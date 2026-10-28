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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 injury report

Oct 28, 2026 at 06:29 PM
Screenshot 2026-09-09 at 2.31.42 PM

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TE John BatesShoulderDNP
WR Stefon DiggsHand/Hamstring/NIR (Rest)DNP
DT Javon KinlawKneeDNP
WR Treylon BurksFootLimited
DE Charles OmenihuGroin/AnkleLimited
DT Jer'Zhan NewtonPectoralLimited
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowFull
QB Marcus MariotaKneeFull
CB Fabian MoreauKneeFull
TE Colson YankoffKneeFull

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