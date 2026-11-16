"Next man up" has been the Washington Commanders' mantra all season long, and the team's Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants was no different.

After starting tight end **Chig Okonkwo** left the game in the second quarter with a back injury, **Ben Sinnott** was next in line to take up the role, and he didn't let the opportunity pass him by.

Sinnott, who was drafted by Washington in the second round (No. 53) of the 2024 NFL Draft, had largely been used as a blocker over his first two seasons. He entered the season with 16 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons (33 games).

Despite being active for the past eight games this season, Sinnott entered Thursday night's contest at the New York Giants with one catch for six yards in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He had also drawn just two targets on 66 routes all season.

Sinnott caught two passes for a combined 13 yards and a touchdown while Okonkwo was out, and four catches for 42 yards for the night.