Commanders finalize 2026 preseason, joint practice schedule

The Washington Commanders have announced their full 2026 preseason schedule, which will include one home game against the Miami Dolphins as well as back-to-back road games against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

The Commanders also have two joint practice sessions on the schedule. They will host the Dolphins during the leadup to their preseason home opener and travel to Owings Mills, Maryland, to practice against the Ravens.

The Commanders preseason opener will take place at Northwest Stadium against the Dolphins on Aug. 14 with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Their first road test against the Lions will begin at noon on Aug. 22, which was previously unknown at the time of the 2026 regular season schedule release. They will wrap up the preseason on Aug. 28 against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. All games will be broadcast on WUSA9.

While there is a benefit for the Commanders to reps in game scenarios, there is arguably more value in the joint practices they will participate in with the Dolphins and Ravens. Head coach Dan Quinn liked the "competitive nature" that comes with joint practices, but the teams also have more control in dictating the flow of the game. So, for example, if the Commanders want to get more work on third downs or at the goal line, both can be written into the practice schedule as opposed to them hoping for the situation to arise in a game.