Commanders maximize draft capital with best value picks in 2026 class

They also liked a lot of Kaliakmanis' skill set. He completed 62.2% of his passes last season for 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He's an experienced starter with 42 starts in 48 games and put up top 10 numbers in Rutgers history for passing yards, completions and total offense. The best-case scenario for Kaliakmanis' short-term future is that he'll sit on the bench as a prospect, but there's a chance he could develop into the primary backup at some point.

Plus, the Commanders are always looking to address the position in some fashion.

"I think you're always looking at that...to see if somebody makes sense to us and if you see developmental qualities and how that might create competition and make the rest of the people in the room even better," Newmark said. "So, he just made sense on a lot of levels for us. So, we're excited to add."

Kaliakmanis' perceived lack of value by analysts doesn't take away from what has been lauded as an impressive class. Next Gen Stats gave the group an overall score of 75.7 -- the fourth-best in the league -- and a production score of 75.2 -- the third-best behind the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. That doesn't guarantee the Commanders will have a better roster in 2026; they still have multiple questions to answer before Week 1, particularly at cornerback and safety, as neither position was addressed with any of the six picks.

But like every year, the Commanders wanted to take the best players available to them with the picks they had. By most accounts, they hit that goal multiple times over.