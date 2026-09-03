Hail mail | Special teams aces and practice squad players of interest

@MrEd315: In your opinion, what are the Commanders lacking in this year's team?

I'm going to rephrase this question a bit and talk about the spots I have questions about, not in a negative fashion but more out of curiosity. I'm curious to see how the Commanders use their cornerbacks this year. I know they added Fabian Moreau and that Daronte Jones comes from a system that doesn't utilize corners as much in nickel formations, but four players for the position is a lighter number than we're used to. I have complete confidence in what Jones can do as a play caller, but I just want to see the vision play out.

On offense, I'm curious how Nick Allegretti is going to handle being the starting center. Again, I do have confidence in Allegretti as a player. He's an experienced veteran who started in the NFL for several years. Most of his experience is at guard, but he feels like center is his natural position. Like many, the team included, I was looking forward to seeing Allegretti in camp. That obviously didn't happen, so our best look at him will be in Week 1. While I do think he's going to play well, I want to see how he handles making the calls at the line of scrimmage and communicating with his teammates.

@ECFoisie: Five new additions to the practice squad: 2 cornerbacks, 2 tight ends and an offensive tackle. Anyone we should be particularly intrigued about?

I'll give you two players. The first is cornerback Isaac Yiabdom, who has been in the league since 2018 with 118 games and 34 starts in that span. You don't normally have a player with that kind of experience on your practice squad. It's possible he could be elevated to the active roster once he gets up to speed on the system, but we'll have to let that play out.