 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:03 AM
DSC_8405

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.

1:01 p.m.

All right. It's a wet and rainy gameday but a gameday nonetheless. The Commanders have won the toss and will defer. Here. We. Go.

1:07 p.m.

Not a bad defensive series from the offense. K'Lavon Chaisson got Jadarian Price behind the line of scrimmage for a four-yard loss, setting up a third-and-long. The Seahawks tried to draw the defense offsides on fourth down but they didn't bite. Now the offense is set up at its own 20-yard line with the challenge of getting past the talented Seattle defense.

1:16 p.m.

Big opportunity for the Commanders. They just got their first fumble recovery of the season, and the offense is now at the Seahawks' 21-yard line. The Commanders should take the lead no matter what here, but against a team like this, field goals won't cut it. They have to get in the end zone.

1:21 p.m.

Touchdown Washington! Marcus Mariota finds Rachaad White for a six-yard touchdown. Good execution there in some rainy conditions. It's 7-0 Commanders.

1:26 p.m.

And Washington's defense forces a three-and-out. They're getting the ball back with a chance to build on their lead. You have to like how this defense is getting after Seattle's offense.

1:45 p.m.

We're done with the first quarter. The Commanders still have their 7-0 lead, but the Seahawks are at the 1-yard line thanks to some help from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It's been a frustrating few minutes for the Commanders. They had a chance to go up 14-0, but an illegal formation penalty wiped away a big run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Dyami Brown couldn't keep both feet in bounds on a pass that would have kept the chains moving.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium during their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

GamedayGallery
1 / 157
KC104847
2 / 157
KC105007
3 / 157
KC104767
4 / 157
EFM07869
5 / 157
KC104713
6 / 157
EFM07885
7 / 157
EFM07839
8 / 157
KC104691 1
9 / 157
KC104664
10 / 157
KC104769
11 / 157
EFM07835
12 / 157
EFM07856
13 / 157
EFM07731
14 / 157
KC104218 (1)
15 / 157
KC104233
16 / 157
KC104224
17 / 157
KC104218
18 / 157
KC104202
19 / 157
KC201495
20 / 157
KC201679
21 / 157
KC104185
22 / 157
KC201308
23 / 157
KC201276
24 / 157
KC201273
25 / 157
KC201237
26 / 157
KC201189
27 / 157
KC201177
28 / 157
KC201194
29 / 157
KC201229
30 / 157
KC201228
31 / 157
KC201146
32 / 157
EFM09707
33 / 157
EFM09720
34 / 157
EFM09713
35 / 157
KC203597-2
36 / 157
KC203609
37 / 157
KC203597
38 / 157
KC203616-2
39 / 157
KC203609-2
40 / 157
KC203616
41 / 157
KC203476
42 / 157
KC203346
43 / 157
KC203361
44 / 157
KC203447
45 / 157
KC203201
46 / 157
EFM08043
47 / 157
KC203563
48 / 157
EFM08035
49 / 157
KC203446
50 / 157
KC203562
51 / 157
KC202520
52 / 157
KC202677
53 / 157
KC202252
54 / 157
EFM00802
55 / 157
EFM07932
56 / 157
EFM00798
57 / 157
EFM09846
58 / 157
EFM09933
59 / 157
EFM09939
60 / 157
EFM00525
61 / 157
EFM00792
62 / 157
EFM00754
63 / 157
EFM00730
64 / 157
KC202109
65 / 157
KC201913
66 / 157
KC202072
67 / 157
KC202009
68 / 157
KC202072-2
69 / 157
KC201818
70 / 157
KC201821
71 / 157
KC201770
72 / 157
KC201837
73 / 157
KC201844
74 / 157
KC201798
75 / 157
KC201769
76 / 157
EFM08393
77 / 157
EFM08407-2
78 / 157
EFM08407
79 / 157
KC107756
80 / 157
KC107755
81 / 157
KC107764
82 / 157
KC107753
83 / 157
KC107756-2
84 / 157
KC204561
85 / 157
KC204586
86 / 157
KC204570
87 / 157
KC204107
88 / 157
KC204055
89 / 157
KC204058
90 / 157
KC204057
91 / 157
KC204096
92 / 157
KC204034
93 / 157
KC204046 1
94 / 157
KC204121
95 / 157
KC106630
96 / 157
KC106736
97 / 157
KC106978
98 / 157
KC106799
99 / 157
KC106989
100 / 157
KC106779
101 / 157
KC106821
102 / 157
KC106660
103 / 157
EFM08221
104 / 157
EFM08211 1
105 / 157
EFM08211
106 / 157
EFM08174
107 / 157
EFM08254
108 / 157
EFM08235
109 / 157
EFM08229
110 / 157
EFM08239
111 / 157
EFM08271
112 / 157
EFM08171
113 / 157
KC203619
114 / 157
EFM08073
115 / 157
KC203639-2
116 / 157
KC203639
117 / 157
KC203812
118 / 157
KC203854
119 / 157
KC203853
120 / 157
KC203683
121 / 157
KC205378
122 / 157
KC205382
123 / 157
KC205282
124 / 157
KC205369
125 / 157
KC205399
126 / 157
KC205342
127 / 157
KC205139
128 / 157
KC205149
129 / 157
KC205248
130 / 157
KC205232
131 / 157
KC204935 1
132 / 157
KC204979
133 / 157
KC204996
134 / 157
KC205039
135 / 157
EFM01637
136 / 157
KC204930 1
137 / 157
KC204995
138 / 157
KC204953
139 / 157
EFM01339
140 / 157
KC204774
141 / 157
KC204775
142 / 157
KC204738
143 / 157
KC204739
144 / 157
EFM01182
145 / 157
EFM01463
146 / 157
EFM01347
147 / 157
EFM01351
148 / 157
EFM01339-2
149 / 157
EFM01919
150 / 157
KC205875
151 / 157
KC205872-2
152 / 157
KC205875-2
153 / 157
KC205872
154 / 157
EFM01954-2
155 / 157
KC205965
156 / 157
EFM01954
157 / 157
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1:51 p.m.

Touchdown Seattle. Darnold completes a one-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the score. It's all tied up 7-7. Seattle went 90 yards over nine plays.

1:57 p.m.

Three and out for the offense. Tress Way running onto the field. The Commanders are having a problem with presnap penalties. a false start turned a second-and-8 into a second-and-13. They're small mistakes, but there can't be many of those against a team like Seattle.

2:04 p.m.

The Commanders just forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense. Amik Robertson had the highlight of the drive with an open-field tackle to force third down.

2:10 p.m.

The Commanders are moving the ball and the crowd is getting into it. If the Commanders can play the clock right here and score, it's a big opportunity for them, as they get the ball to start the third quarter.

2:12 p.m.

Touchdown Washington! Mariota throws an 11-yard pass to Treylon Burks. Two former Titans first-round picks from different eras combine to put the Commanders up 14-7 over the Seahawks.

2:19 p.m.

The Commanders' linebacker room just suffered another key loss. Leo Chenal is currently being looked at by medical professional before being carted off the field.

2:42 p.m.

The score is now 14-10 after the 58-yard field goal from Jason Myers. The Commanders have 52 seconds and a timeout to do something before halftime.

2:50 p.m.

The first half is over, and there's a lot to break down. First, the defense had a goal line stand to prevent the Seahawks from tying the score. Then, after the offense had a three-and-out at their own 1-yard line, the defense forced the Seahawks to settle for a field goal -- a 58-yarder in the rain. The decrease in lead didn't last long, though, as the Commanders get Drew Stevens in range for a 57-yarder. The score is now 17-10, and the Commanders can go up by two scores to start the third quarter.

3:09 p.m.

Sonny Styles with the INT! The rookie keeps making impact plays. Another turnover for the defense.

3:12 p.m.

The Commanders are up by 14 after the first touchdown of the season from Terry McLaurin! Mariota laid it out to McLaurin, and the wideout make the acrobatic catch. Mariota now has three touchdowns on the day.

3:22 p.m.

Touchdown Seattle. Darnold completes a 13-yard pass to Saubert. It's 24-17 still in Washington's favor.

3:50 p.m.

We have a tie game. Smith-Njigba gets his second touchdown of the day. 24-24  with just under 12 minutes left,

4:03 p.m.

The Commanders are back in the lead following the 36-yard field goal from Stevens. Really tough play on third down, as Mariota is tackled right before getting to some open grass. It's 27-24 Washington with 4:34 left to play.

4:10 p.m.

Pick Six! Kain Medrano takes it back for the score!!!!! It's 33-24 after the 50-yard return.

4:22 p.m.

Clutch third down conversion by the Commanders' offense. 1:47 left after the Seattle timeout.

4:25 p.m.

Mariota just converted a critical third down with his legs to keep the clock running, and Washington will take the 33-31 win over the Super Bowl champs! Instant analysis coming later today.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3 arrivals

The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Northwest Stadium for their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

KC102499
1 / 59
TS102373
2 / 59
KC102497
3 / 59
TS102361
4 / 59
KC102406
5 / 59
KC102348
6 / 59
KC102479
7 / 59
KC102349
8 / 59
KC102476
9 / 59
KC102331
10 / 59
KC102381
11 / 59
KC102369
12 / 59
KC102301
13 / 59
KC102294
14 / 59
KC102245
15 / 59
KC102244
16 / 59
KC102249
17 / 59
KC102191
18 / 59
KC102222
19 / 59
KC102142
20 / 59
KC102208
21 / 59
KC102154
22 / 59
KC102047
23 / 59
KC102089
24 / 59
KC102053
25 / 59
KC102003
26 / 59
KC102015
27 / 59
KC102028
28 / 59
KC102108
29 / 59
KC102018
30 / 59
KC101900
31 / 59
KC101912
32 / 59
KC101865
33 / 59
KC101927
34 / 59
KC101921
35 / 59
KC101867
36 / 59
KC101848
37 / 59
KC101857
38 / 59
KC101824
39 / 59
KC101831
40 / 59
KC101837
41 / 59
KC101689
42 / 59
KC101772
43 / 59
KC101355
44 / 59
KC101783
45 / 59
KC101595
46 / 59
KC101811
47 / 59
KC101453
48 / 59
KC101507
49 / 59
KC100653
50 / 59
KC100817
51 / 59
KC100569
52 / 59
KC101307
53 / 59
KC100539
54 / 59
KC100488
55 / 59
KC100709
56 / 59
KC101113
57 / 59
KC101261
58 / 59
KC100984
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Washington Commanders
Table - Injury report
PlayerInjuryGame status
Sam Cosmi
Sam Cosmi
Concussion, ThroatOut
Nick Cross
Nick Cross
IllnessOut
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
ElbowOut
Frankie Luvu
Frankie Luvu
GroinOut
Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo
HamstringOut

Related Content

news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over Seattle

The Washington Commanders punctuated their first home game of the 2026 season with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders upset Seahawks with 3 TOs from defense

Head coach Dan Quinn said the turnover wall outside his office was "devastatingly" bare after the team's first two games. That won't be the case once the team gets back to work on Monday.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Hail Mail | All about the secondary

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season, and they'll be trying to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs to get their first win. There's a lot to discuss, so let's get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Commanders vs. Seahawks | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

"The Money Team:" Inside Roosevelt's unexpected 4-0 start to 2026

The Rough Riders solidified this undefeated stretch Thursday night as they defeated H.D. Woodson in their first league game Thursday night, 30-16, at James Tillerson Stadium.

news

Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.

news

Jayden Daniels considered 'week-to-week,' will not be placed on IR

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not be placed on Injured Reserve and is considered week-to-week after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Friday press conference.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Seahawks

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to them pulling out a win.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 25

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23.

news

Practice notes | Commanders confident they will end turnover drought

The Commanders' defense feels the sense of urgency to end that drought, but the players aren't letting it dominate their thoughts.

Advertising