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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders score 27 unanswered points in win over Eagles

Nov 02, 2026 at 01:17 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Jayden Daniels called the Washington Commanders' offense together following a fumble from Chig Okonkwo that led to the Philadelphia Eagles taking a 10-0 lead.

He gave a shortened version of what he told them to reporters after the game: "Honestly, it was complete B.S. the way we started."

Whatever else he said to his teammates must have struck a chord because the offense came alive after that. They scored 27 unanswered points in the Commanders' 27-10 win over the Eagles, giving them their first win in the NFC East and putting them just two games back of the division-leading New York Giants.

Daniels, who notched his first win since Week 5 of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, accounted for 240 total yards, including 217 through the air, and a touchdown.

"It probably felt like it was longer," Daniels said of the nearly 13 months since his last win. "But it's always good to get back in the win column."

The Commanders (2-4-1) emphasized the importance of being competitive for all four quarters coming out of their bye week. They still have some work to do there; head coach Dan Quinn said he thought they played well in three. They were still plagued by pre-snap penalties — they committed four fouls in their first nine plays — and had a fumble and a missed field goal on their opening two drives.

Once the Commanders started to pick up steam, however, it was difficult for the Eagles to slow them down. They outgained the Eagles 318-201 for the rest of the night, recording 16 first downs and averaging nearly six yards per play.

"After that TD drive [from the Eagles], I thought, 'Okay, that's it. There we are,'" head coach Dan Quinn said after the game.

It still was not pretty; the Commanders had to send Drew Stevens out to kick four field goals — an issue Quinn said must be cleaned up — but their defense bought them time by putting consistent pressure on Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee and the rest of Philadelphia's offense. The Commanders generated pressure on 46.5% of dropbacks — a season high, according to NFL+. It led to five sacks from the unit, one of which resulted in a fumble and recovery deep in Eagles territory.

But playing a complete game eluded the defense, too. They allowed McKee and the Eagles to march 40 yards downfield for a field goal and Saquon Barkley to run in a three-yard touchdown following Okonkwo's fumble.

"We gotta play all four quarters to the blow of the whistle," Trey Amos said. "We just gotta keep on stacking these days."

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It took a stretching, seven-yard catch from Treylon Burks, who led the Commanders with 81 receiving yards, to get things going for the offense. They moved into range for a 56-yard field goal from Stevens to cut the Eagles' lead to a touchdown. A sack from Shy Tuttle forced a third-and-12 that the Eagles could not convert, and the Commanders marched 89 yards downfield and capped off the drive with Stefon Diggs' fifth touchdown reception of the season.

Daniels went 5-of-6 on the drive and had a 14-yard run before completing the eight-yard pass to Diggs for the score.

"I always feel poise from him," Quinn said of Daniels. "Offensively, I just felt like we started off, and then from there on...they were in command and more in control."

A 20-yard catch-and-run from Diggs helped get the Commanders into range for a 39-yard field goal that put them up 13-10 at halftime.

The Commanders' streak of forcing a takeaway extended to five games on the Eagles' second drive of the third quarter. Dorance Armstrong smacked the ball out of McKee's grasp on a third-and-4, and Charles Omenihu, who had just returned to the lineup from an injury, recovered the loose ball. Daniels and the offense capitalized with a 53-yard shot to Burks that moved them to the Eagles' 7-yard line and set up another field goal from Stevens.

The Commanders had another turnover wiped away by a roughing-the-passer call on K'Lavon Chaisson but got a lucky break on the Eagles' longest drive of the night. The Eagles got to the Commanders' 18-yard line to set up a field goal attempt from Jake Elliott, but an illegal formation call negated the 36-yard attempt. The second attempt — this time from 41 yards out — bounced off the left upright. Washington then moved into range for a field goal of its own, helped by a 30-yard grab from Antonio Williams. While it was just a 19-10 lead, the offense burned more than five minutes off the clock.

Both units played a role in icing the game after that. Rasul Douglas grabbed an interception on fourth down, and Rachaad White had a 33-yard run that put the Commanders inside the Eagles' 4-yard line. White punched it in two plays later, and all the Eagles could do was run out the clock.

The Commanders had not won in about a month heading into Sunday night's game and needed a victory for several reasons. They knew it would be a battle, and while it was not the complete game they wanted, it was a win.

And with the division still wide open and 10 games left, the victory gives the Commanders a chance to take a breath.

"There was a lot that I liked that we emphasized," Quinn said. "I'm looking forward to seeing that continue."

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