | Washington commended for 'well-rounded' draft

"The Commanders were below average in this metric in the 2023 draft and again in 2024, consistently reaching for players. But last year, Washington finished #11. This year, they finished No. 1 in the NFL in terms of draft capital over expected. Washington didn't have much capital, but it grabbed value early and often. It started in Round 1, when Sonny Styles slipped from an expected top-five pick to the Commanders at No. 7. With Friday's only pick, the Commanders drafted WR Antonio Williams in Round 3 at No. 71 when he was expected to go at No. 66. But their Saturday picks flashed even more value. In Round 5, they took EDGE Joshua Josephs at No. 146 when he was expected to go No. 77. In Round 6, they drafted RB Kaytron Allen at No. 186 when he was expected to go No. 130. Later that round, they grabbed C Matt Gulbin from Michigan State at No. 208 when he was expected to go No. 168.