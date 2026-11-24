For the second week in a row, the Commanders fought back to pull out an important result in primetime, beating the Bengals 22-20 at Northwest Stadium. The Washington defense, quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Antonio Williams and kicker Drew Stevens stepped up and made clutch plays in the Monday Night Football win.
The defense
From the moment this one got underway, the Commanders' defense had the Bengals' offense looking disjointed and disorganized. On Cincinnati's first two possessions, the unit was all over the place, making Joe Burrow uncomfortable in the pocket and forcing two penalties. Minutes later, Rasul Douglas nearly picked off Burrow, and then Frankie Luvu wrapped up the quarterback, who tried to take it himself on fourth-and-1. The linebacker sniffed out the play right away, which head coach Dan Quinn called "as big as you can get." It caused a turnover on downs at the Bengals' 45-yard line.
That was the story for the Commanders' defense for much of the night. While the Bengals managed a couple of explosive plays, the defense consistently extinguished the threat of one of the best offenses in the league. They held the deadly duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined 73 yards and one touchdown and kept Cincinnati to its lowest point total since Week 2.
By doing its job so well, the defense gave its own offense a chance. As the other side of the ball started to chip away at Cincinnati's lead with field goals in the third quarter, the Commanders' defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone.
Before the offensive heroics in the final minute, it was Washington's defense that nearly decided the game. Douglas almost picked off Burrow with 1:39 left. Nick Cross came up with a key sack right after. From physicality to coverage to anticipation, Washington's defense strung together its best four-quarter performance of the season when the team needed it most.
"We're confident in our ability to be aggressive, to be on the offense and we're not gonna just gonna be on our heels and sit back," Sonny Styles said. "I thought we did that today. I thought we were aggressive. I thought we kinda dictated the terms out there today, so it was a good defensive game."
Jayden Daniels
Washington's quarterback put on what can be described as a vintage Daniels performance in the comeback victory over Cincinnati. It took a little bit for the Commanders' offense to settle into the game, but the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year "put the cape on," to use Quinn's words, and propelled the Commanders to their fourth win of the season.
Daniels made sure Washington entered the locker room at the end of the first half with a boost, finishing a nine-play, 79-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Those points were the first of a historic run, as the Commanders would become the first team this century to end a game with six straight scoring drives of 50-plus yards.
The most (rightfully) lauded of those six was the final drive of the game. When Washington, down by just a point, got the ball back with 39 seconds left, there was only one thing going through Daniels' mind.
"Win the game. Whatever it takes to win the game," he said. "I personally live for those moments, like high-pressure situations. Wanna go out there and make your mark on the game, obviously, and go."
Daniels made his mark and then some. The quarterback found Antonio Williams on two perfect throws and set up a chip shot for Drew Stevens. The fourth-quarter magic that No. 5 can produce is always thrilling, but on some level, not surprising. The ability to be clinical in the biggest moments is an integral part of Daniels' still-growing greatness.
"I think over the three years together, it's been cool to see him develop, not just as the ball player, but as the man. Difficult scenario, difficult circumstances. When to put the cape on, and it's not on second and one in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the game's on the line," Quinn said. "And that is when I feel him come to fully express who he is. So, I wouldn't say he surprises me, but in those instances, that is truly, man, he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is."
Antonio Williams
Quinn called Williams' performance against the Bengals his "best performance" in burgundy and gold during his postgame press conference. In his first NFL season, the wide receiver has demonstrated how his silky route-running, elusiveness and reliable hands can impact a game, and he took that to a different level in Week 11. He led the team with nine catches for 122 receiving yards, the most in both categories by a rookie on a Monday night in franchise history.
The performance was the product of "a lot of things off the field, a lot of early mornings," Williams said, as he worked to develop chemistry with Jayden Daniels and learn the offense. The 22-year-old was trusted to help move the chains throughout the game and showed he could be counted on to make the most critical catches on the final drive.
"When your number is called, you gotta execute," Williams said.
The same play was called back-to-back in those last 39 seconds, and on both occasions, the rookie was able to get separation and haul in the passes under pressure. He also showed great situational awareness and urgency with the clock winding down, running to the referee immediately to set the ball. It was a breakout game for a young player whose star is just beginning to shine.
"You'll see him skyrocket from here," Daniels said.
Drew Stevens
Rookie kicker Drew Stevens experienced the full weight of NFL pressure in Week 11. In the third quarter, he stepped up for his first field goal of the game and nailed it to make the score 10-10. Every time Stevens was brought on for a field goal, the Commanders had a chance to get closer to the Bengals and put themselves within reach of a win. His second, third and fourth field goals were all made with calm and composure.
With four seconds left, the game was at Stevens' feet. All that stood between the Commanders and an upset win against a top AFC team was a 26-yarder. He hit it through the uprights, going five-for-five on the night and accounting for 16 of the Commanders' 22 points. After his first NFL game-winner, Stevens was hoisted into the air and walked into the locker room to chants of "MVP."