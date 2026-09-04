Nick Allegretti's No. 1 priority before Washington plays Philadelphia in Week 1

That intelligence carries over into how Allegretti is handling the challenge of working on silent counts. It doesn't surprise Quinn that Allegretti is thinking about "upper level, graduate work" in that regard.

"We're doing pretty good right now with it, but just continuing to work that," Allegretti said. "Working the kinks out with the o-line, getting the tackles on the same page."

Allegretti said that by the time the Commanders kick off the season against the Eagles, he and Daniels will have eight practices together working exclusively with silent cadences. That time will certainly help, although it's still less time than they would have together under ideal circumstances. But Daniels and Allegretti both believe that their experience together in the previous two years has already given them a strong foundation to work with.

"Nick is one of our smartest players, so that's a position that you rely on," Quinn said. "He's making calls, 'Where am I setting things?' So that's a good piece. But yeah, I would say it's not a part of that, why he had so many plays or decisiveness."

While it's not the first time Allegretti has played center for the Commanders, it will be the first time he and Daniels will be in a game scenario together. What's more, he'll be seeing plenty of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis -- one of the better defensive interior duos in the NFL. Adding to that challenge will be the thousands of Eagles fans trying to get Allegretti and the rest of Washington's offense to make mistakes.

But Allegretti believes he is ready for the challenge, even if it is against one of the best teams in the conference.