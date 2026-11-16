"Next man up" has been the Washington Commanders' mantra all season long, and the team's Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants was no different.
After starting tight end **Chig Okonkwo** left the game in the second quarter with a back injury, **Ben Sinnott** was next in line to take up the role, and he didn't let the opportunity pass him by.
Sinnott, who was drafted by Washington in the second round (No. 53) of the 2024 NFL Draft, had largely been used as a blocker over his first two seasons. He entered the season with 16 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons (33 games).
Despite being active for the past eight games this season, Sinnott entered Thursday night's contest at the New York Giants with one catch for six yards in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He had also drawn just two targets on 66 routes all season.
Sinnott caught two passes for a combined 13 yards and a touchdown while Okonkwo was out, and four catches for 42 yards for the night.
"It's just opportunity," Sinnott said. "When it presented itself, I was able to take advantage of it. But just putting the work in behind the scenes and (I was) ready for when that moment came."
Sinnott's first big play came when the Commanders were down 7-3 with one minute left in the first half, lined up next to **Josh Conerly Jr.** Instead of staying on the line for the block, Sinnott took on the role of a receiver and caught a short pass, hurdling the defender on his way to a 12-yard gain.
A few plays later, Rachaad White put the Commanders in scoring position at the one-yard line. After two failed attempts to convert, with nine seconds left on the clock, Jayden Daniels was in shotgun position with Sinnott lined up on the outside. After making a block, Sinnott shot to the end zone, turning his head just in time to catch the one-yard touchdown pass from Daniels and putting the Commanders up 10-7 going into the second half.
"A slow developing play and I got my head around and just stuck right in my facemask," Sinnott said of the touchdown. "Amazing throw there … There's a ton of options (on that play). It was a big mesh concept, so kind of whoever was going to pop on it, whoever's man got rubbed."
It marked his third career touchdown and first of the season, as well as Sinnott's first score since Week 10 of 2025 against the Detroit Lions.
"It felt amazing," Sinnott said in his postgame press conference. "It was so fun to get out here and catch a couple balls. I just went in on my opportunity, trusting in the Lord and what He had in store for me. So, just knowing that my time will come, waiting for those opportunities to take advantage of when I can."
Even after Okonkwo returned to the game in the second half, Sinnott still continued to produce. His longest catch of the game -- a 24-yard haul on a play-action call -- halfway through the third quarter set Washington up for another touchdown.
Sinnott set a single-game career high in yards and catches.
"That was cool to see some big plays by him, not only just from the touchdown, but also on the play action, you know, to make big plays," head coach Dan Quinn said. "I was encouraged by that, and so for him to be able to deliver for his teammates like that was a big deal for him."
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.
Even more impressive is that Sinnott produced more with slightly fewer snaps. In last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Sinnott played 26 of the Commanders' 62 total offensive snaps and was not targeted once; against the Giants, he played 24 snaps (35%) and converted on all four targets.
"Just knowing that my time will come and just waiting for those opportunities and taking advantage of them when they came," Sinnott said.
Sinnott's breakout game came at a time the Commanders needed it most. The game was considered a must-win situation for Washington, which improved to 3-5-1 with the 24-21 victory. It was also the Commanders' second consecutive divisional win following their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and first win on the road this season.
"It means everything," Sinnott said of the team's win. "The highs and lows of this year and just trusting that we have the team and that constant battle in your mind; what everybody else is saying, we don't worry about that. Just take one day at a time, put in the work, know what we have and show up."