Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield

Allen said he can do everything a running back needs to be at the NFL level, but the Commanders were more focused on one area of his skill set: picking up tough yards that general manager Lance Newmark said aren't always appreciated but keep drives alive. Allen certainly has the build for it with his nearly 6-foot, 216-pound frame in addition to the right attitude. The only thing the Commanders need to do is "put the rock in my hands," Allen said. "I'm ready to go."

"He has true move-the-line-of-scrimmage pile push," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said. "(He's) a power player with a lot of defenders falling backwards as they're bringing him down."

Allen has a track record of finding ways to get yards in congested running lanes. He faced heavy boxes (at least eight defenders) on 27% of his carries -- more than any other running back in the 2026 class -- and still managed to average 4.8 yards per carry in those situations. A lot of that comes from his patience in the backfield to let blocks develop and find creases at the line of scrimmage. Only 11% of his career runs failed to gain yardage, which ranked third in his class.

But as Newmark alluded, defenders also have a hard time bringing him down. He forced 57 missed tackles, which ranked 13th among running backs last season and tied for sixth in his draft class.