 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2026 Final Draft Grades | Washington commended for 'well-rounded' draft

Apr 27, 2026 at 10:15 AM
Author Image
Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

WC_04242026_SonnyStyles_GroupPhotos_KC5633
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The Washington Commanders had four picks on Day 3 of this year's draft, and general manager Adam Peters added depth to the defensive line, offensive line, backfield and quarterback room with the opportunities.

At No. 147, Washington got an energy injection at the EDGE rusher spot with Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Josephs. With the No. 187 pick, the Commanders then took Penn State's all-time leading rusher in running back Kaytron Allen. With Washington's second sixth-round selection, the trenches got attention. Michigan State center Matt Gulbin, Pro Football Focus' highest-graded center from the 2025 season, is now a Commander. Finally, with the No. 223 pick, Washington added an arm to the quarterback room with Rutgers signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis.

The quartet wrapped up a draft haul that addressed needs and created competition. Washington, in the words of Lance Newmark, had set up itself to not feel "pidgeonholed into…'We have to do this, we have to do that,'" heading into the draft. Because of that strategy, the Commanders felt "very free to go after athletic, fast players wherever they may be." "I think our plan was to have that kind of flexibility and that's what we had," Newmark said. "So, I thought it went well."

Here's how national media graded the draft overall for Washington:

Warren Sharp (Sharp Football Analysis): A

Analysis:

"The Commanders were below average in this metric in the 2023 draft and again in 2024, consistently reaching for players. But last year, Washington finished #11. This year, they finished No. 1 in the NFL in terms of draft capital over expected. Washington didn't have much capital, but it grabbed value early and often. It started in Round 1, when Sonny Styles slipped from an expected top-five pick to the Commanders at No. 7. With Friday's only pick, the Commanders drafted WR Antonio Williams in Round 3 at No. 71 when he was expected to go at No. 66. But their Saturday picks flashed even more value. In Round 5, they took EDGE Joshua Josephs at No. 146 when he was expected to go No. 77. In Round 6, they drafted RB Kaytron Allen at No. 186 when he was expected to go No. 130. Later that round, they grabbed C Matt Gulbin from Michigan State at No. 208 when he was expected to go No. 168.

This was an exercise in maximizing draft capital and making more out of less by drafting players the vast majority of evaluators expected to go earlier in the draft."

Pro Football Focus: A-

Analysis:

"Highest-graded pick (2025): HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions (89.5)

Styles: Styles had an excellent season at Ohio State, earning 85.0-plus grades as both a run defender and coverage defender, and then he tested the way he did at the combine. The positional value argument will come up with Styles, but he has the potential to quickly become one of the better players at the position in the NFL. It's a much-needed infusion of talent for a Commanders defense that ranked 31st in EPA allowed per play last season.

Williams: Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special teams experience helps support his projection as a depth receiver.

Josephs: Josephs has an appealing blend of size and explosiveness but must improve his technique and anticipation to reach his potential.

Allen: Allen is somewhat limited in his overall athletic profile, but when viewed through the lens of a power back — short-yardage efficiency, yards after contact and pass protection — he projects as a useful committee contributor. He fits best in an offense built around man- and gap-scheme concepts between the tackles.

Gulbin: Gulbin checks in at No. 203 on the PFF Big Board after a highly productive 2025 season, where he ranked seventh in overall grade and 12th in pass-blocking grade among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen. He allowed just five total pressures (two sacks, one hit, two hurries) on 426 pass-blocking snaps, good for a top-10 pass-block loss rate (ninth) and a top-25 pressure rate (T-21). His 82.0 run-blocking grade ranked eighth, with top-25 marks in both impact blocks (24th) and defeated blocks (T-22).

Kaliakmanis: Kaliakmanis is a seasoned quarterback who logged 1,361 dropbacks at the Big Ten level between Minnesota and Rutgers. He offers limited mobility and must improve consistency on a down-to-down basis, but his flashes of high-end accuracy, reflected in an 18.4% plus accuracy rate, along with his performance under pressure and toughness, support his projection as a potential backup option."

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald (Yahoo Sports): B+

Analysis:

"For years, Dan Quinn has tried to find a new Bobby Wagner to man the middle of his defense and meet the tough asks of running down with receivers in coverage. He even tried an older version of Wagner, albeit with an adjusted role with his advanced age and slower speed. He may have finally found his guy in Sonny Styles, a tremendous talent with length, range and an intelligence that makes him an excellent two-way defender against the run and pass.

While I thought Washington needed to add to its wide receiver room, I thought it would go with a receiver who does more of his work on the outside. Instead, the Commanders went with the smooth moving Antonio Williams. A productive and reliable player who is a great fit for a Commanders receiving corps that doesn't have players with Williams' skills.

Joshua Josephs is also an interesting pass rusher with good hands to add to the collection of edge defenders the Commanders assembled this offseason.

Most interesting pick: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Washington signed several running backs this offseason and got floated as having interest in Jeremiyah Love. While the Love pick didn't happen, Washington still added to its running back room with the bruising Allen. He is a tough runner between the tackles who doesn't generate explosive plays because of his lack of high-end speed. His vision and strength allow him to get the simple yards blocked for him, which is key for an offense staying on script, but he doesn't really put a ton of plays over the top. I like that Allen has the hammer that can work between the tackles and punish defenses that have too many eyeballs on Jayden Daniels. He's like a baseball player who gets on base a ton without hitting a ton of home runs. Rachaad White and Jerome Ford complement Allen's game nicely, and it's a not a bad room they've assembled, along with Bill, without investing too many resources.

Funnily enough, my predraft comparison for Allen's running style was Rachaad White."

**Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (Sports Illustrated): B+**

Analysis:

"The Commanders had a well-rounded draft, filling critical needs on both sides of the ball. Styles landed in an ideal spot, getting to work with coach Dan Quinn, who has a reputation for unlocking vast skill sets of hybrid players. The Ohio State product can patrol the middle of Quinn's defense before finding his footing as a chess piece. Entering the draft, Washington lacked depth at the skill positions. Now, it has two new weapons for Jayden Daniels: Williams, who can contribute from the slot, and Allen, who can block and make plays with his excellent vision."

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): B+

Analysis:

"The Commanders seemed to fly under the radar a bit during a wild and wacky first round, but their selection of Sonny Styles at no. 7 was one of my favorite picks. Styles is an extremely rangy, reliable tackler who brings untapped upside as a blitzer and situational pass rusher. He fills a big hole created by the departure of Bobby Wagner, giving the team a playmaker to build around at the second level. I thought the pick of wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round was a smart one: He's a dynamic route runner who catches everything and creates after-the-catch out of the slot, giving Jayden Daniels a potential no. 2 option opposite Terry McLaurin. Edge rusher Joshua Josephs has excellent burst off the edge and gives the team a speed rusher who can contribute to the pass rush rotation right away. And running back Kaytron Allen could see the field early on; he lacks high-end burst, but he's a physical, elusive runner who creates on his own and can grind out hard yards. Washington added multiple early-impact playmakers, and this class could help get the team back on track in 2026."

Chad Reuter (NFL.com): B

Analysis:

"With the Chiefs trading up to take cornerback Mansoor Delane off the board at No. 6, Washington selected Styles over his former Ohio State teammate, safety Caleb Downs. Styles should step into the middle of Dan Quinn's defense without an issue, but only time will tell if he was the best prospect available at No. 7. The Commanders' original second-round pick was part of last year's trade for Laremy Tunsil, who needs to stay healthy and help fuel a Commanders playoff run this year to pay off that deal. Williams was a very good value in the third round at a position of need, because he's quick and stronger than you'd think at his size.

Washington's original fourth-round pick was the last one dealt for Tunsil. Josephs' length should make him an effective back-up edge rusher as a rookie, with the possibility that he could be more in the future. Allen was a very good value in the sixth round as a north-south runner who can take over for Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez. Don't be surprised if the steady Gulbin is the team's starting center by the end of his rookie season. The Commanders failed to add a cornerback in the draft despite losing multiple veterans in the spring and Trey Amos coming off injury."

Nate Davis (USA TODAY): B

Analysis:

"LB Sonny Styles, the seventh overall pick, is the headliner of a light class … and should be creating quite a few headlines for years into the future as the man in the middle and new face of this defense. A freakish athlete and multi-dimensional weapon who used to play safety, Styles' mind might ultimately be his greatest asset, especially given the likelihood cerebral stud Bobby Wagner likely won't return. Third-round WR Antonio Williams has a chance to crack the rotation early. And don't forget that GM Adam Peters spent a package of picks, including this year's second- and fourth-rounder, in 2025 in order to obtain Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil … as much good as it did QB Jayden Daniels last season."

Related Content

news

5 things to know about WR Antonio Williams

The Washington Commanders drafted Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams with the No. 71 overall pick. Here are five things to know about their newest wideout.

news

Commanders maximize draft capital with best value picks in 2026 class

The value of prospects they got played an important role in the Commanders getting positive grades, and in terms of maximizing their picks, there weren't many teams that did better.

news

3-time Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman passes away

Coleman, whose entire 16-year career was spent with Washington, was a key piece of the franchise's glory years, appearing in 215 regular-season games with 62 starts.

news

LIVE | Asst. GM Lance Newmark addresses the media after Day 3

Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark addresses the media at the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting QB Athan Kaliakmanis

The Washington Commanders added depth to their quarterback room by taking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Here's how social media reacted to the news.

news

Commanders select QB Athan Kaliakmanis with No. 223 overall pick

Kaliakmanis, who spent his final two seasons at Rutgers but began his college career at Minnesota, completed 658 pass attempts for 8,604 yards with 55 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also added 459 yards and 10 touchdowns on 296 attempts.

news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting C Matt Gulbin

The Washington Commanders added more depth to their offensive line by taking Michigan State center Matt Gulbin. Here's how social media reacted to the news.

news

Commanders select C Matt Gulbin with No. 209 pick

Gulbin, who played four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State, is a five-year contributor and started in 34 games. Gulbin was a two-time Honorable Mention selection for the ACC and Big Ten and was a team captain for the Spartans in 2025.

news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting RB Kaytron Allen

The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking running back Kaytron Allen with the 187th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.

news

Commanders select RB Kaytron Allen with No. 187 overall pick

Allen, a four-year contributor for Penn State and Third Team All-American in 2025, rushed for 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He is Penn State's all-time leading rusher, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has also caught 70 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Joshua Josephs 147th overall

The Washington Commanders added to their pass rush by taking Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs with the 147th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.

Advertising