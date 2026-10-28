Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE John Bates
|Shoulder
|DNP
|WR Stefon Diggs
|Hand/Hamstring/NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|DT Javon Kinlaw
|Knee
|DNP
|WR Treylon Burks
|Foot
|Limited
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Groin/Ankle
|Limited
|DT Jer'Zhan Newton
|Pectoral
|Limited
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|Full
|QB Marcus Mariota
|Knee
|Full
|CB Fabian Moreau
|Knee
|Full
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Knee
|Full