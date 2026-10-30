3 keys to Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to securing a win.
1. Take advantage of Philadelphia's injuries.
The Eagles' roster is dealing with more injuries than almost any team in the league right now. Jalen Hurts is the headliner, with his blood clots forcing him to miss the rest of the season, but neither Saquon Barkley nor DeVonta Smith has practiced this week because of hamstring injuries. Nolan Smith is in the concussion protocol, and Marcus Epps was evaluated for a concussion as well. Their third option, Dontayvion Wicks, is dealing with an ankle issue.
The Commanders are not rooting for the Eagles' injured players to remain sidelined—they dealt with a similar issue themselves before the bye week—but it does mean they can exploit certain weak spots. The Eagles just placed Dameon Pierce on Injured Reserve, so if Barkley cannot play, they will be dangerously thin at running back. The Commanders are at their best when stopping the run, which would put more pressure on backup Tanner McKee.
In the passing game, Smith and Wicks' potential absences would allow the Commanders to put more attention on an already thin receiving group. Makai Lemon would be the de facto No. 1 option at the position in that scenario. While Lemon has a nice skill set and can be dangerous out of the slot, he does not have the length or size that typically comes with perimeter threats. Dallas Goedert is another player to watch—the Commanders have had issues covering tight ends this season—but rookie Sonny Styles has shown he can hold his own in coverage.
The Commanders have been on the short end of the injury luck for the better part of the last 18 games. Now that they are on the other side of that, they need to capitalize against a banged-up team coming off a short week of preparation.
2. Win on third down.
The Commanders have been sporadic on offense this season, and much of that stems from their struggles to stay on the field. They are currently 32nd in third-down conversion rate, but that could change against a Vic Fangio defense that has not performed up to expectations.
What was considered one of the best defenses in the league this past offseason has looked like anything but that in recent weeks. The Eagles are a bottom-five team in yards allowed per game. They are not generating sacks, with just eight so far this year; they are giving up 131 yards per game on the ground; and they are vulnerable in the secondary, allowing nearly 240 yards per game through the air.
The Eagles still have defensive weapons like Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell, but this is a prime opportunity for the Commanders to build some consistency. Much of that is going to rest on the shoulders of Jayden Daniels, who has continued to look impressive with zero turnovers so far this season. He will not have Terry McLaurin for the rest of the year, but Chig Okonkwo has become more involved in the passing game over the last two games, and Stefon Diggs is the Commanders' most consistent option for receiving touchdowns. What's more, Antonio Williams is primed to have a bigger role.
The Commanders have had issues with longer third-down situations this season. They seemed to have found a solution in the second half against the 49ers. Sunday's game will be a test to see if they can maintain that success.
3. Establish a presence on the ground.
The Commanders will not have Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the next month, which is not an ideal situation for their ground game. However, they do have three other options they feel good about, and they will likely need all of them to produce to get a win on Sunday.
Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler all have similar skill sets that allow them to catch passes out of the backfield, but where they are needed most is between the tackles. The Eagles are currently giving up 4.2 yards per carry, so there is an opportunity for Washington to generate more rushing yards beyond what they get from Jayden Daniels' legs. All three players have shown quickness and vision, and while White is considered the top back on the depth chart, the Commanders prefer a committee approach.
Ekeler is a player who could benefit from this. He has carried the ball only eight times since rejoining the team, but head coach Dan Quinn said the team wants to "lean in" more on his abilities. He was thrown into the lineup in his first game back against the Indianapolis Colts and was often one of the more dynamic players on the field during that matchup.
The Commanders' struggles to establish and maintain their ground game contribute to their issues with longer third-down situations. If they can find ways to get more production from their backfield, it would go a long way toward building the overall consistency that has thus far eluded them.