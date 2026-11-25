Stevens, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, earned the job over veteran Jake Moody with his strong leg and steady confidence following the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win against the Miami Dolphins. He's been nearly automatic since then, going 22-of-25 this season, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his decorated four-year collegiate career.

He had four game-winners with the Hawkeyes and is considered one of the most reliable kickers in program history. The 22-year-old tied or broke records for total successful field goal attempts and field goals of at least 50 yards. In his senior season, Stevens had just two misses on 126 extra-point attempts and hit 80% of his field goals.

On Monday night, Stevens became the first Washington kicker in franchise history to make 22 kicks in his rookie season, hitting all but three of his 25 attempts across 10 regular-season games. Two of those three misses came in his first two games, and all three were from 50-plus yards.

"I think what's impressed me the most about him is when he has missed, like how he handles that," Way said of Stevens. "So, games like this, where he's 100 percent in tough conditions, it's just no surprise. So, it is very cool to see, like, especially the training camp he had and how good he does every week."