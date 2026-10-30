Game status | Daron Payne questionable for SNF vs. Eagles

Defensive tackle Daron Payne is questionable for the Washington Commanders' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Payne was added to the injury report on Friday with a foot issue. He joins three other players -- wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and tight end John Bates -- who are also listed as questionable for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been ruled out for Sunday's game -- an expected move from the team, as hinted at by head coach Dan Quinn on Wednesday -- but aside from his absence and players like Terry McLaurin, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Jacory Croskey-Merritt being on Injured Reserve, the Commanders are as close to full strength as they possibly can be as they try to turn their season around.

Sunday's game could mark the return of Jer'Zhan Newton, who tore his pectoral in the Commanders' preseason finale. Quinn said Newton worked hard to get healthy, and his presence would help alleviate the loss of Kinlaw in the defense's interior.

The Commanders could also get Charles Omenihu back on the field after he missed the Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Omenihu has been an important piece to the team's run defense and will be helpful as the Commanders try to contain running back Saquon Barkley, who was on the Eagles' injury report with hamstring and back issues but is cleared to play.