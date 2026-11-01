 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen, stream

Nov 01, 2026 at 03:51 PM
WC_10192026_WK06_WAS@SF_KC40104
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 in a Sunday Night Football showdown.
  • This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia have played on Sunday Night Football.
  • The Commanders have a 2-2 record against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
  • The last time Washington hosted Philadelphia for Sunday Nigh Football was in Week 9 of the 2005 season.
  • Washington has a 46-42-3 all-time record against Philadelphia at home.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 8 will air on NBC. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer, Chris Collinsworth will be an analyst with Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Related Links

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 8 division matchup. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

NFC East roundup | Commanders prepare for primetime

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season featured the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants faced off against the Houston Texans, while the Washington Commanders enjoyed a much-needed bye week.

news

Game status | Daron Payne questionable for SNF vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders will be the healthiest they have been in weeks entering their primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Ealges.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to securing a win.

news

Practice notes | Commanders plan to 'lean in' on utilizing Austin Ekeler

The Commanders need a new workhorse running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Injured Reserve, and Ekeler's teammates see the same player who was a potent piece of their offense from 2024.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles

news

Practice notes | Commanders target key issues during bye week

The Washington Commanders did not play anyone last weekend, but that does not mean they were idle with their time off.

news

Commanders place Terry McLaurin on IR, Jer'Zhan Newton returns to practice

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A primetime division battle

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

news

Antonio Williams poised for bigger role in Commanders' offense

The Commanders plan to lean on their depth to replace Terry McLaurin's production, and Quinn believes rookie Antonio Williams is ready for more responsibility.

news

H.D. Woodson High School Unveils $3 Million Athletic Facility Upgrades in D.C.

These upgraded facilities give future athletes a better path to success, made possible by the Commanders, District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) and DC Department of General Services (DGS).

Advertising