Commanders vs. Seahawks | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders have played the Seahawks 21 times with a 13-8 all-time record.
- The Commanders last defeated the Seahawks at home in 2021, when they stopped Seattle from converting a two-point conversion for a 17-15 victory.
- Jayden Daniels has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards. In 26 career games, Daniels becomes the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards, 1,200 career rushing yards and 35 career passing touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has now moved into Top 40 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions. He is now tied with Harold Jackson and Fred Biletnikoff on the all-time list.
- Terry McLaurin (56) passed Bobby Mitchell (55) and moves into a tie with Chris Cooley (56) for No. 6 all-time in franchise history in receptions against Dallas.
- The last time Washington had its home opener in Week 3 was during the 2012 season, when they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 23.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 3 will air on FOX. Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer, Greg Olsen will be the analyst and Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders