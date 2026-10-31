NFC East roundup | Commanders prepare for primetime

Dallas Cowboys

What worked: The Cowboys pulled out a 38-21 divisional win against the Eagles on the road, keeping themselves in contention for the division title. Additionally, the Eagles' run defense allowed Javonte Williams to set a single-game career high with 155 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Williams, who came into the game averaging 52.8 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, recorded the sixth-most rushing yards ever by a Cowboy against the Eagles.

Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season, finishing with a 118.1 passer rating and three touchdowns. Along with Williams' production on the ground, Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for two scores. Lamb has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in two straight games and five of his last six contests overall, per ESPN.

Needs improvement: Although the Cowboys' defense played a better game against the Texans, it still ranks near the bottom of the league (No. 29), allowing an average of 373.7 yards per game. Philadelphia's offense averaged 5.2 yards per play, slightly higher than the Eagles' season average of 4.5 yards per play through their first seven games.

Looking ahead to the Arizona Cardinals: Arizona has just two wins heading into Week 8, defeating the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams by two points in Week 6. Its Week 7 game—a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos—marked the Cardinals' 10th straight home defeat.