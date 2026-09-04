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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Nick Allegretti's No. 1 priority before Washington plays Philadelphia in Week 1

Sep 04, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Nick Allegretti and Jayden Daniels have some catching up to do between now and when the Washington Commanders kick off the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Allegretti, the Commanders' starting center, missed most of training camp with a strained calf, and while he was in the building for his rehab, the two haven't gotten many reps together in the past month.

Communication at the line of scrimmage is an important part of that, but at least for the first few weeks of the season, what's not being said before a play is just as pivotal. Actually, Allegretti said it's the most important thing he and Daniels need to master in their next few practices together.

"I'd say probably the silent cadence," Allegretti said after Washington's Sept. 1 practice. "In training camp, you work it occasionally. As you're installing an offense, you want to be in your comfortable cadence, so you got verbal 100% of the time in training camp. But with these extra couple of practices and the first two weeks being silent on the road, we've been pretty much silent cadence since Saturday."

The Commanders, who will be unveiling a new offense led by David Blough on Sept. 13, will face a tough task when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the two-time defending NFC East champions with a defense that has established a reputation for being one of the most daunting units in the NFL, both from a schematic and personnel perspective.

The Eagles also play in one of the most difficult stadiums for opponents. Not only is the stadium dominated by fans wearing midnight green, but the nearly 70,000 fans that normally sell out Lincoln Financial Field make it one of the loudest venues in the NFL. According to Commercial Acoustics, which ranks league stadiums by loudness each year, the Eagles' stadium is the sixth loudest in the league with a "loudness index" of 91 out of a possible 100.

And here's the thing: it's effective. Back in 2025, Sharp Football Analytics listed the Eagles as the team with the third best home field advantage, with Lincoln Financial Field ranking third in generating pre-snap or holding penalties. So, the Commanders are doing everything they can to overcome that obstacle by getting comfortable with silent counts.

"There's a couple different ones that we use," head coach Dan Quinn said. "So, just getting the reps at that. We've done some in the evenings and the walkthroughs and just more volume of it, honestly. Most teams like us have more than one that they use and so you can kinda lean into one. Now I need more work at the second one, but Nick's experience really shows through on that."

The Commanders spent much of the offseason hyping up Allegretti's intelligence and experience as the main reasons they're giving him a chance at center. He's spent most of his career at guard -- 2,553 snaps, to be exact -- but he feels like center is his natural position. The Commanders feel like his ability to make protection calls at the line of scrimmage will be a boon for the offensive line and raise the performance of the entire group.

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That intelligence carries over into how Allegretti is handling the challenge of working on silent counts. It doesn't surprise Quinn that Allegretti is thinking about "upper level, graduate work" in that regard.

"We're doing pretty good right now with it, but just continuing to work that," Allegretti said. "Working the kinks out with the o-line, getting the tackles on the same page."

Allegretti said that by the time the Commanders kick off the season against the Eagles, he and Daniels will have eight practices together working exclusively with silent cadences. That time will certainly help, although it's still less time than they would have together under ideal circumstances. But Daniels and Allegretti both believe that their experience together in the previous two years has already given them a strong foundation to work with.

"Nick is one of our smartest players, so that's a position that you rely on," Quinn said. "He's making calls, 'Where am I setting things?' So that's a good piece. But yeah, I would say it's not a part of that, why he had so many plays or decisiveness."

While it's not the first time Allegretti has played center for the Commanders, it will be the first time he and Daniels will be in a game scenario together. What's more, he'll be seeing plenty of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis -- one of the better defensive interior duos in the NFL. Adding to that challenge will be the thousands of Eagles fans trying to get Allegretti and the rest of Washington's offense to make mistakes.

But Allegretti believes he is ready for the challenge, even if it is against one of the best teams in the conference.

"I feel really comfortable with Jayden," Allegretti said. "I always communicated with him like I was a center, just because that's who I am at my core ... Happy to be back there. I love it, but I feel super comfortable with Jay [Daniels]."

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