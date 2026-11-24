Head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media following the team's 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some of his final thoughts before the Commanders move on to their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

-- A small injury update: Jayden Daniels' non-throwing hand is "a little bit swollen," according to Quinn, but the team is not concerned about it. As Quinn said, it was not anything that limited him during the game.

-- The connection between Daniels and rookie Antonio Williams was on display against the Bengals. Williams caught nine passes for 122 yards, including the two catches that put the Commanders in range for the game-winning field goal. Quinn said both players have "excellent football intelligence."

"I think that's true with [WR] Stef [on Diggs] too. And sometimes when you play in the slot or a Z receiver, that's a real requirement for the job. When do I sit down? When do I run option routes? Yesterday in specific, of the location for where the big deep over routes were coming in the two-minute, I thought that's a timing thing. That takes some trust to be in the right location because they have to be deeper developing plays. So that is definitely one that comes with reps. That's not one that you just saw on the practice video to go. So, seeing those full speed reps at practice, that's where those come from for sure."

-- Speaking of Diggs, there has been a video circulating of the veteran wide receiver being particularly vocal on the sideline last night. It was not clear from the video who Diggs was speaking to, but Quinn said he "loves his fire."

"I love what he brings, there's a lot that comes good with it where it can sound like it's mad, but it's like, some energy that comes behind it. So, I love the competitor. If something didn't feel right, I would certainly step in and address it. But that's not been the case with me."

-- There were some issues with the Commanders' snaps last night. Lucas Patrick hiked the ball high and off target multiple times, which disrupted the timing of plays. Quinn acknowledged it was something that needed to be improved.

"We thought looking back at it today, it felt inconsistent in terms of location and the speed. And so, it's something that we definitely need to improve upon. And when you identify that, those are the things you have to spend extra time to get it right. But it can take your eyes off being downfield. It can take your movements up about how you wanna get set up. So definitely something that we need improvement on."

-- Also, if it felt like the Commanders were running more "duo" concepts in the run game, you would be correct.

"We felt we wanted to see if we could get some push inside. In our last game, some of the outside zones just didn't feel as productive as we were hoping they would be. And in this game, we thought the best format for us would get more downhill, and I thought we got more push on those. We had [RB Jacory] Bill [Croskey-Merritt] back in, but it was the same true with [RB Austin] Ek [Ekeler] or otherwise. But yeah, we did have more inside and some pullers that went with it as well."

-- Here's what Quinn had to say about Daniels' progression in his third season (Daniels is currently 14th in QBR):