Terry McLaurin loves David Blough's new offense

Washington's offense, while still above league average in areas like yards per game on the ground, was not the potent unit it was in 2024, ranking 22nd in yards per game and 20th in first downs per game. Some of that can be blamed on the various injuries Washington sustained last season, particularly to McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels. They were only on the field together in three games, and Daniels only threw to McLaurin's 10 times for 116 yards. It was a serious departure from what the Commanders had in 2024, when McLaurin accounted for nearly a third of Daniels' passing yards and over half of his passing touchdowns.

That connection is going to be back in 2026, and the bigger emphasis on putting McLaurin and other players in motion more often is expected to help raise the entire unit's ceiling.

"There's going to be opportunities for me to take away coverage for Chig [Okonkwo] and for [Treylon Burks] and [Jacory Croskey-Merritt] and just so many other guys on our offense," McLaurin said. "I think that's cool when you have an offense that has multiple looks and formations that can make things look the same and marry together."