Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield

Dan Quinn laughed when he was asked if he calls running back Kaytron Allen by his preferred nickname, "Fatman." The answer is no, and "hopefully I'm never going to."
It's unclear if Quinn actually likes the name, but the head coach did make it clear that he likes everything else about what Allen can offer to the offense.
"He's got demonstrated power in the backfield, so there's a lot that I like," Quinn said at rookie minicamp. "I'm really excited to get started with him."
Allen, one of the Washington Commanders' two sixth-round picks, is not guaranteed a roster spot because of where he was drafted and the depth at the running back position. There is a possible role for him as a short-yardage back, but he'll have to earn that right while competing against players like Jerome Ford, Jeremy McNichols and undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. Allen wouldn't have it any other way, and he's ready to earn a spot in Washington's backfield.
"I'm ready to get to work right now," Allen said. "I feel like I'm a competitor, and me being in the room, I feel like it's going to make everybody better for sure."
Allen said he can do everything a running back needs to be at the NFL level, but the Commanders were more focused on one area of his skill set: picking up tough yards that general manager Lance Newmark said aren't always appreciated but keep drives alive. Allen certainly has the build for it with his nearly 6-foot, 216-pound frame in addition to the right attitude. The only thing the Commanders need to do is "put the rock in my hands," Allen said. "I'm ready to go."
"He has true move-the-line-of-scrimmage pile push," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said. "(He's) a power player with a lot of defenders falling backwards as they're bringing him down."
Allen has a track record of finding ways to get yards in congested running lanes. He faced heavy boxes (at least eight defenders) on 27% of his carries -- more than any other running back in the 2026 class -- and still managed to average 4.8 yards per carry in those situations. A lot of that comes from his patience in the backfield to let blocks develop and find creases at the line of scrimmage. Only 11% of his career runs failed to gain yardage, which ranked third in his class.
But as Newmark alluded, defenders also have a hard time bringing him down. He forced 57 missed tackles, which ranked 13th among running backs last season and tied for sixth in his draft class.
"He's a really good short-yardage player and really a cool kid who has been very productive for a very long time," Newmark said. "He's someone we respect and we appreciate his game."
But just because there's a path towards Allen making the roster does not mean the Commanders are going to hand it to him. Newmark said Allen brings something "unique" to the backfield, and considering that offensive coordinator David Blough's system could rely more heavily on the running game, the coaching staff does want Allen to perform. Allen is aware of his situation, too, and he wants to compete and prove he's worthy of a roster spot.
He believes that competing will help make his teammates better, too.
"I just feel like when players around me, they got no other choice but to get better around me just because of my work ethic and how I go about playing football," Allen said. "I love football, so I put everything into it. And I just feel like if you're around me, you gotta love football, or if not, it's going to show."
The Commanders have the chance to create a potent backfield with the combination of Allen, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. With Croskey-Merritt filling in as their speed option and White serving as an option in the pass game, Allen could come in on third-down situations to provide the offense with power and physicality to stay on the field. It might not be the flashiest role, but it is an important one if Allen can prove he's capable of holding his own against NFL pros.
But Allen doesn't care what the Commanders ask him to do. They drafted him for a reason, and he's going to do whatever he can to meet their expectations.
"I feel like if they draft me, that means they want me to come there and do something special, and I'm ready for it," Allen said. "I'm ready for the challenge, and I'm ready to get to work, man. And I'm a great team guy. I make everybody around me better ... Defense, offense, special teams, it doesn't matter what it is."