Question of the week: What are the 'must-watch' games of Washington's season?

The Washington Commanders' 2026 matchup is full of challenges and opportunities for Dan Quinn's squad. From the Super Bowl champion to playoff contenders, the Commanders must go through some of the league's best teams to improve upon their 2025 campaign. Fortunately for Washington, the front office has made several improvements to the roster through the draft and free agency, and all the players who dealt with injuries last season will be back.
But which of the Commanders' matchups will draw the most excitement? Analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Brian Mitchell gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "Command Center" podcast and gave their list of games they have circled on the calendar.
Weeks 1-5
- Smoot: "It would be Seattle. It's the Super Bowl champs. If you want to be the man, you've got to beat the man. And if you wanna see where you're really at, that's the measuring stick. That's the test right there. Their defense is gonna come to play. If you can beat that defense, you can beat any defense in the league. If you can shut that offense down, you can shut down any offense in this league. They can run the ball; they can pass the ball; and they're gonna play solid special teams."
- Mitchell: "We start the season out in Philly. If you come out and just punch the bully in the face…you'll make sure everybody else understands you're not here to be played with."
Weeks 6-11
- Mitchell: "I'm gonna have to go with the San Fran game. It's kicking [the second third of the season] off. It's Monday Night Football, and you're going out to San Francisco. I think that's the thing for me. Those games when you travel east to west, it's difficult. I remember two years ago when they went from Cincinnati out to Arizona, they found themselves, and I'm thinking that could be a game where you find yourself, too."
- Smoot: "I'm gonna say the LA Rams. It's McVay versus this defense. It's Matthew Stafford versus this defense. Then it's our offense versus that Rams defense. This is a Super Bowl contender right here. The Rams are a Super Bowl contender on paper. And they're coming here. We've gotta protect this house."
Weeks 12-18
- Smoot: "It's gonna be Minnesota for me because of how they did us last year. Now, Daronte Jones is over here. We've kinda got some insight now, and my surprise team of the year might be Minnesota. If Kyler [Murray] gets to rolling, they've got everything else. They become the scary team to me out of this group because I know what Houston is."
- Mitchell: "Dallas for the last game of the season. I want it to mean something. That would be outstanding. I would love that."