Although kickers in the NFL have a well-defined role, it's not always as straightforward as it looks. Factors such as weather and field conditions can affect a strike, so it's important for them to find a way to tune out the noise, especially in critical moments.
Every kicker has a different way of settling down and maintaining their composure, but Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens' routine isn't the most, well, typical.
"I mean, authentic Drew Stevens, you really want to know what I tell myself?" the rookie asked reporters in his postgame press conference. "I sit there, and I'm like, 'OK, I'm going to have kids. Am I going to tell my kids that their dad was a little ... you know?' Or am I going to tell my kids, 'Yeah, your dad walked out there, and he drilled it, and he was ready for it?' That's what I'm telling them. Because that's how it happened."
As untraditional as it may be, the method clearly works.
With just 39 seconds on the clock and no timeouts left, the Commanders' dramatic 64-yard drive culminated in Stevens drilling a 26-yard field goal to lift the Commanders to a 22-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
"He had a heck of a game," said Tress Way, who has been the holder for his fair share of clinching kicks across his 13 seasons in Washington. "That's got to be a core memory for him, especially in his rookie year. That is so cool."
After Stevens knocked the winner through the uprights, Northwest Stadium erupted, and the kicker found himself being swarmed on the field by his teammates. He got tons of helmet taps before being lifted into the air by Josh Conerly Jr.
"I felt like I was just ascending," Stevens said of the moment, which he also remarked was his first time being hoisted in celebration.
Despite the game-sealing kick being closer in yardage than an extra-point attempt, the weather, which Stevens pointed out was incorrectly predicted to have a "zero percent chance of rain" yesterday, added more weight to the situation. Aside from his unique mental preparation, having an experienced holder helped Stevens in the situation.
"The wind was whipping that whole second half, and so we changed the tilt (of the ball) just a little bit to cut through the wind," Way said. "And I just looked at him and go, 'Hey man, the tilt's going to be there, give it a rip.'"
Including the winner, Washington sent Stevens out five times against the Bengals, and he delivered on each. Making those four kicks, from 36, 40, 25 and 41 yards, respectively, before nailing the eventual game-winner helped Stevens' confidence.
"I would say the more and more kicks you make throughout a game, the easier and easier it gets for me, personally, just because...I've already done it," Stevens said. "But, I mean, I didn't have any particularly long kicks. I'd say the [41-]yarder to go up something [19-17 in the fourth quarter] was a challenging one. But the other ones were pretty straightforward just because they were downwind."
With the game-winner, Stevens became the first rookie in franchise history to record five or more field goals in a single game.
"I mean, it feels pretty good," Stevens said of the clinching moment. "That's probably the best answer I got. I mean, I hit some game winners in college, but I don't know. It just feels...like a bigger moment. I don't know.
"You're getting authentic Drew Stevens here."
Stevens, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, earned the job over veteran Jake Moody with his strong leg and steady confidence following the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win against the Miami Dolphins. He's been nearly automatic since then, going 22-of-25 this season, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his decorated four-year collegiate career.
He had four game-winners with the Hawkeyes and is considered one of the most reliable kickers in program history. The 22-year-old tied or broke records for total successful field goal attempts and field goals of at least 50 yards. In his senior season, Stevens had just two misses on 126 extra-point attempts and hit 80% of his field goals.
On Monday night, Stevens became the first Washington kicker in franchise history to make 22 kicks in his rookie season, hitting all but three of his 25 attempts across 10 regular-season games. Two of those three misses came in his first two games, and all three were from 50-plus yards.
"I think what's impressed me the most about him is when he has missed, like how he handles that," Way said of Stevens. "So, games like this, where he's 100 percent in tough conditions, it's just no surprise. So, it is very cool to see, like, especially the training camp he had and how good he does every week."
Despite going through a carousel of kickers over the past few seasons, nine since 2023, it seems Washington has settled on one they can count on, and Stevens will hopefully have more than one game-winning kick story to tell his future children.