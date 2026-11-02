Instant analysis | Commanders score 27 unanswered points in win over Eagles

It took a stretching, seven-yard catch from Treylon Burks, who led the Commanders with 81 receiving yards, to get things going for the offense. They moved into range for a 56-yard field goal from Stevens to cut the Eagles' lead to a touchdown. A sack from Shy Tuttle forced a third-and-12 that the Eagles could not convert, and the Commanders marched 89 yards downfield and capped off the drive with Stefon Diggs' fifth touchdown reception of the season.

Daniels went 5-of-6 on the drive and had a 14-yard run before completing the eight-yard pass to Diggs for the score.

"I always feel poise from him," Quinn said of Daniels. "Offensively, I just felt like we started off, and then from there on...they were in command and more in control."

A 20-yard catch-and-run from Diggs helped get the Commanders into range for a 39-yard field goal that put them up 13-10 at halftime.

The Commanders' streak of forcing a takeaway extended to five games on the Eagles' second drive of the third quarter. Dorance Armstrong smacked the ball out of McKee's grasp on a third-and-4, and Charles Omenihu, who had just returned to the lineup from an injury, recovered the loose ball. Daniels and the offense capitalized with a 53-yard shot to Burks that moved them to the Eagles' 7-yard line and set up another field goal from Stevens.

The Commanders had another turnover wiped away by a roughing-the-passer call on K'Lavon Chaisson but got a lucky break on the Eagles' longest drive of the night. The Eagles got to the Commanders' 18-yard line to set up a field goal attempt from Jake Elliott, but an illegal formation call negated the 36-yard attempt. The second attempt — this time from 41 yards out — bounced off the left upright. Washington then moved into range for a field goal of its own, helped by a 30-yard grab from Antonio Williams. While it was just a 19-10 lead, the offense burned more than five minutes off the clock.

Both units played a role in icing the game after that. Rasul Douglas grabbed an interception on fourth down, and Rachaad White had a 33-yard run that put the Commanders inside the Eagles' 4-yard line. White punched it in two plays later, and all the Eagles could do was run out the clock.

The Commanders had not won in about a month heading into Sunday night's game and needed a victory for several reasons. They knew it would be a battle, and while it was not the complete game they wanted, it was a win.

And with the division still wide open and 10 games left, the victory gives the Commanders a chance to take a breath.