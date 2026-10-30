 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game status | Daron Payne questionable for SNF vs. Eagles

Oct 30, 2026 at 03:58 PM
16x9 (2)

Defensive tackle Daron Payne is questionable for the Washington Commanders' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Payne was added to the injury report on Friday with a foot issue. He joins three other players -- wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and tight end John Bates -- who are also listed as questionable for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been ruled out for Sunday's game -- an expected move from the team, as hinted at by head coach Dan Quinn on Wednesday -- but aside from his absence and players like Terry McLaurin, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Jacory Croskey-Merritt being on Injured Reserve, the Commanders are as close to full strength as they possibly can be as they try to turn their season around.

Sunday's game could mark the return of Jer'Zhan Newton, who tore his pectoral in the Commanders' preseason finale. Quinn said Newton worked hard to get healthy, and his presence would help alleviate the loss of Kinlaw in the defense's interior.

The Commanders could also get Charles Omenihu back on the field after he missed the Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Omenihu has been an important piece to the team's run defense and will be helpful as the Commanders try to contain running back Saquon Barkley, who was on the Eagles' injury report with hamstring and back issues but is cleared to play.

Here is the full injury report for the week:

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
C Nick AllegrettiBackDNPFull
TE John BatesShoulderDNPDNPLimitedQUESTIONABLE
WR Treylon BurksFootLimitedDNPLimitedQUESITONABLE
DT Javon KinlawKneeDNPDNPDNPOUT
DT Jer'Zhan NewtonPectoralLimitedLimitedLimitedQUESTIONABLE
DE Charles OmenihuGroin/AnkleLimitedLimitedLimited
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowFullFullFull
WR Stefon DiggsHand HamstringDNPFullFull
QB Marcus MariotaKneeFullFullFull
CB Fabian MoreauKneeFullFullFull
TE Colson YankoffKneeFullFullFull
DT Daron PayneFootLimitedQUESTIONABLE
WR Luke McCaffreyHipLimited
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.NIR (Rest)Limited

Related Content

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to securing a win.

news

Practice notes | Commanders plan to 'lean in' on utilizing Austin Ekeler

The Commanders need a new workhorse running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Injured Reserve, and Ekeler's teammates see the same player who was a potent piece of their offense from 2024.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles

news

Practice notes | Commanders target key issues during bye week

The Washington Commanders did not play anyone last weekend, but that does not mean they were idle with their time off.

news

Commanders place Terry McLaurin on IR, Jer'Zhan Newton returns to practice

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A primetime division battle

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

news

Antonio Williams poised for bigger role in Commanders' offense

The Commanders plan to lean on their depth to replace Terry McLaurin's production, and Quinn believes rookie Antonio Williams is ready for more responsibility.

news

H.D. Woodson High School Unveils $3 Million Athletic Facility Upgrades in D.C.

These upgraded facilities give future athletes a better path to success, made possible by the Commanders, District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) and DC Department of General Services (DGS).

news

Final thoughts | Commanders' reset after bye week

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media following the team's bye week. Here are some of his final thoughts on the break before the Commanders begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Oct. 26

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Oct. 26

news

Chig Okonkwo reflects on injury, chemistry with Jayden Daniels

Returning to the DMV was a welcome reunion for Okonkwo, who spent four seasons in Maryland's program and ended his collegiate career as a full-time starter.

Advertising