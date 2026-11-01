Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 in a Sunday Night Football showdown.
- This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia have played on Sunday Night Football.
- The Commanders have a 2-2 record against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
- The last time Washington hosted Philadelphia for Sunday Nigh Football was in Week 9 of the 2005 season.
- Washington has a 46-42-3 all-time record against Philadelphia at home.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 8 will air on NBC. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer, Chris Collinsworth will be an analyst with Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders