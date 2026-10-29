Practice notes | Commanders plan to 'lean in' on utilizing Austin Ekeler

Ekeler was one of Daniels' biggest security blankets during the Commanders' 2024 season. Daniels had a 101 passer rating when targeting Ekeler that year, and the two picked up where they left off in their first game together against the New York Giants. They connected for a pass on second-and-9 in the second quarter, as Ekeler turned the checkdown into a 15-yard gain.

Thus far this season, Ekeler has four catches on five targets for 30 yards.

"He helps out and just the leadership thing, whether it's protection and run schemes and stuff like that," Daniels said. "He just understands the whole concept of things."

Ekeler should have more opportunities for explosive plays during the Commanders' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their defense has uncharacteristically struggled so far this season, giving up 131 yards per game on the ground. The unit is coming off a game in which they allowed Javontae Williams to run for 155 yards and a score on 25 carries.

Ekeler might not get that kind of workload on Sunday. He has never had more than 19 attempts in an NFL game, and the Commanders have other options in the backfield that they could use against the Eagles. However, the snap counts for every Commanders running back should increase with Croskey-Merritt out for at least the next month, and Ekeler has already shown that he can make the most of his opportunities.

"I don't care what the record is," Ekeler said, alluding to the Commanders' 1-4-1 start to the year. "I'm still going to go out there and try as hard as I can, put our best effort forward, put the game plan in ... I'm giving all the energy I can at practice."

What's more, Quinn all but confirmed it on Wednesday. You can expect more of Ekeler in the near future.