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Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield

May 19, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn laughed when he was asked if he calls running back Kaytron Allen by his preferred nickname, "Fatman." The answer is no, and "hopefully I'm never going to."

It's unclear if Quinn actually likes the name, but the head coach did make it clear that he likes everything else about what Allen can offer to the offense.

"He's got demonstrated power in the backfield, so there's a lot that I like," Quinn said at rookie minicamp. "I'm really excited to get started with him."

Allen, one of the Washington Commanders' two sixth-round picks, is not guaranteed a roster spot because of where he was drafted and the depth at the running back position. There is a possible role for him as a short-yardage back, but he'll have to earn that right while competing against players like Jerome Ford, Jeremy McNichols and undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. Allen wouldn't have it any other way, and he's ready to earn a spot in Washington's backfield.

"I'm ready to get to work right now," Allen said. "I feel like I'm a competitor, and me being in the room, I feel like it's going to make everybody better for sure."

Allen said he can do everything a running back needs to be at the NFL level, but the Commanders were more focused on one area of his skill set: picking up tough yards that general manager Lance Newmark said aren't always appreciated but keep drives alive. Allen certainly has the build for it with his nearly 6-foot, 216-pound frame in addition to the right attitude. The only thing the Commanders need to do is "put the rock in my hands," Allen said. "I'm ready to go."

"He has true move-the-line-of-scrimmage pile push," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said. "(He's) a power player with a lot of defenders falling backwards as they're bringing him down."

Allen has a track record of finding ways to get yards in congested running lanes. He faced heavy boxes (at least eight defenders) on 27% of his carries -- more than any other running back in the 2026 class -- and still managed to average 4.8 yards per carry in those situations. A lot of that comes from his patience in the backfield to let blocks develop and find creases at the line of scrimmage. Only 11% of his career runs failed to gain yardage, which ranked third in his class.

But as Newmark alluded, defenders also have a hard time bringing him down. He forced 57 missed tackles, which ranked 13th among running backs last season and tied for sixth in his draft class.

"He's a really good short-yardage player and really a cool kid who has been very productive for a very long time," Newmark said. "He's someone we respect and we appreciate his game."

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PHOTOS | Kaytron Allen is a Washington Commander

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) warm up for an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) warm up for an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for extra yards against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for extra yards against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (55) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (55) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) on a run during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) looks to elude Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) on a run during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a touchdown while being chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a touchdown while being chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) breaks tackles on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) breaks tackles on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) gets past Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) gets past Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the 1st half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the 1st half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs against Nebraska during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs against Nebraska during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by running back Kaytron Allen during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by running back Kaytron Allen during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs near Mississippi safety Trey Washington (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs near Mississippi safety Trey Washington (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs in for a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs in for a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) participates in senior day festivities before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) participates in senior day festivities before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fights for yardage against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes before being stopped by Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes before being stopped by Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright {2023} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Nebraska defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs away from Nebraska defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game against the Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game against the Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen drops a pass in the end zone as Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen drops a pass in the end zone as Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs past Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs past Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 51-15. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 51-15. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball past the Rutgers defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball past the Rutgers defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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But just because there's a path towards Allen making the roster does not mean the Commanders are going to hand it to him. Newmark said Allen brings something "unique" to the backfield, and considering that offensive coordinator David Blough's system could rely more heavily on the running game, the coaching staff does want Allen to perform. Allen is aware of his situation, too, and he wants to compete and prove he's worthy of a roster spot.

He believes that competing will help make his teammates better, too.

"I just feel like when players around me, they got no other choice but to get better around me just because of my work ethic and how I go about playing football," Allen said. "I love football, so I put everything into it. And I just feel like if you're around me, you gotta love football, or if not, it's going to show."

The Commanders have the chance to create a potent backfield with the combination of Allen, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. With Croskey-Merritt filling in as their speed option and White serving as an option in the pass game, Allen could come in on third-down situations to provide the offense with power and physicality to stay on the field. It might not be the flashiest role, but it is an important one if Allen can prove he's capable of holding his own against NFL pros.

But Allen doesn't care what the Commanders ask him to do. They drafted him for a reason, and he's going to do whatever he can to meet their expectations.

"I feel like if they draft me, that means they want me to come there and do something special, and I'm ready for it," Allen said. "I'm ready for the challenge, and I'm ready to get to work, man. And I'm a great team guy. I make everybody around me better ... Defense, offense, special teams, it doesn't matter what it is."

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