Jayden Daniels

Washington's quarterback put on what can be described as a vintage Daniels performance in the comeback victory over Cincinnati. It took a little bit for the Commanders' offense to settle into the game, but the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year "put the cape on," to use Quinn's words, and propelled the Commanders to their fourth win of the season.

Daniels made sure Washington entered the locker room at the end of the first half with a boost, finishing a nine-play, 79-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Those points were the first of a historic run, as the Commanders would become the first team this century to end a game with six straight scoring drives of 50-plus yards.

The most (rightfully) lauded of those six was the final drive of the game. When Washington, down by just a point, got the ball back with 39 seconds left, there was only one thing going through Daniels' mind.

"Win the game. Whatever it takes to win the game," he said. "I personally live for those moments, like high-pressure situations. Wanna go out there and make your mark on the game, obviously, and go."

Daniels made his mark and then some. The quarterback found Antonio Williams on two perfect throws and set up a chip shot for Drew Stevens. The fourth-quarter magic that No. 5 can produce is always thrilling, but on some level, not surprising. The ability to be clinical in the biggest moments is an integral part of Daniels' still-growing greatness.