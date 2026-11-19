The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Stefon Diggs
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|S Quan Martin
|Shoulder
|Limited
|C/G Nick Allegretti
|Chest
|Full
|TE John Bates
|Shoulder
|Full
|WR Treylon Burks
|Foot
|Full
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Groin
|Full
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|Full
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Back
|Full
|S Tyler Owens
|Ankle
|Full
|C Lucas Patrick
|Concussion
|Full
|T/G Andrew Wylie
|Hip
|Full
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Knee
|Full