3 keys to Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to securing a win.

1. Take advantage of Philadelphia's injuries.

The Eagles' roster is dealing with more injuries than almost any team in the league right now. Jalen Hurts is the headliner, with his blood clots forcing him to miss the rest of the season, but neither Saquon Barkley nor DeVonta Smith has practiced this week because of hamstring injuries. Nolan Smith is in the concussion protocol, and Marcus Epps was evaluated for a concussion as well. Their third option, Dontayvion Wicks, is dealing with an ankle issue.

The Commanders are not rooting for the Eagles' injured players to remain sidelined—they dealt with a similar issue themselves before the bye week—but it does mean they can exploit certain weak spots. The Eagles just placed Dameon Pierce on Injured Reserve, so if Barkley cannot play, they will be dangerously thin at running back. The Commanders are at their best when stopping the run, which would put more pressure on backup Tanner McKee.

In the passing game, Smith and Wicks' potential absences would allow the Commanders to put more attention on an already thin receiving group. Makai Lemon would be the de facto No. 1 option at the position in that scenario. While Lemon has a nice skill set and can be dangerous out of the slot, he does not have the length or size that typically comes with perimeter threats. Dallas Goedert is another player to watch—the Commanders have had issues covering tight ends this season—but rookie Sonny Styles has shown he can hold his own in coverage.