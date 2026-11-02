Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Philadelphia Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 win against the Philadelphia presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 on Sunday night.
- This was Washington's second win against the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime at home in franchise history.
- Washington recorded five total sacks for the first time since Week 5 of the 2025 season.
- Washington secured their first division win this season and moved to 1-2-1 in the NFC East.
- It was the first time since 2020 that Washington's first divisional win of the season came against Philadelphia.
- Washington moved to 2-0-1 at Northwest Stadium which is their best start to a season at home since starting 3-0 in 2024.
- Washington won their first home game against Philadelphia since 2024.
- Washington won their first game on Sunday Night Football since defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 of the 2024 season.
- Washington defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football for the first time since clinching the division in Week 17 of the 2020 season at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Washington has defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at least once in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014-16.
- Washington defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at home for the first time since 2005.
- Washington moved to 3-2 all-time against Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.
- Washington moved to 91-87-5 in the all-time series against Philadelphia.
- Washington moved to 47-42-3 in the all-time home series against Philadelphia.
- Washington held Philadelphia to 268 net yards which was the fewest they have allowed against Philadelphia since Week 10 of the 2022 season
- Washington had 339 net yards which was their most net yards against Philadelphia since Week 16 of the 2024 season.
- Tonight marked the first time that Washington has recorded 200-plus net passing yards and won a game on Sunday Night Football since defeating the Raiders in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
- The 268 net yards allowed by Washington were their fewest allowed in a Sunday Night Football game since holding the Eagles to 216 net yards in Week 17 of the 2020 season.
- Washington allowed 10 points, which was the fewest allowed by the franchise in a Sunday Night Football game since allowing 10 to the Raiders in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
- Washington allowed only 10 points tonight. That was the fewest points they've allowed against the Philadelphia Eagles since Week 11 of the 2012 season.
- The 17-point margin of victory was the highest Washington has had in a game against Philadelphia since Week 11 of the 2012 season.
- The 17-point margin of victory was the highest Washington has had in a game since Week 5 of the 2025 season against the LA Chargers.
- Washington's five sacks against Philadelphia were their most against the Eagles since Week 1 of the 2020 season.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 16-of-29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 23 yards.
- WR Treylon Burks caught three passes for 81 yards.
- Burks recorded his second consecutive season with at least 10 receptions. It was the first time Burks has had 10+ reception seasons consecutively since the 2022-23 seasons.
- Burks surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards.
- Burks' 53-yard reception was the longest by a Washington player against Philadelphia since Terry McLaurin recorded a 75-yard touchdown reception against Philadelphia on Dec. 15, 2019.
- Burks' 53-yard reception was the longest reception by a Washington player this season and longest since Terry McLaurin's 56-yard reception in Week 3 of the 2025 season.
- Burks' 81 receiving yards in this game were the most he's had in a single game since Week 11 of 2022 (111).
- Burks' 81 receiving yards ranked as the third-most in franchise history against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Only WR Laveranues Coles (100 yards in Week 14 of the 2004 season) and TE Chris Cooley (85 yards in Week 9 of the 2005 season) have ever recorded more by a Washington player against Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football (since 1987).
- WR Stefon Diggs caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
- Diggs recorded his fifth touchdown reception of the season in the second quarter. It's the most touchdown receptions he has had in a season since 2023 (8).
- Diggs recorded his 79th career touchdown reception and moved into a tie with Charley Taylor and Harold Carmichael for No. 36 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions.
- WR Luke McCaffrey returned one kick return for 44 yards and one punt return for 44 yards.
- McCaffrey opened the game with a 44-yard kickoff return, the third longest return of his career and the longest by a Washington player this season.
- McCaffrey joined Brian Mitchell and Ladell Betts as the only Washington players in franchise history to record two 40-plus yard kickoff returns against Philadelphia in franchise history.
- WR Antonio Williams caught five passes for 54 yards.
- Williams' five receptions were the most he has had in a game in his career.
- Williams' 30-yard reception was the longest by a Washington player in their rookie season since WR Jacoby Jones in Week 11 of 2025 (25).
- RB Rachaad White rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Defense
- DE Dorance Armstrong totaled seven tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss.
- Armstrong forced a fumble in the third quarter, the sixth of his career and his first since Week 17 of the 2024 season.
- Armstrong tallied his first sack of the season in the third quarter.
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson had four total tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss.
- Chaisson recorded his first game with at least 2.0 sacks since Week 7 of 2025 (2.0).
- Chaisson's three quarterback hits was tied for the most he has had in a game in his career.
- S Nick Cross led the team with nine total tackles. He also added one pass defensed.
- CB Rasul Douglas had one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed.
- Douglas recorded his second interception of the season, matching his total from last season.
- DE Charles Omenihu recorded four total tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.
- Omenihu recorded his first sack of the season and the 24th of his career in the third quarter.
- Omenihu recorded his first career fumble recovery in the third quarter.
- Omenihu's three quarterback hits were tied for the most he has had in a game in his career.
- OLB Odafe Oweh totaled two tackles, 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.
- DT Shy Tuttle had six total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hit.
- Tuttle recorded his second sack of the season. It was his first multi-sack season since 2022 and matches his single-season high.
- Tuttle's two tackles for loss were the most he has ever recorded in a single game.
Special Teams
- K Drew Stevens went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts and made his only extra point attempt.
- Stevens connected on a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter, the second longest of his career.
- Stevens became one of three rookie kickers this season to have made multiple field goals of at least 50-plus yards. He joined Green Bay Packers K Trey Smack (2) and New York Giants K Dominic Zvada (5).
- Stevens made four field goals, which was the most by a Washington kicker since Matt Gay in Week 4 of the 2025 season.
- Stevens became the first Washington rookie kicker to connect on four field goals in a single game since James Tuthill in Week 8 of the 2002 season.
- P Tress Way appeared in his 203rd career game and moved into a tie with Dave Butz (203) for No. 4 all-time in franchise history in games played.
Snap counts
Offense (60 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|60
|100
|Chris Paul
|60
|100
|Josh Conerly
|60
|100
|Lucas Patrick
|60
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|60
|100
|Jayden Daniels
|60
|100
|Antonio Williams
|50
|83
|Chig Okonkwo
|46
|77
|Treylon Burks
|40
|67
|Stefon Diggs
|39
|65
|Rachaad White
|28
|47
|John Bates
|21
|35
|Austin Ekeler
|20
|33
|Ben Sinnott
|16
|27
|Dyami Brown
|15
|25
|Jeremy McNichols
|12
|20
|Van Jefferson
|7
|12
|Luke McCaffrey
|3
|5
|Andrew Wylie
|2
|3
|Colson Yankoff
|1
|2
Defense (69 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Frankie Luvu
|69
|100
|Nick Cross
|69
|100
|Sonny Styles
|68
|99
|Amik Robertson
|68
|99
|Jeremy Reaves
|64
|93
|Trey Amos
|60
|87
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|49
|71
|Charles Omenihu
|46
|67
|Odafe Oweh
|45
|65
|Tim Settle
|42
|61
|Dorance Armstrong
|40
|58
|Quan Martin
|32
|46
|Shy Tuttle
|32
|46
|Rasul Douglas
|32
|46
|Deatrich Wise
|18
|26
|Joshua Josephs
|14
|20
|Byron Cowart
|11
|16