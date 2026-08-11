Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC Joint Venture Tapped to Build New Washington Commanders Stadium

Ashburn, VA – The Washington Commanders have selected a joint venture of Clark Construction Group, Mortenson, and Smoot Construction Company of Washington, DC (Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC, A Joint Venture) to lead the construction of its new world-class stadium in Washington, DC. The 1.8-million-square-foot venue will serve as the Commanders' home field and a dynamic year-round community hub for sports and entertainment.

Located at the site of the former RFK Stadium, the new stadium will anchor a vibrant 180-acre campus. Designed to reflect the unique character of the DC region, the approximately 65,000-seat enclosed facility will feature a climate-controlled environment, ensuring a premium, year-round fan experience. The state-of-the-art campus will have the ability to host more than 200 events annually, including global sporting events, concerts, community festivals, and national celebrations. Sustainability, advanced technology, and an immersive fan experience will be at the forefront of the stadium's design.

The stadium and broader site development represent a generational opportunity and the single largest private investment in the city's history to deliver jobs and fuel economic growth. Driven by a commitment to ensuring the project creates a lasting legacy, the Commanders have prioritized both Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) participation and hiring DC residents. This strategy ensures that the tangible economic benefits from the stadium's construction will be felt by DC-based businesses and residents for decades to come.

The Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC team brings together industry-leading builders with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex, high-profile sports and entertainment venues, including local landmarks like Nationals Park and Capital One Arena, as well as premier NFL stadiums, such as Allegiant Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium. With a long-standing history in the DC region, a legacy of empowering small and local businesses, and extensive turnkey mega-stadium expertise, the joint venture is uniquely qualified to deliver a best-in-class venue while driving meaningful opportunities for the local community.

"Selecting Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC was about finding a team with the experience, local commitment, and shared vision necessary to deliver one of the most important projects in our franchise's history. Their combined experience building some of the most iconic venues in professional sports, together with their strong presence in the DC region and commitment to community impact, made them the clear choice for this transformational project. We are confident this partnership will help us create a premier destination that serves our fans, drives economic opportunity, and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come." — Matt Haas, Head of Construction, Washington Commanders.

"Clark is deeply committed to the DC region and honored to join forces with the Washington Commanders, District leaders, and our construction partners to bring this visionary project to life. The stadium represents an inspiring new chapter for sports and entertainment in DC, serving as both a modern civic landmark and a powerful catalyst for economic growth and community connection. With a rich history of delivering projects that have defined the District skyline, we share the Commanders' dedication to creating a world-class entertainment destination, and to ensuring the stadium's construction leaves an enduring legacy in the DC community, and beyond." – Lee DeLong, Group CEO, Clark Construction Group

"Mortenson is honored to partner with Clark, SmootDC, and the Washington Commanders to deliver a stadium that reflects the ambition and legacy of this franchise and this city. Our team brings proven NFL stadium expertise — from U.S. Bank Stadium to Allegiant Stadium — and a track record of on-time, on-budget delivery that ensures opening day certainty. This project represents more than exceptional design and construction; it's an opportunity to create a world-class venue that serves as a catalyst for community connection and economic opportunity in the District for generations to come." – Logan Gerken, Vice President / General Manager, Mortenson Sports + Entertainment

"After almost 60 years of being your hometown builder, our pride and excitement in the new Commanders Stadium is beyond measure. We thank the Commanders and DC for entrusting us with another monumental project as we continue our legacy of making a positive impact on the neighborhoods in which we work, on minority and small businesses that we work with, and on residents that work with us." – Mark S. Cain, President & CEO, Smoot Construction Company, DC.

"Part of what has made the Commanders the right partner at the right time is that they are just as committed as we are to delivering an iconic stadium, and in the process delivering opportunity for DC businesses and jobs for DC residents. CMS is the team that will get it done — they have extensive experience in DC and a proven track record with building iconic sports venues. With this decision, we're one step closer to transforming 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia into a world- class stadium, and then housing, entertainment, park space, and more." - DC Mayor Muriel Bowser