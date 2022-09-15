Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz calls Jahan Dotson's maturity 'very rare'

Carson Wentz has been in the NFL since 2016 and worked with scores of talented wide receivers. No many of them have shown the same maturity that Jahan Dotson has exemplified as a rookie.

"I'd say it's very rare," Wentz told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it's something...me and other people around here might take it for granted just because of what he's done since he got here."

Dotson has fit the bill for what the Washington Commanders were looking for when they took him with the No. 16 overall pick. Obviously, he has shown talent on the field, and last Sunday's two-touchdown performance in the Commanders' 28-22 win was the latest example of that.

As good of a rookie debut as it was, the numbers on the stat sheet are not what impressed Wentz the most. Rather, it was how the rookie approached his number being called with the game on the line.

"I can tell you the way he's responded, the way the moment wasn't too big for him," Wentz said. "I mean shoot, the game on the line right there. He makes a huge play like that."

The play, which came on a third-and-8 with the Commanders down 22-20, involved a double move that Dotson knew would be open because of how Tyson Campbell was playing out routes. But what really sold the play was how Dotson waited until the last moment to turn his head, look for the ball and pluck it out of the air while leaving his feet.

That is a play many receivers do not make, regardless of how long they have been in the league.

"That doesn't surprise me, though, just because of what I've seen from him from the moment he got here and his kind of cool, calm, demeanor," Wentz said.

Dotson has proven that he is a playmaker, and Wentz is thrilled that more people are beginning to realize that. Dotson was one of seven players to catch two touchdown passes in Week 1. What's more he was the only rookie receiver to do so. He is the first rookie receiver to record two-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest in franchise history.

That would be enough to give a rookie some swagger heading into Week 2, but you will not catch Dotson with that mentality.