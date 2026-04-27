Commanders maximize draft capital with best value picks in 2026 class

There were plenty of reasons why general manager Adam Peters was thrilled to have Sonny Styles as part of the Washington Commanders' defense. He was the best pure linebacker in the class and put up some of the most impressive combine numbers for his position in draft history, and the general belief is that he is going to help improve a unit that desperately needed playmakers.
Another reason Peters was so excited about Styles: he didn't think he would be available to Washington at No. 7 overall.
"I thought there was a low chance...but it was an easy pick when he was there and we were on the clock," Peters said.
The Commanders had just six draft picks this year and a multitude of needs, meaning they needed to make the most of their opportunities when they were on the clock. The selection of Styles, who analysts like Daniel Jeremiah and Mel Kiper had as a top five player, kicked off a strong three days for Washington with many outlets praising the team for putting together a strong "all-around" class. The value of prospects they got played an important role in the Commanders getting positive grades, and in terms of maximizing their picks, there weren't many teams that did better.
"This was an exercise in maximizing draft capital and making more out of less by drafting players the vast majority of evaluators expected to go earlier in the draft," **Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis wrote on Saturday.**
Sharp, who is known for his statistical analysis and has worked as a consultant for NFL teams, noted that the Commanders were below average in finding value players in 2023 and 2024. There is still much to prove for the 2024 class outside of No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, but most of the 2023 class is already either out of the league or playing for another team. Quan Martin -- the team's second-round pick -- is the sole player still on the roster.
Emmanuel Forbes was released and is currently playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Third-round pick Ricky Stromberg was waived in 2024 and was cut by the Chicago Bears in 2025. Fourth-round pick Braeden Daniels never played a down for Washington. Players like K.J. Henry, Chris Rodriguez and Andre Jones all had some contributing roles but are now with other teams.
But the Commanders ranked 11th in 2025 with their five-player class, and they improved to No. 1 in 2026 in terms of draft capital over expected. Five of their six picks were taken lower than expected, and that started with Styles, who slipped from the top five to No. 7. That trend continued with third-round pick Antonio Williams, who was expected to be taken No. 66 overall, fell to 71. Joshua Josephs (No. 147) went 70 spots lower than expected, while Kaytron Allen and Matt Gulbin went at least 50 spots lower.
"Washington didn't have much capital, but it grabbed value early and often," Sharp wrote.
Styles, regarded by some as the best defensive prospect in the class, is viewed by **Next Gen Stats** as not only the Commanders' best value pick but also one of the best in the first round. He ranks second in the league behind Ohio State teammate Arvell Reese, who was seen as a top three pick but went No. 5 to the New York Giants.
Next Gen Stats notes that Styles fell "right into the lap of GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn at No. 7" and that his athletic profile made him "one of the clearest analytical value picks of Round 1 this year."
"His 95 overall draft score is the highest by an off-ball linebacker over the last six draft classes, and his 94 athleticism score is the top mark at the position over the last four. He is also one of just two prospects in the 2026 class to clear 90 in all three NGS categories -- production, athleticism and overall score."
The Commanders' value picks continued from there. **ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.** listed Williams, who he ranked No. 48 overall, as one of the picks he liked because of his versatility and potential as a kick returner. USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has Josephs ranked eighth on his "biggest steals" list for the entire draft for showing a level of athleticism that teams don't normally find on Day 3.
"The 6-3, 242-pound edge rusher vexes opposing blockers with his long arms and rapid burst off the line of scrimmage, which allows him to overwhelm any opponent who can't get a hand on him early," **Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.**
Then there's Allen -- Penn State's all-time leading rusher and 123rd overall player. However, he was also Kiper's fifth-ranked running back, and the Commanders grabbed him at the top of the sixth round. **ESPN’s Matt Miller** had Allen as one of the best Day 3 value picks.
"He could boost a Washington backfield that had enough of a running back need to be in the conversation as a potential landing spot for [Jeremiyah] Love in Round 1," Miller wrote.
The Commanders already had a deep running back room with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, but the front office foresees a role for Allen in the offense. Though he doesn't possess top-end speed, he can push the pile at the line of scrimmage and shed tacklers. Assistant general manager Lance Newmark described it as an ability to pick up "dirty yards" that aren't always appreciated but mean a lot.
"Really a cool kid that's just been really productive for a long time," Newmark said. "He's someone we really respect and just appreciate his game. He gives us something that's a little bit unique to our backfield."
Washington's seventh-round pick -- Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis -- is the only member of the class who doesn't qualify as a "value pick," but there is logic behind them adding to a quarterback room that already had Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota. The Commanders want to create competition at every position, and while Daniels and Mariota's spots on the depth chart will not be threatened, that might not be the case for the No. 3 spot. The team struggled with options at quarterback when both Daniels and Mariota were hurt at the end of last season, forcing it to sign veteran Josh Johnson and throw him into the starting lineup days later.
They also liked a lot of Kaliakmanis' skill set. He completed 62.2% of his passes last season for 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He's an experienced starter with 42 starts in 48 games and put up top 10 numbers in Rutgers history for passing yards, completions and total offense. The best-case scenario for Kaliakmanis' short-term future is that he'll sit on the bench as a prospect, but there's a chance he could develop into the primary backup at some point.
Plus, the Commanders are always looking to address the position in some fashion.
"I think you're always looking at that...to see if somebody makes sense to us and if you see developmental qualities and how that might create competition and make the rest of the people in the room even better," Newmark said. "So, he just made sense on a lot of levels for us. So, we're excited to add."
Kaliakmanis' perceived lack of value by analysts doesn't take away from what has been lauded as an impressive class. Next Gen Stats gave the group an overall score of 75.7 -- the fourth-best in the league -- and a production score of 75.2 -- the third-best behind the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. That doesn't guarantee the Commanders will have a better roster in 2026; they still have multiple questions to answer before Week 1, particularly at cornerback and safety, as neither position was addressed with any of the six picks.
But like every year, the Commanders wanted to take the best players available to them with the picks they had. By most accounts, they hit that goal multiple times over.
"I think you're always trying to get great value, and you're always trying to pick the right player for the right situation," Newmark said. "I feel like we've done a pretty good job with that. Every pick we try to do that."