Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.
1:01 p.m.
All right. It's a wet and rainy gameday but a gameday nonetheless. The Commanders have won the toss and will defer. Here. We. Go.
1:07 p.m.
Not a bad defensive series from the offense. K'Lavon Chaisson got Jadarian Price behind the line of scrimmage for a four-yard loss, setting up a third-and-long. The Seahawks tried to draw the defense offsides on fourth down but they didn't bite. Now the offense is set up at its own 20-yard line with the challenge of getting past the talented Seattle defense.
1:16 p.m.
Big opportunity for the Commanders. They just got their first fumble recovery of the season, and the offense is now at the Seahawks' 21-yard line. The Commanders should take the lead no matter what here, but against a team like this, field goals won't cut it. They have to get in the end zone.
1:21 p.m.
Touchdown Washington! Marcus Mariota finds Rachaad White for a six-yard touchdown. Good execution there in some rainy conditions. It's 7-0 Commanders.
1:26 p.m.
And Washington's defense forces a three-and-out. They're getting the ball back with a chance to build on their lead. You have to like how this defense is getting after Seattle's offense.
1:45 p.m.
We're done with the first quarter. The Commanders still have their 7-0 lead, but the Seahawks are at the 1-yard line thanks to some help from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It's been a frustrating few minutes for the Commanders. They had a chance to go up 14-0, but an illegal formation penalty wiped away a big run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Dyami Brown couldn't keep both feet in bounds on a pass that would have kept the chains moving.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium during their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
1:51 p.m.
Touchdown Seattle. Darnold completes a one-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the score. It's all tied up 7-7. Seattle went 90 yards over nine plays.
1:57 p.m.
Three and out for the offense. Tress Way running onto the field. The Commanders are having a problem with presnap penalties. a false start turned a second-and-8 into a second-and-13. They're small mistakes, but there can't be many of those against a team like Seattle.
2:04 p.m.
The Commanders just forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense. Amik Robertson had the highlight of the drive with an open-field tackle to force third down.
2:10 p.m.
The Commanders are moving the ball and the crowd is getting into it. If the Commanders can play the clock right here and score, it's a big opportunity for them, as they get the ball to start the third quarter.
2:12 p.m.
Touchdown Washington! Mariota throws an 11-yard pass to Treylon Burks. Two former Titans first-round picks from different eras combine to put the Commanders up 14-7 over the Seahawks.
2:19 p.m.
The Commanders' linebacker room just suffered another key loss. Leo Chenal is currently being looked at by medical professional before being carted off the field.
2:42 p.m.
The score is now 14-10 after the 58-yard field goal from Jason Myers. The Commanders have 52 seconds and a timeout to do something before halftime.
2:50 p.m.
The first half is over, and there's a lot to break down. First, the defense had a goal line stand to prevent the Seahawks from tying the score. Then, after the offense had a three-and-out at their own 1-yard line, the defense forced the Seahawks to settle for a field goal -- a 58-yarder in the rain. The decrease in lead didn't last long, though, as the Commanders get Drew Stevens in range for a 57-yarder. The score is now 17-10, and the Commanders can go up by two scores to start the third quarter.
3:09 p.m.
Sonny Styles with the INT! The rookie keeps making impact plays. Another turnover for the defense.
3:12 p.m.
The Commanders are up by 14 after the first touchdown of the season from Terry McLaurin! Mariota laid it out to McLaurin, and the wideout make the acrobatic catch. Mariota now has three touchdowns on the day.
3:22 p.m.
Touchdown Seattle. Darnold completes a 13-yard pass to Saubert. It's 24-17 still in Washington's favor.
3:50 p.m.
We have a tie game. Smith-Njigba gets his second touchdown of the day. 24-24 with just under 12 minutes left,
4:03 p.m.
The Commanders are back in the lead following the 36-yard field goal from Stevens. Really tough play on third down, as Mariota is tackled right before getting to some open grass. It's 27-24 Washington with 4:34 left to play.
4:10 p.m.
Pick Six! Kain Medrano takes it back for the score!!!!! It's 33-24 after the 50-yard return.
4:22 p.m.
Clutch third down conversion by the Commanders' offense. 1:47 left after the Seattle timeout.
4:25 p.m.
Mariota just converted a critical third down with his legs to keep the clock running, and Washington will take the 33-31 win over the Super Bowl champs! Instant analysis coming later today.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Northwest Stadium for their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
|Player
|Injury
|Game status
Sam Cosmi
|Concussion, Throat
|Out
Nick Cross
|Illness
|Out
Jayden Daniels
|Elbow
|Out
Frankie Luvu
|Groin
|Out
Chig Okonkwo
|Hamstring
|Out