Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The first half is over, and there's a lot to break down. First, the defense had a goal line stand to prevent the Seahawks from tying the score. Then, after the offense had a three-and-out at their own 1-yard line, the defense forced the Seahawks to settle for a field goal -- a 58-yarder in the rain. The decrease in lead didn't last long, though, as the Commanders get Drew Stevens in range for a 57-yarder. The score is now 17-10, and the Commanders can go up by two scores to start the third quarter.