 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Seahawks | How to watch, listen, stream

Sep 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM
WC_08012026_TC_Day4_KC31460
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • The Commanders have played the Seahawks 21 times with a 13-8 all-time record.
  • The Commanders last defeated the Seahawks at home in 2021, when they stopped Seattle from converting a two-point conversion for a 17-15 victory.
  • Jayden Daniels has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards. In 26 career games, Daniels becomes the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards, 1,200 career rushing yards and 35 career passing touchdowns.
  • Stefon Diggs has now moved into Top 40 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions. He is now tied with Harold Jackson and Fred Biletnikoff on the all-time list.
  • Terry McLaurin (56) passed Bobby Mitchell (55) and moves into a tie with Chris Cooley (56) for No. 6 all-time in franchise history in receptions against Dallas.
  • The last time Washington had its home opener in Week 3 was during the 2012 season, when they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 23.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 3 will air on FOX. Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer, Greg Olsen will be the analyst and Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter.

Related Links

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over Seattle

The Washington Commanders punctuated their first home game of the 2026 season with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders upset Seahawks with 3 TOs from defense

Head coach Dan Quinn said the turnover wall outside his office was "devastatingly" bare after the team's first two games. That won't be the case once the team gets back to work on Monday.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Hail Mail | All about the secondary

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season, and they'll be trying to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs to get their first win. There's a lot to discuss, so let's get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.

news

"The Money Team:" Inside Roosevelt's unexpected 4-0 start to 2026

The Rough Riders solidified this undefeated stretch Thursday night as they defeated H.D. Woodson in their first league game Thursday night, 30-16, at James Tillerson Stadium.

news

Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.

news

Jayden Daniels considered 'week-to-week,' will not be placed on IR

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not be placed on Injured Reserve and is considered week-to-week after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Friday press conference.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Seahawks

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to them pulling out a win.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 25

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23.

news

Practice notes | Commanders confident they will end turnover drought

The Commanders' defense feels the sense of urgency to end that drought, but the players aren't letting it dominate their thoughts.

Advertising