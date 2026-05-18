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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Top 2026 matchups and more

May 18, 2026 at 09:56 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW123125
  • A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 18, 2025.

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PHOTOS | BTS from Washington's 2026 schedule reveal

Bill (Croskey-Merritt) the Science Guy was in the lab to help the Washington Commanders reveal the 2026 schedule. Take a look at the best shots from behind the scenes.

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PHOTOS | Day 2 of 2026 rookie minicamp

Check out the top photos from the last rookie minicamp practice

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PHOTOS | Another week of work

The Washington Commanders took the field for another week of their offseason workout program. Check out the top photos from the work they put in.

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PHOTOS | Day 1 of 2026 rookie minicamp

Check out the top photos from the first rookie minicamp practice

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PHOTOS | 2026 rookie minicamp arrivals

The Commanders' 2026 draft picks and UDFAs showed up excited and ready for rookie minicamp

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PHOTOS | 2026 DCIAA Girls Flag Championship

The Commanders, highlighted by Major Tuddy and Washington Legends, brought the party to the DCIAA Girls Flag Championship at Eastern High School. The Coolidge Lady Colts lifted the trophy for the second year in a row, completing an undefeated season.

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PHOTOS | Bruno Mars brings the "Romantic Tour" to Northwest Stadium

Fans went wild for Bruno Mars during two sold-out nights at Northwest Stadium

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PHOTOS | Commanders celebrates re-opening of Ben's Chili Bowl

Representatives from the Commanders, including Team President Mark Clouse and Washington Legend Doug Williams, were on-site to celebrate the re-opening of Ben's Chili Bowl at its iconic, original U Street NW location.

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Gold Member Grab and Go

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Branson Lounge

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